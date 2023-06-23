Every football fan makes pre-season predictions and attempts to call how the Premier League table might look in a year.

This season, multiple teams performed well below or way above expectations, proving doubters wrong and leaving egg on so many people’s faces.

The team at GIVEMESPORT were no different, getting several of our calls wrong back in August 2022.

But while so many missed the mark with their calls, how did the data analysts do with their predictions?

Ahead of the 2022/23 season, FiveThirtyEight called on their supercomputer to try and predict where all 20 teams might finish at the end of May.

Like the rest of us, the machine went bold, predicting Erik ten Hag’s first season to end in disappointment.

Not only did the United manager prove them wrong, but many other teams also let them down and showed them up.

Reviewing data experts’ 2022/23 Premier League predictions

20 Nottingham Forest (finished +4 places higher)

Steve Cooper’s side looked down and out at one point, but a late resurgence saw them rise up the table and ensured that they maintained their Premier League status.

19 Bournemouth (+4 places)

One of the surprises of the season.

Nobody gave the Cherries a chance, especially not after their lacklustre pre-season recruitment, but they finished four places above expectations.

18 Fulham (+8 places)

Given how dominant they looked in the Championship, it was a surprise to see Fulham ranked so low.

They ended up finishing eight places higher than the experts predicted, the second-biggest difference in this list.

17 Southampton (-3 places)

Nobody thought Southampton would excel this season, and they were only given a small chance of beating the drop.

In the end, they failed to live up to even those expectations, finishing bottom of the league and falling into the second tier.

16 Leeds United (-3 places)

Leeds were not given much of a chance at the start of the season, but they still fell below what was expected in a very disappointing season for the Whites.

15 Everton (-2 places)

The Toffees just managed to escape relegation on the final day of the season, but not even the experts thought they would come so close to falling into the Championship.

Everton were given just a 23% chance of relegation. They had a much higher percentage at the end of the campaign.

14 Wolverhampton Wanderers (+1 place)

So close to spot on! It could have been so much worse for Wolves, who were second from bottom of the league when Julen Lopetegui was appointed.

13 Newcastle (+9 places)

The biggest positive change in this table. What a remarkable season for Eddie Howe’s boys, who were given just a 5% chance of qualifying for the Champions League by the experts.

12 Brentford (+3 places)

Another impressive year for the Bees, who came within two points of a place in a European competition.

11 Crystal Palace (correct)

The first call that the experts got spot on. The Eagles were expected to finish mid-table, and thanks to the efforts of the returning Roy Hodgson, they managed to live up to expectations.

10 West Ham (-4 places)

Not a league season to be proud of for David Moyes’ squad, although finishing four spots lower than they were expected to was made up for by lifting the Europa Conference League in Prague.

9 Leicester (-9 places)

The joint-worst negative swing here. No prizes for guessing who the other team was…

A nightmare season for the Foxes. Their relegation was one of the biggest shocks of the campaign.

8 Brighton (+2 places)

Roberto De Zerbi had his squad in contention for a Champions League spot at one point this season. What a result that would have been.

In the end, though, the Seagulls had to settle for a Europa League spot. Still more than what was expected from them this year.

7 Aston Villa (correct)

This prediction was looking a little shaky before Steven Gerrard got the sack, but Unai Emery had a transformative effect on Villa and ensured that they finished where they were meant to.

6 Man Utd (+3 places)

Disappointment in Ten Hag’s season was a bold call from the experts, but his squad did not let him down in the end.

They were also the biggest underperformers for expected goals compared to goals scored, so imagine what they will do with a lethal number nine.

5 Arsenal (+3 places)

The Gunners were only given a 5% chance of winning the Premier League at the start of the season, but they came so close to getting their hands on the trophy.

With quality players expected to arrive in the summer, their chances will be a lot higher next year.

4 Tottenham Hotspur (-4 places)

No European football next season, and things could have been so much worse had they not had Harry Kane.

3 Chelsea (-9 places)

We told you no prizes for guessing the other team with the worst difference.

A huge shock considering that the Blues signed quality players like Raheem Sterling in the transfer window.

2 Liverpool (-3 places)

The Reds were expected to be Manchester City’s closest rivals, but in the end, they needed a late run of form just to salvage a Europa League spot.

Not what Jurgen Klopp nor football fans would have expected from them.

1 Man City (Correct)

It did not take a brainiac to predict that Pep Guardiola’s team would top the table, especially after they signed Erling Haaland.

Nevertheless, three out of 20 is not that bad. Even if we did manage two out of 20 without using a supercomputer…