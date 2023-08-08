Highlights Andre Onana's move to Man United is a huge win for the Red Devils, upgrading their goalkeeper position with one of the world's best.

One of the most intriguing aspects of any new Premier League season is the fresh batch of exciting new talent taking to England's top flight for the very first time that campaign.

Whether it's world-class stars finally making a move to England, hot prospects ready to make a name for themselves or unknown commodities just waiting to burst onto the scene, the summer always signals the arrival of more than a handful of new faces ready to shake things up in the new campaign and this year is no different.

With everyone, other than West Ham United, really diving into the market so far, we're spoilt for choice with all the International stars preparing to make their Premier League debuts this year, and here is our XI for the names we're most excited to see.

Andre Onana - GK

Already regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Andre Onana's move to Manchester United and the Premier League is an exciting one for the upgrade it's set to give the Red Devils in-between the sticks.

With David de Gea not quite suiting Erik ten Hag's style of play, replacing the Spaniard with a keeper of Onana's calibre is a huge win for United, and the former Ajax man will be influential to the club's success this year.

Jurrien Timber - RB

If the Community Shield is anything to go by, Arsenal have signed a gem in Jurrien Timber. Sure, his track record at Ajax already suggested the defender would be a quality signing for the Gunners, but watching the masterclass he produced against Manchester City, playing out of position by the way, indicates that he's going to be huge for Mikel Arteta's side.

While traditionally a central defender, Timber will be played at right-back for the Gunners, and will quickly become one of the better full-backs in England if he continues to play like he did on his debut for Arsenal.

Pau Torres - CB

Reuniting with his former Villarreal boss in Unai Emery, Pau Torres made the surprising switch to the Premier League, joining Aston Villa as the midlands side looks to build on last season's impressive campaign.

The centre-back is an intelligent reader of the game and will complement the club's more physical presences like Tyrone Mings or Diego Carlos wonderfully. Regarded as one of Spain's most promising defenders for a while, Torres will significantly strengthen Villa's back line and could be one of the coups of the season when all is said and done.

Axel Disasi - CB

Having been one of the best defenders in France for four years now, Axel Disasi's Premier League move to Chelsea felt like a long time coming, but at just 25 years of age, his best years are still ahead of him.

For Stade Reims and AS Monaco, the Frenchman has been tremendous at the back for a while now, with his physical presence and strong aerial ability a striker's nightmare. He can also play at right-back when the situation calls for it which is useful, but one of his most handy traits is his strong leadership. Having been vice-captain at Monaco, the Frenchman showed the ability to lead a time, something this young and wild Chelsea team will need.

Josko Gvardiol - LB

Regarded as one of the very best left-backs in the world today, Josko Gvardiol's move to Man City almost feels unfair, as Pep Guardiola's side somehow managed to strengthen their squad again, despite last season's team looking unbeatable.

The former RB Leipzig man has wowed audiences with his impressive physical presence, his impeccable positioning and his ability to play at either centre-back or on the left. It's absurd to think about just how good Gvardiol is right now considering he's just 21 years old, and watching him flourish under Guardiola is going to be a joy.

Sandro Tonali - CM

While Newcastle United have signed a plethora of world-class talent following the club's big-money takeover, and they qualified for the Champions League last season, cementing their spot as one of the better teams in England once again, the signing of Sandro Tonali still feels like a major coup for Eddie Howe's side.

The former AC Milan midfielder had caught the attention of a number of Europe's elite sides, so the Magpies landing his signature is huge for the club, and he'll provide a significant upgrade in the middle of the park for them. Known for his vision, his tendency to hit a long ball with either foot and his ability to read the game perfectly, Tonali is a superstar signing for Newcastle and should help the club take another step forward as they continue their quest towards the peak of English football.

Dominik Szoboszlai - CM

After a poor campaign last time out, Liverpool needed to address their midfield weaknesses, and they certainly did so by signing Dominik Szboszlai. The former RB Leipzig midfielder is a major upgrade on the talent the Reds had in the middle of the park last season.

Known for his ability to progress the ball up the pitch, and his offensive capabilities, the 22-year-old feels like a perfect Jurgen Klopp signing, and it's hard to imagine him struggling at Anfield. His passing range is second to none and his record in Germany shows he's also capable of chipping in with plenty of goals himself, making this move one of the more exciting of the window.

Moussa Diaby - RW

Alongside Torres, Moussa Diaby's move to Aston Villa highlights just how impressive a transfer window the club have had during Emery's first summer in charge.

The winger had 17 goal contributions for Bayer Leverkusen last season and had drawn interest from a number of different clubs, but it was Villa who had landed his signature, and that's probably the best-case scenario. Joining the likes of Emi Buendia, Ollie Watkins and Youri Tielemans, Diaby will feature in one of the Premier League's brightest attacks, and with his incredible speed, as well as his elite finishing ability, he seems tailor-made for England's top-flight.

Expect to see him cause carnage this year.

Christopher Nkunku - AM

While we may have to wait a while before we see Christopher Nkunku's Premier League debut after the star suffered an injury recently, with reports suggesting he may miss weeks or months, once he returns, it's going to get pretty wild.

After Chelsea's offensive struggles last year, they needed to add firepower to the side, and Nkunku could provide the answers for the club. The Frenchman scored 58 goals in his final two years at Leipzig and will add significant firepower to the Blues attack once he's healthy.

Justin Kluivert - LW

After avoiding relegation last year in their first season back in the Premier League, Bournemouth needed to recruit wisely this summer to build on the back of their return to England's top flight, and the arrival of Justin Kluivert hints that they've done just that.

After initially bursting onto the scene at Ajax, the winger spent five years at Roma, but struggled to quite cement a place in the Italian club's first team. An impressive loan spell at Valencia last season hinted at an upswing in the 24-year-old's fortunes, though, and he made a surprising switch to England's south coast this summer. His attacking flair will be a huge addition to Bournemouth's side, and he'll likely play a pivotal role in the Cherries' campaign.

With his incredible dribbling ability and electric acceleration, he'll be a highlight for the club and one of the most entertaining players on the pitch, we can't wait.

Rasmus Hojlund - ST

Likened to Erling Haaland, Rasmus Hojlund's move to United could either go really right or really wrong, but we think it's going to be the former.

The striker should solve the Red Devils' long-standing quest to find a serviceable number nine and his ability to get behind defences, his aggressiveness in the final third and his relentless pressing will benefit the club in more ways than one.

His positioning is second to none, and while he may take a little bit of time to find his feet initially, expect him to be a standout performer for United sooner rather than later. His hold-up playing, paired with Onana's tendency to fire the ball long towards his strikers will mesh perfectly and while the addition may not be the most eye-catching on paper, expect Hojlund to make a huge impact at the club as the Red Devils continue to make progress under ten Hag.

