Highlights The Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in early January with Cote d'Ivoire hosting the 2024 edition of the tournament.

It represents a beneficial window for European clubs to scout players, with plenty of top talents having shone in AFCON tournaments in the past.

And in celebration of the upcoming AFCON tournament, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at 10 players who Premier League clubs should scout.

The 2024 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is just around the corner, with excitement building around what promises to be another show-stopping tournament.

Senegal tasted victory the last time the competition was held in 2021, as a star-studded Lions of Teranga side, containing the likes of Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly, defeated Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the final.

AFCON is a tournament which not only showcases the best talent from Africa, but can also act as a window of opportunity for clubs across Europe to spot the next up-and-coming stars.

So to celebrate the 2024 edition, GIVEMESPORT have highlighted 10 players Premier League sides should be scouting during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Karim Konate

Kicking things off with a player from the host nation's squad, Cote d'Ivoire striker Karim Konate has already been making a name for himself in Europe, scoring goals for fun while at RB Salzburg.

The teenage star has been in scintillating form for the Austrian outfit, with Konate finding the net four times in Salzburg's first four outings of the campaign.

And given the Austrian Bundesliga's pedigree of developing top-quality strikers, with current Premier League stars Erling Haaland and Rasmus Hojlund having plied their trade in that league, don't be surprised to see Premier League sides chasing after the Cote d'Ivoire international.

Youssef En-Nesyri

From one prolific striker to another now, and while Youssef En-Nesyri is by no means a hidden gem, the Sevilla forward could still prove a useful pickup for clubs in England's top flight.

Had things worked out differently for En-Nesyri, he might've already landed in the Premier League, as West Ham United were said to have been keen on the Morocco international during the summer transfer window.

Instead, the 26-year-old remained in Seville, but it's proved a difficult season so far, with the La Liga outfit in the bottom half of the table, meaning a move away from Spain could be on the cards soon. Given Michail Antonio's injury worries in recent seasons, the Hammers may consider a move for En-Nesyri to be a prudent one and finally get their man after a long, long chase.

Amine Gouiri

Originally a French youth international, Amine Gouiri decided to switch allegiances to Algeria earlier this year in an attempt to play international football more regularly.

It's so far proved a worthwhile decision, with Gouiri having made several caps for the national team, while also impressing for Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennes.

A forward capable of playing anywhere across the front line, Gouiri might've had a shaky start to life in professional football, but at just 23-years-old, he still has plenty of potential to fulfil. A strong AFCON with Algeria and who knows, Premier League clubs might start to take notice of the French-born star.

Serhou Guirassy

It's difficult to imagine anyone predicting Serhou Guirassy to have the season he currently is, given the striker's relative obscurity before the 2023/24 campaign kicked off.

The VfB Stuttgart star started the season in fine form, netting a whopping nine goals in the first five Bundesliga matches, before scoring a total of 17 goals across all competitions in his first 12 outings.

Guirassy has understandably attracted the attention of Premier League clubs already, with The Guardian reporting Manchester United have shown interest. The 20-time English champions will be able to get a better look at him when AFCON kicks off, as Guirassy will be lining up for Guinea at January's tournament.

Bilal El Khannous

Another player already on the radar of Premier League clubs, Bilal El Khannous will be hoping to use the upcoming AFCON to put himself in the shop window, following an impressive campaign with Genk.

Reports from Italy have suggested that Liverpool, along with other top clubs across Europe, are eyeing up a move for El Khannous, with £18 million the figure currently being mooted.

Part of the Morocco side that reached the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, El Khannous already boasts major tournament experience and if he's given the chance to shine in Cote d'Ivoire, he could spark yet more transfer interest from the Premier League.

Odilon Kossounou

Bayer Leverkusen have been one of the stories of the season so far, with the Bundesliga side managed by Xabi Alonso having rocketed towards the top of the German first division, with Odilon Kossounou playing a key part in their success.

The Cote d'Ivoire centre-back started all but one of Leverkusen's first 13 matches of the Bundesliga season, notching up an impressive 6.94 WhoScored rating during that time.

Kossounou is set to play a major part for the host nation at AFCON and given his strong performances for Leverkusen, he's likely to attract plenty of attention from Premier League sides, should the 22-year-old enjoy an eye-catching tournament.

Osman Bukari

For fans of Manchester City and the Champions League, Osman Bukari is a name that might already ring a bell, given he scored for Red Star Belgrade against the treble-winners earlier on in the campaign.

The Ghanaian international has been finding the net regularly for Red Star this season, netting five goals in the Serbian Super Liga, while also scoring twice in the Champions League as well.

Obviously, going from Red Star to the Premier League would be a gigantic step-up, but should the 24-year-old impress for Ghana at AFCON, what's to say a top-flight club doesn't take the plunge?

Lamine Camara

Despite still being a teenager, Lamine Camara already boasts an impressive eight senior caps to his name, with the midfielder looking like he could be the next breakout star from the Senegal side.

Aged just 19 years old, Camara is currently playing his football for Ligue 1 outfit FC Metz, having joined from Senegalese academy Generation Foot in January 2023.

Having already been dubbed one of the most gifted Senegalese players of all time, Camara is being tipped to go far in the game, with a move to the Premier League looking like it could be on the cards somewhere down the line.

Raphael Onyedika

Another midfield entry, Raphael Onyedika is just one of many players in the Nigeria squad who will have eyes on him at the tournament in Cote d'Ivoire next year.

Most often deployed as an anchorman in a midfield three, Onyedika is capable of playing higher up the pitch, while also boasting experience at the centre of defence.

A regular for Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League, Onyedika has also played plenty of times for Nigeria and is likely to feature heavily for the Super Eagles. If he's able to shine for Nigeria in Cote d'Ivoire, expect Onyedika to be mentioned among other targets for Premier League clubs.

Victor Boniface

And finally, the one player that most Premier League clubs will be keen to scout during the upcoming AFCON: Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.

Much like teammate Kossounou, Boniface has been crucial to Bayer Leverkusen's success under Alonso, with the striker having scored eight goals in the opening 13 Bundesliga matches of the season.

Having joined from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer, Boniface's form earned him a call-up to the Nigeria senior team, where he could prove vital for the West African nation this winter if they're to win AFCON, which could provide him with the platform to showcase his talents and earn a move to the Premier League.