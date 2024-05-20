Highlights Erling Haaland won the Golden Boot with 27 Premier League goals and he also scored the most non-penalty goals in the 2023-24 season.

Cole Palmer finished second in the Golden Boot standings but drops to 11th when penalties are taken out of the equation.

Ollie Watkins and Phil Foden both netted 19 times in the top flight, with none of their efforts coming from 12 yards.

As well as the identity of the title-winning team, the winner of the Premier League's Golden Boot winner was confirmed on the final day of the season - although in reality there was little doubt about who would win it after Erling Haaland smashed four goals past Wolves at the beginning of May.

Haaland ended the league campaign on 27 goals, nine fewer than he managed last season, but he will not mind after getting his hands on a second league title in as many years. Seven of Haaland's goals were penalties, meaning he scored 20 non-penalty goals - again, more than any other player.

But the Norwegian was far from the only player who benefitted from spot kicks in 2023/24. In fact, the scoring charts change quite a lot when penalties are taken away from overall totals.

Premier League top scorers without penalties Erling Haaland 20 Ollie Watkins 19 Phil Foden 19 Dominic Solanke 17 Jarrod Bowen 16 Alexander Isak 16 Son Heung-min 15 Chris Wood 14 Jean-Philippe Mateta 14 Nicolas Jackson 14

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luka Milivojevic was the last player to score more penalties in a single Premier League season than Cole Palmer (nine). Miljivojevic scored 10 for Crystal Palace in 2018-19.

1 Erling Haaland

20 non-penalty goals

Erling Haaland faced some criticism during the season, particularly for his performances in the Champions League semi-final defeat by Real Madrid, and while he may not have been at his best against Madrid, his record of having averaged almost a goal a game since joining City speaks for itself.

Haaland is the best goalscorer in world football, and it will take a special player to prevent the Norwegian from making it three Golden Boots in a row next season. His closest challenger could come in the form of one of his teammates given Phil Foden ended the season in prolific form, notching eight goals in his last six league outings.

2 Ollie Watkins

19 non-penalty goals

Aston Villa would not have had the season they had without Ollie Watkins in the team. The England forward has been phenomenal for Unai Emery's side, and to make his goals tally even more impressive, not one of them came from the penalty spot.

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz is Villa's designated penalty taker and he found the net from 12 yards on four occasions, so Watkins could theoretically have ended the season on 23 goals were he on spot-kick duty for the Villans. The striker is set to go to the European Championship with England as captain Harry Kane's back-up.

3 Phil Foden

19 non-penalty goals

Phil Foden deserves all the plaudits that he has been getting over the last couple of weeks. The Man City creator claimed his sixth Premier League winner's medal on Sunday and it is undoubtedly the title win that he has contributed most to, scoring 19 goals and registering eight assists.

Like Watkins, none of Foden's goals were penalties and, given Haaland scored seven for City, the England winger could have ended up with the Golden Boot himself had he been on penalties for the Blues. Foden has improved in every season that he has been in City's first team, and he is now their go-to man in the big moments.

4 Dominic Solanke

17 non-penalty goals

It took a while but Dominic Solanke showed he has what it takes to score consistently in the Premier League this season. The Englishman began his career at Chelsea before moving to Liverpool, but it is at Bournemouth where he has looked most at home in senior football.

Solanke only scored two penalties for the Cherries, with 17 of his goals coming via other means. Like Watkins, he will hope to have an impact for England at Euro 2024, but that will depend on whether manager Gareth Southgate selects him in his final squad for the tournament, with the Three Lions boss spoilt for choice when it comes to the strikers available to him.

5 Jarrod Bowen

16 non-penalty goals

Another Englishman on the list, Jarrod Bowen has enjoyed a brilliant season with West Ham. None of his 16 strikes came from the penalty spot, with compatriot James Ward-Prowse the Hammers' dead-ball specialist.

Bowen signed a new contract with West Ham at the beginning of the season, keeping him at the club until 2030. After doing so, he said that he wants to remain with the East London club for the rest of his career. His loyalty may be tested this summer, given his performances in the months since are likely to have piqued the attention of a number of top clubs.

6 Alexander Isak

16 non-penalty goals

Alexander Isak joined Newcastle in 2022 but his first season with the St James' Park club was impacted by a thigh injury that kept him out of action for three months. The Swede still scored at an impressive rate, with 10 goals in 22 Premier League appearances, but he has found another level this season.

Isak netted 21 goals in 30 league games this time around, including 11 in his last 12 appearances to climb up the top scorer standings and help Newcastle secure a seventh-place finish. Isak finished third in the actual Golden Boot standings, one goal behind Cole Palmer and six off Erling Haaland, but drops to joint fifth when penalties are taken out of the equation, with five of his league goals having come from the spot.

7 Son Heung-min

15 non-penalty goals

Son Heung-min was always likely to top the scoring charts for Tottenham after Harry Kane's departure and he ended the campaign with 17 goals - all of which came in the Premier League. Just two of Son's efforts were penalties, meaning he managed 15 Premier League goals via other means for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Football fans who do not support Spurs will most likely remember Son's 2023-24 season for his one-on-one miss against Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega in the penultimate game of the season. Had he scored, he would most likely have handed Arsenal their first Premier League title in 20 years.

8 Chris Wood

14 non-penalty goals

A somewhat surprise entry on this list, none of Chris Wood's 14 goals came from the penalty spot. Nottingham Forest were actually only awarded one penalty all season - fewer than any other team in the division - and that was converted by Morgan Gibbs-White during a loss to Brighton in November.

Wood equalled his best-ever tally this season, having also scored 14 goals for Burnley during the 2019-20 campaign. Although Forest survived relegation, they did not enjoy the best of seasons, but Wood did play his part in probably their most memorable result of the campaign, netting a hat-trick in a Boxing Day win over Newcastle at St James' Park.

9 Jean-Philippe Mateta

14 non-penalty goals

Of the clubs that changed managers during the season, Crystal Palace clearly made the best appointment when they brought Oliver Glasner in as Roy Hodgson's replacement. Palace were one of the form teams over the final few weeks of the season, picking up 19 points from their final seven games, recording wins over Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Aston Villa in the process.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is one of the players who clearly benefitted from the change in manager, with the Frenchman hitting 13 goals in 13 league games following Glasner's arrival, having netted just three in 22 under Hodgson. Only two of Mateta's 16 league goals came from the spot.

10 Nicolas Jackson

14 non-penalty goals

A summer signing from Villarreal, Nicolas Jackson faced plenty of criticism during his first year in England but posted respectable figures, ending the campaign with 17 goals in all competitions and 14 in the Premier League - none of which were penalties.

It's well documented that Cole Palmer is Chelsea's designated penalty taker, with the former Manchester City youngster having netted nine times from 12 yards all season, and although Palmer finished second in the actual Golden Boot standings, in terms of non-penalty league goals scored throughout the season, he is actually below Jackson, down in joint 11th alongside Mohamed Salah with 13 strikes.