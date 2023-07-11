Excitement is building for the first day of the Premier League season already.

Players are starting to return for pre-season training and there are some new faces at every training ground.

The division’s ‘Big Six’ teams have already been active in the transfer market, and each side will have a new look and possibly a new shape come gameweek one.

That is certainly the case for Arsenal, who look to have added three new players to their first XI.

Kai Havertz has already joined the club from London rivals Chelsea, while the arrivals of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber now appear to be imminent.

There will likely be even more business done before the season kicks off, but the team at GIVEMESPORT thought we would put our necks on the line and predict how each of the “Big Six” teams could line up for their first game back.

We’re not just considering moves that have already been confirmed. We’re also casting our eye into the future and thinking about who might join in the coming weeks.

No doubt that our calls here will seem silly in the eyes of a few, but feel free to let us know any changes you would make to each team in our social media comments.

Predicting the ‘big six’ starting XIs for their first Premier League matches

Arsenal

The Gunners appear to have laid most of the groundwork for a successful 2023/24 campaign already, adding to a very talented squad that finished second last season.

We do not expect Arsenal to replace Aaron Ramsdale any time soon, and the back line is likely to be pretty similar to what we saw last season.

William Saliba, having missed several games at the end of last season because of a back injury, now appears to be back in training. Bar him picking up another knock during pre-season, he and Gabriel Magalhães will likely be the two starting defenders.

While Oleksandr Zinchenko will likely keep his starting left-back spot, there is more uncertainty about the starting full-back on the opposite flank.

Timber’s arrival means competition for Ben White, with both men capable of playing right back and centre back.

We’ve stuck with White for this XI, but if Timber excels in pre-season, expect him to take that spot.

There are big changes in midfield though, with Rice expected to sit at the base of a 4-3-3 while Havertz lines up next to Martin Odegaard in the spot vacated by Granit Xhaka.

But there are no changes in attack, with Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka all familiar faces for Arsenal fans.

If it ain’t broke…

Chelsea

Big names have left Stamford Bridge, and the departures of Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have left a gaping hole in midfield.

Chelsea are linked with Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and we are expecting that transfer to happen.

The Ecuadorian will likely partner Enzo Fernandez and new boy Christopher Nkunku in a 4-2-3-1.

Levi Colwill, another Brighton star last season, will likely be thrown into the team too.

In attack though, we’ve gone bold.

Despite signing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, Chelsea have their eye on five forwards this transfer window, and we think they might bite the bullet on Dusan Vlahovic.

The Juventus striker would reportedly be available for £68 million. And despite scoring just 10 Serie A goals last campaign, his 24 goals in the season before shows that he can be a capable finisher.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus chases the ball

Liverpool

The Reds will be looking to bounce back after only finishing fifth last season, and they have rejuvenated their midfield already.

Alexis Mac Allister and Domonik Szoboszlai come straight into the team, lining up in front of Fabinho.

Liverpool have also been linked with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, but even if they do agree a deal with the Saints, don’t expect him to play the first match of the season.

Elsewhere though, there is no change.

We have gone for Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in attack, although one of Cody Gakpo or Diogo Jota might come in instead.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will almost certainly be Liverpool’s starting full-backs, with Ibrahima Konate partnering Virgil van Dijk.

Manchester City

Trying to predict what is going on in Pep Guardiola's football brain might be one of the hardest things to do.

Coming off a historic treble-winning season, it’s hard to say that City need an upgrade. But if they even get some of their targets, expect them to dominate the league yet again.

They have already announced the signing of Kovacic from Chelsea, and he will likely come into the team in place of the outgoing Ilkay Gundogan.

Guardiola might be without Kevin De Bruyne for match day one though. The Belgian picked up an injury in last season’s Champions League final that could reportedly rule him out for City’s initial matches.

But fans will not be fazed by that, especially when they have Phil Foden waiting in the wings.

Speculation on Bernardo Silva's future continues to circulate, with Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal interested, so he has come out of the team for Riyad Mahrez.

And things get even more interesting in defence.

City have been linked with a move for highly-rated centre back, Josko Gvardiol, with the RB Leipzig man reportedly stating that he wants to move to the Premier League club.

A back line of Ruben Dias, Gvardiol and potentially Nathan Ake too if Guardiola sticks with his three-at-the-back formation, should just not be allowed.

Knowing the Spanish coach though, he'll change up his team yet again and surprise us all with a completely different shape...

Manchester United

Big changes are happening at Old Trafford this summer and we expect there to be new faces all across the pitch.

A new goalkeeper is definitely on the way after David de Gea confirmed that he was leaving the Theatre of Dreams, and the Red Devils are widely expected to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Defence is the only part of the team that might be unchanged come the start of the season. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has forced his way back into Erik ten Hag’s plans, while Lisandro Martinez is back in training after picking up an injury late last year.

New signing Mason Mount will likely come into the team straight away, partnering Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in a revamped midfield trio.

But a new number nine remains a target for United, especially with Wout Weghorst’s loan ending and Anthony Martial failing to perform.

They have been linked with a move for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, who has reportedly expressed his desire to move.

He would not be cheap, with Atalanta valuing him at £86 million, but we think this move could still happen in the coming weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur

The focus at Spurs is on whether striker Harry Kane will be there come the start of the season.

He is reportedly set to sit down with new manager Ange Postecoglou, and Daniel Levy could tempt him to stay with an outrageous new contract offer of £400,000 per week.

With the chairman unwilling to sell, we expect him to be there come Tottenham’s opening match.

Predicting Spurs’ shape under Postecoglou is difficult, but according to FBref, his Celtic team lined up more often than not in a 4-3-3.

Attacking midfielder James Maddison, signed for £40 million, comes straight into the team.

Because of Rodrigo Bentancur’s injury, Yves Bissouma and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg could start too. But Postecoglou was full of praise for returning loanee Tanguy Ndombele, so might we see him as a surprise inclusion?

With Hugo Lloris linked with a move away from north London, we have gone for new shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario in goal.

And we expect defender Micky van de Ven to complete a move to join from Wolfsburg as well, creating a new partnership with Cristian Romero.

New winger Manor Solomon will have to settle for a spot on the bench behind Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski.