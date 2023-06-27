It might not feel like that long since the end of the last season, but the 23/24 Premier League season is already fast approaching with now just over a month to go.

For most of us football fans, the current source of excitement is the transfer merry-go-round that is taking place and the anticipation of new signings to help grow our respective clubs. Equally, a number of us are filled with a little dread at the thought of one of our club’s best players being poached.

For now, though, we’re going to take a little look ahead to next season but in a slightly more unique fashion, and that is by ranking the badges of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Before we begin, though, we'd like to take a moment to think about the club badges we lost from last season, Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton.

Ranking all 20 Premier League badges

Now, let’s begin, we start off our ranking list with our lowest tier ‘Needs redoing’. Obviously this is already a contentious title given how strongly fans tend to feel about club badges being changed, but here are a few that we think could do with a refresh.

Sadly, we’re already kicking off with one of the Premier League new boys in Burnley. This is despite the recent update to the crest celebrating the club’s association with their claret colours. Simply put, it’s just a little dull and weirdly pixilated looking.

Given how Vincent Kompany has transformed the club’s football in the last year, a fresh look badge might be exactly what the club needs.

Joining Burnley, we also have Fulham, Nottingham Forest, and Chelsea. The Forest and Fulham badges just don’t really have much going on and while that may work for some, for us, it’s just a little bit boring.

Now I’m sure many of you might disagree with us on the position of the Chelsea badge given it even has a ‘cool’ lion on it, but for us, it’s just not exciting.

Moving on to the next category labelled ‘Boring’, we have five clubs. Appearing here we have another Premier League new boy in the shape of Luton Town, with them being joined by West Ham, Bournemouth, Tottenham, and Brighton. Not much really needs to be said here, the title speaks for itself.

Now, moving on to some of the badges we genuinely like with our next category simply labelled ‘Nice’. Kicking off this list we have the final of our Premier League new boys in Sheffield United, and it’s simply a cool and elegant badge. Joining them in this category we have Everton, Aston Villa, Wolves, Crystal Palace, and Newcastle, all of whom have top quality badges.

The next category we have is ‘Beautiful’ and now we’re really getting to the good badges, the ones you just sit back and admire. This section is made up of just two clubs, and it’s two of the ever-present Premier League sides in Arsenal and Liverpool. Just two cool and classic badges, especially the Liverpool one which is perhaps hard done by not to reach our top category.

Finally, here we have it, the crème de la crème of football badges that make up our ‘Work of art’ category. Representing Manchester, we have both of the big boys in Manchester United and Manchester City, with the rivalry even extending to club badges. For us, it’s impossible to choose between the two, both are real examples of artistry.

Then finally, our last club is Brentford, much like the team itself, the badge is sleek and understated, but simply fantastic in its own right. Emblazoned with the club’s mascot the bee, it is well deserving of a place in our highest category.

Now we're sure many of you disagree with this list, but that’s what we went for. If nothing else, hopefully you can all agree that a football badge really can be a work of art.