Key Takeaways ACL injuries are a dreaded occurrence for footballers, requiring 6–9 months for recovery.

The 2023/2024 Premier League season has seen a rise in ACL injuries.

Several players have suffered ACL injuries, including Rodri and Yerson Mosquera, affecting their teams' performance this season.

Footballers consistently get injured, but whenever they go down on the pitch, they are always hoping it isn't an anterior cruciate ligament injury, commonly known as the ACL. It's a dreaded injury for anyone, let alone people who place consistent pressure on their knee in every match.

The anterior cruciate ligament is one of the strong bands of tissue that helps connect your thighbone (femur) to your shinbone (tibia). It usually takes professional athletes six to nine months to recover — and, even then, they very rarely come back to the full potential they showed beforehand.

Throughout the whole of the 2023/24 Premier League season, there were just four ACL injuries. As of October 2024, there have been three in the 2024/2025 season, and here they all are.

Every ACL Injury in the 2024/2025 Premier League Season Name Team Date of injury Enzo Gonzalez Wolverhampton Wanderers 27th of July Yerson Mosquera Wolverhampton Wanderers 21st of September Rodri Manchester City 22nd of September

Enzo Gonzalez

The first injury to the cruciate ligaments in the knee occurred before the official start of the season. Wolves winger Enso Gonzalez, who has been selected to play for Paraguay at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, was forced off. Starting against Israel, the 19-year-old was forced to give up his place after just 15 minutes, when he was carried off the pitch in tears on a stretcher.

It was a huge blow for a young player who would certainly have had a role to play under Gary O'Neil this season. Recently asked about Gonzalez's fitness, Wolverhampton Wanderers' head of high performance Phil Hayward said that he had responded well to the operation and had already begun his rehabilitation phase.

Information Date 27th of July 2024 During 2024 Olympic Games

Yerson Mosquera

The Wolves have not been spared at the start of the season. Just a few weeks after Gonzalez, Yerson Mosquera also suffered a serious injury. And with good reason, as in his case, he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and collateral tibial ligament.

The Colombian centre-back, who spent last season on loan at Villarreal, had started each of the first five Premier League games before suffering the injury against Aston Villa in September. It was a huge blow for the Apartado native, who had already been sidelined for lengthy periods during the 2021/22 season with a hamstring problem.

Information Date 21st of September During Aston Villa 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rodri

You miss one person and everything is empty. A phrase that Pep Guardiola could easily agree with, given Rodri's importance to his Manchester City side. Before his serious injury, the 28-year-old had enjoyed a run of 84 consecutive games for club and country, during which he had lost just once. And that's saying something.

But now the Spanish coach will have to cope without his midfielder for the entire season. The injury occurred on the 22nd of September during City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal, just a few days after he had denounced the infernal pace imposed on players by the seasonal calendar.

Information Date 22nd of September 2024 Match Manchester City 2-2 Arsenal

While three players have suffered cruciate ligament ruptures since the start of the 2024/25 season, there were ten last season. In the table below, GIVEMESPORT provides information on their expected return dates. Please note, however, that this information may vary as the days go by, as doctors may feel that players need more (or possibly less) time before returning to the field.

Updates concerning injured players from the 2023/24 season Name Team Expected return date Wesley Fofana Chelsea 30th June 2024 Emiliano Buendia Aston Villa 1st July 2024 Jurrien Timber Arsenal 21st April 2024 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa Unknown return date Rico Henry Brentford 9th November 2024 Ivan Perisic Tottenham Hotspur (PSV Eindhoven) 28th February 204 Joel Matip Liverpool 30th June 2024 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa Unknown return date Sven Botman Newcastle 2nd December 2024 Jamaal Lascelles Newcastle 1st November 2024

All information per Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24/10/2024.