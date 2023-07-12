For many years, it was a skill that was often overlooked by fans and pundits, cast into the shadows by the glory-hunting Premier League goalscorers.

Nevertheless, the assisters of the modern era of English football have seen a resurgence in their value and are now looked upon as vital cogs inside winning machines. While the art of scoring goals is typically recognised as one of the best parts about our game, sometimes the key pass, cross or through-ball leading up to it sometimes goes either unnoticed or is underappreciated.

This could be down to the growing popularity of fantasy football, or maybe the providers in the starting XI have simply gotten better over the years. Whatever the case, we are here for it.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by Transfermarkt, Fbref and the Premier League. Here is the top 10 Premier League all-time assists list.

10 David Beckham - 80 assists

Beckham wasn't your usual pacey and tricky winger, but he had a right-foot wand that could deliver forwards and teammates the most delightful of assists. 80 of them in the Premier League, to be exact.

The class of 92 legend perfected his craft and became one of the most fearsome set piece takers the Premier League has ever seen.

There aren't much prettier sights than Beckham standing over a deadball on a crisp green surface and many overlook his football talents for his off-the-pitch persona.

Nevertheless, the winger is one of only two players in Premier League history to provide 10 or more assists in four consecutive campaigns from 1997 to 2001.

9 James Milner - 87 assists

Milner's inclusion on this list may be a surprise to some, but his lengthy Premier League career has become the stuff of legend and his 87 assists prove he's more than just a workhorse.

Spells at Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and now Brighton highlight the kind of career the midfield ace has had.

The top-flight legend will undoubtedly help Brighton on their 2023/2024 European voyage and could even add to his ever-growing assists tally on the South Coast.

We are fully here for the once youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer to catapult himself further up this list before his career comes to an end. Milner will easily go down as one of the top model professionals that not only England has ever seen, but football in general, with his high fitness and exemplary work ethic on and off the pitch.

Data from the 2023-24 season will not be available until the season has come to its conclusion.

8 Steven Gerrard - 92 assists

Mr Liverpool himself, the Merseyside great notched up 92 assists across an incredible Premier League career among many long-range screamers.

In times of crisis, there wasn't and still isn't anyone better to do it than Gerrard and the midfielder is arguably the best-ever player to never win a Premier League medal.

We are sitting here and thinking just how effective Gerrard could have been in a Jurgen Klopp set-up, something the Reds will unfortunately never get to see.

Nevertheless, this doesn't take anything away from the majestic midfielder that Gerrard was, a true English great and one of the best to ever do it.

7 David Silva - 93 assists

A player cut from the finest cloth, the Manchester City wizard proved that physicality wasn't everything in the rough and tough Premier League.

City signed the Spaniard for a cool £24 million from Valencia, something which proved to be an absolute bank robbery on the La Liga outfit in the following years.

Pulling the strings for an all-star Manchester City outfit, Silva notched up 93 assists for his adoring teammates, winning three Premier League titles along the way.

Mesmerising and a pure joy to watch, Silva will live long in the memory of Premier League fans across the globe.

6 Dennis Bergkamp - 94 assists

Bergkamp optimises everything cool and classy about that Dreamcast Arsenal era and displayed skills that had never been seen on English shores.

94 assists and 87 goals in North London from the Dutchman helped the Gunners win three Premier League titles alongside some silky smooth football.

Such stats have since seen Bergkamp inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, an accolade not even Tottenham fans could argue the forward having.

The Dutchman has even been honoured with a statue at the Emirates Stadium, displaying him picking the ball out of the sky for one of his most iconic goals.

5 Kevin De Bruyne - 102 assists

Kevin De Bruyne captains Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on a rainy match day in the Premier League.

The modern midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne was initially overlooked by Jose Mourinho at Chelsea but has since gone on to wreak havoc with the Citizens after they forked out £50 million for his signature.

The special one certainly got this one very wrong and De Bruyne's 102 assists and counting put him in the argument of the best-ever Premier League midfielders.

Four Premier League titles and matching Thierry Henry's longstanding single-season assist record of 20 have also given the Belgian some classy credentials to boast about.

De Bruyne can't do much wrong at this moment in time and it will be interesting to see just how many assists he can manage to muster up once his Premier League career comes to a halt.

4 Frank Lampard - 102 assists

Lampard is mostly remembered for his goal-scoring prowess from the middle of the park, however, he was equally as good at providing his teammates with goals too.

Having racked up 102 assists, this is no easy feat in the English top flight and the midfield maestro will go down in history as one of the best midfielders to ever step foot in the Premier League.

His best assisting seasons came under Jose Mourinho in 2004/2005 and Carlo Ancelotti in 2009/2010 providing 16 assists in both their Premier League title-winning campaigns.

The Englishman's managerial career has been far less impressive than these masterful stats so far, however, we have no doubt Frank can turn things around in the near future.

3 Wayne Rooney - 103 assists

Rooney managed to rack up an incredible 208 goals in his Premier League career and an equally remarkable 103 assists.

Frighteningly confident from a young age, Rooney was able to take on players twice his age with relative ease and make them look silly on the regular.

This fearless attitude made "Wazza" one of the greatest ever forwards to play in the Premier League and one of the best talents the country has ever produced.

Five Premier League winners medals, one FA Cup, three League Cups and a Champions League crown mean Rooney has achieved more than immortal status in England and beyond.

2 Cesc Fabregas - 111 assists

A 15-year-old Fabregas trained among the invincible's at Arsenal and it was soon realised by Arsene Wenger that the young Spaniard could hold his own with the league's very best.

Often overlooked in Premier League debates, Fabregas made things look far too easy on the pitch and was often the provider for his teammates in times of need and was a particularly useful cog in two of Chelsea's title-winning campaigns.

Having accumulated an astonishing 111 assists during his stay in England's top flight, this see him come in at number two on this all-time list, a place that is thoroughly deserved for the FIFA World Cup-winning ace.

Fabregas produced a career-best of 18 assists during Chelsea's 2014/2015 Premier League winning season under the watchful eye of Jose Mourinho.

1 Ryan Giggs - 162 assists

With 13 Premier League crowns to his name, along with four FA Cups, three League Cups and two Champions League titles make Giggs the most decorated British footballer of all time.

His 162 assists in a top-flight career spanning 21 glorious years is 51 more than Fabregas' tally. An astounding statistic when you really think about it.

963 appearances for the Red Devils have fully cemented Giggs' name among the greats of Old Trafford and Manchester alike. He could even be their greatest-ever player.

Other talents may have been more pretty on the eye, but Giggs reminds us all of that 1990s type of winger who seemingly never ran out of energy and was always there when you needed them.