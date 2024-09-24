Key Takeaways Aston Villa's mascot packages are the most expensive, ranging from £524 to £569, including various perks.

A club-by-club list of costs to be a mascot, thanks to research by SportsCasting, shows the dear price of what many teams sell as a 'once-in-a-lifetime experience'. To the credit of the Premier League, only six of its 20 clubs charge for the privilege of walking side-by-side with your childhood idol but it's not a good look for Aston Villa who charge over £500.

In a time when money drives nearly every aspect of life, it was almost inevitable that such an unforgettable moment would come with a price tag for some top-flight clubs. Walking out with your heroes on match day is a dream come true for any young football fan, but it could be a financial nightmare for parents at some clubs, as all is revealed below.

Premier League Mascot Package Prices Club Price Aston Villa £524-£569 Brighton and Hove Albion £330 Wolverhampton Wanderers £290-£395 Ipswich Town £250 West Ham United £175-£375 Crystal Palace £100-£375 Arsenal Free Bournemouth Free Brentford Free Chelsea Free Everton Free Fulham Free Leicester City Free Liverpool Free Manchester City Free Manchester United Free Newcastle United Free Nottingham Forest Free Southampton Free Tottenham Hotspur Free

Aston Villa Mascot Prices By Far The Highest

The Villans have been slammed for their ticket prices too

Parents of young Villans are having to pay significantly more than those at any other club for the chance to see their child walk out with the team. With packages priced between £524 and £569, depending on the fixture category, no other club charges nearly as much.

These packages include a complete junior kit, a mascot gift pack, drinks upon arrival, and a photograph in the official program. While this is by far the most expensive option in the league, Aston Villa also offers two adult tickets and two junior match tickets in the package, one of which is for the mascot themselves.

This comes after Villa fans had already voiced their frustrations at match-by-match ticket prices for the 2024-25 Premier League season, which saw the cheapest adult ticket being sold for £44.50. Meanwhile, fans have been asked to cough up at least £70 to see them play in the Champions League.

Big Six Clubs Don’t Charge Mascots

For once, supporting a bigger club has its financial benefits

Although six clubs charge fans for mascot packages, none of them belong to the so-called 'big six.' Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham provide this experience free of charge to young fans.

At Manchester City, Cityzens Junior members can enter a random ballot for the chance to become a Premier League mascot. The City package includes a complete 2024/25 junior home kit, two complimentary match tickets (one for the mascot and one for an accompanying adult), a program, a goody bag, and free refreshments. Other clubs also offer similar packages, though with slight variations.

However, in the cases of Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, and Liverpool, these four clubs - while catering for the younger fans - charge the highest season ticket prices in the Premier League, with the Gunners' cheapest adult season ticket coming in at a deterring £1,073.

Other Clubs Have Scrapped Previous Charges

One club that has reversed its policy on charging for mascots is Bournemouth. Previously, mascot prices reached as high as £300 in 2023, but the experience is now free for junior members.

Leicester City also recently eliminated its mascot package fee, reducing the cost from £600 to £0 in 2023. Additionally, Tottenham removed their £405 charge last year, making them the latest club to abolish all mascot fees, making up a trio of clubs who saw the value in the old adage that "football is for everyone".

Chelsea Have Waiting List

Some young fans will miss out on a Stamford Bridge applause

While being a mascot at Stamford Bridge comes at no cost, the experience may not be accessible to everyone. Currently, there is a four-year waiting list to become a Chelsea mascot.

Children are only eligible between the ages of 6 and 12, so parents must apply before their child turns eight in order to join the waiting list. For some children, the experience may be too overwhelming at a young age, while those aged 9 to 12 may find they are too old by the time they reach the front of the line.