After over two months without Premier League football, the world's greatest league is set to commence for another season on Friday.

Rivalries are to be resumed while new additions are set to take centre stage of England's top division for the first time.

In the midst of all the excitement for the opening weekend, we are going to try to level our head and predict the results of this weekend's fixtures. Wish us luck!

Predicting every result for the Premier League opening weekend

Burnley 1-2 Manchester City

It's very much master vs apprentice, which is somewhat becoming a familiar tale for Pep Guardiola after his mighty tussle with his former assistant coach Mikel Arteta for the Premier League title last term.

City were completely dominant in the last meeting between the clubs, putting six past The Clarets without reply in the FA Cup quarter-final just a few months ago.

Although Burnley have made some additions over the summer, including Manchester City keeper James Trafford, we don't think the gap can be bridged just yet, but it will be a damn sight closer.

City will continue where they left off as the defending Premier League champions and treble winners will fight back from 1-0 down to take all three points.

Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest

It was a season of near misses for The Gunners last season, but we think they will put that disappointment behind them and will run out comfortable winners at the Emirates.

For Forest, it's been a pretty worrying pre-season with their only win coming against League Two side and rivals Notts County, and have lost the rest except one, including a 5-0 demolition by Rennes.

Although striker Gabriel Jesus will miss Saturday's game, Arsenal will still have too much firepower for the Forest defence to cope with, with Bukayo Saka grabbing two goals.

Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham

Although Bournemouth's dismissal of Gary O'Neil was a baffling one at the time, we think their appointment of Andoni Iraola is an exciting one.

But we do think time will be needed for Iraola to implement his philosophy into this Bournemouth side and their pre-season form reflects that slightly.

For the visitors, the lack of business they have conducted in terms of incomings, not signing a single player yet while selling their best player, they will have a slow start to the season but will pick up a well fought point after going a goal down.

Brighton 2-0 Luton Town

The Premier League new boys will find it tough in their first game in the Premier League as it will be a game where Brighton dominate possession, like they did so well last season, before eventually making the break through just before half-time after some staunch defending from the visitors.

We can see it being hard for Luton to transition from the Championship to the Premier League, especially away from home.

Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra have impressed in front of goal in pre-season, and we think that will continue as both men will get on the scoresheet.

Everton 0-0 Fulham

Both teams will be going into the new season cautious of what it might bring, after such opposite seasons last term.

After a full pre-season under Sean Dyche, we believe Everton will have developed a stronger backbone defensively that Dyche is often credited for his teams having, but will have similar problems going forward as they still haven't particularly solved their issues at the top end of the pitch in the transfer market.

Fulham's caution will also come from their ability to put the ball in the back of the net with the possible departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic and the lack of goals new signing Raul Jimenez has registered in recent seasons.

Therefore, we only see this being a goalless draw.

Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace

It has been a worrying transfer window if you're a Sheffield United supporter, losing your best player with Iliman Ndiaye's transfer to Marseille, and rumoured to be selling another in Sander Berge.

Although Palace have lost Wilfried Zaha, who will be a big loss, their squad has the depth to cover his absence as well as the incoming of exciting attacking midfielder Matheus Franca.

The departures of Ndiaye and Zaha will see it be difficult for both sides in front of goal, but Palace will just edge what will be a game of few clear-cut chances, possibly through a penalty kick.

Newcastle United 2-2 Aston Villa

For us this is the most exciting match up of the opening weekend. Two sets of supporters who are coming into the new season with plenty of optimism of what could be a historic year for their club.

Both sides saw their fortunes change last season as they catapulted into European competition, and we think they will be inseparable on the opening weekend in what could be a Premier League classic.

Alexander Isak will get both goals for The Magpies, with Harvey Barnes gabbing an assist on his debut for the club, as the hosts take the lead twice only for Villa to peg them back both times through Ollie Watkins and big money summer signing Moussa Diaby.

Brentford 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Yes they've been without him all pre-season, but the loss of Ivan Toney may take a few Premier League games for the hosts to get use to playing without their suspended talisman.

Spurs could also be without their main man come Sunday's London derby, but this prediction has been made in the faith that Harry Kane will still be a Tottenham player.

Spurs' Harry Kane faces an uncertain future at his boyhood club, 2023.

Spurs will also need time to adapt to Ange Postecoglou's style of play, which is a far cry from that of Antonio Conte's, but we think this more visually appealing, free flowing Spurs Postecoglou is trying to create will just about edge this one after going 2-0 up.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Another new manager takes the hot seat at Stamford Bridge after last season's disastrous campaign for Chelsea in Mauricio Pochettino, who we believe will improve what is an extremely talented Chelsea squad massively.

After missing out on top four last year as well, Liverpool will look to get back to their best and once again fight for the Premier League title, but their frailties defensively will cost them in this one.

With both teams looking to rediscover their form, we can see this one ending in an entertaining, closely fought score draw, with Mykhailo Mudryk cancelling out Mohamed Salah's first half opener late on.

Manchester United 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United come into the season as a bit of an unknown as to how good they can really be.

They have strengthened their squad with some impressive signings, Andre Onana being the pick of them for us, and with the money Erik ten Hag has spent, there is plenty of pressure on The Red Devils to get themselves in trophy contention again this term.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, come into the season fearing the worst in relegation, and those fears will only become scarier after Monday's game.

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes will shine in what will be a routine win for United to kick-start their season.