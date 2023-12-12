Highlights Premier League clubs have restricted contracts to a maximum of five years, impacting Chelsea's long-term contract strategy.

Amortisation is the process of spreading transfer fees over a player's contract duration.

The new rule will not be backdated and brings the Premier League in line with UEFA's regulations.

Premier League clubs have voted on Tuesday to restrict contracts to a maximum of five years, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein. The decision will come as a major blow to Chelsea, who had previously offered contracts over a huge length of time to offset the massive transfer costs they had paid for players.

Amortisation is the process which allows a club to spread the cost of a transfer fee over the duration of a player's contract. Put simply, if a player joined for £50 million on a five-year deal, the transfer would cost the club in question £10 million a year for the next five years in their accounts.

There had previously been no legislation over the process, but that was thrown into the spotlight when Chelsea began signing players on long-term deals under Todd Boehly. Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez are two examples of players who signed eight-year contracts with the west London club, with the Blues not breaching Financial Fair Play rules as their transfer fees of £62 million and £106 million were amortised over a period of eight years.

Premier League clubs were unhappy that Chelsea were able to get away with spending heavily in the transfer market, and The Telegraph reported on Tuesday morning that a meeting had been called to vote on new rules moving forward. 14 clubs had to vote in favour to change the rule, and that has now been forced through.

Ornstein reports that 15 Premier League clubs voted in favour of an amendment, including Chelsea despite their past dealings in the transfer market. Only two clubs voted against the new policy, while three abstained from the vote.

What this means moving forward

The new policy means that Premier League clubs can only amortise new transfer fees over a five-year period, no matter how long a contract runs for. So, even if a club sign a player to a seven-year deal, they will still have to spread the cost of the transfer fee over the first five years.

According to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules, clubs are permitted to only lose a maximum of £105 million over a three-year period. Amortisation had helped clubs like Chelsea avoid breaching that cap in the past, but The Telegraph reported this morning that some clubs wanted the rule backdated to the summer, which could have been a disaster for the Blues as they had spent more than £400 million to bring the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to the club.

Fortunately for them, the rule will not be backdated and will only apply to any deals moving forward. The Premier League have issued a statement confirming the decision, adding that a rule had also been changed to prevent a club registering more players when a transfer debt is owed to another Premier League or EFL club.

It brings the Premier League up to speed with UEFA, who have a different set of rules and chose to close the same loophole in the summer. Plans to do so had been reported in January 2023 following complaints about Chelsea's spending, with their rules also setting a five-year amortisation period. Like the Premier League, their rules were not backdated.