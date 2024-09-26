Key Takeaways Associated party transaction (APT) regulations make sure that any deal between Premier League clubs and related companies is made at "fair market value".

It is up to the division's clubs to prove that their deals fit the Premier League's stringent criteria.

Manchester City have launched a legal case against the APT rules which could impact the rest of the division.

The Premier League handbook, much like the laws of the game, can be dense and confusing, if not entirely contradictory. The associated party transaction (APT) regulations are no different, even if the idea behind them is straightforward.

Introduced at the end of 2021 and updated at the start of 2024, the APT rules are in place to ensure that every transaction - be it a sponsorship deal, managerial bonus or player transfer - between two "associated parties" is conducted at "fair market value". The regulations were brought in shortly after Newcastle United were taken over by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and have encountered fearsome criticism from Manchester City, another state-owned club.

City launched unprecedented legal action against the Premier League regarding the latest amendment to the APT regulations in June 2024. Here's everything you need to know about a controversial set of rules which could have a significant impact on the future of England's top flight and beyond.

What is an Associated Party?

Manchester City and Newcastle are not the only clubs to be impacted

The Premier League describes its scope for what constitutes an associated party as any individual or group with "material influence over the club or an entity in the same group of companies as the club". This relates directly to any team that is part of a multi-club project, such as the City Football Group or Chelsea, whose warring owners also have a controlling stake in French side, Strasbourg.

Any familial links will also be investigated alongside financial relationships, such as loans or debts. Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is vice-president and deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates as well as a member of Abu Dhabi's ruling royal family. This prompted plenty of raised eyebrows when City penned a 10-year stadium naming rights deal worth £400m in 2011 with Etihad Airways, a company owned by the Abu Dhabi government. As Liverpool owner John W Henry sarcastically tweeted: "How much was the losing bid?"

The Premier League explicitly pointed towards state-owned teams - most notably, Newcastle and Manchester City - in the regulations. Associated parties include those "directly or indirectly controlled, jointly controlled, or materially influenced by the same government, public or state-funded body or by the same party". In an attempt to close any loopholes, the Premier League stipulated that the "substance of the relationship and not merely the legal form" will be assessed.

How 'Fair Market Value' is Determined

Premier League makes the final judgement after external consulation

This is where the lawyers rub their hands together. The sentiment behind the APT rules is entirely understandable, but establishing what represents "fair market value" is far more difficult.

Dedicated valuation companies exist for this exact process and are consulted before the Premier League makes its final decree. Once all commercial contracts are submitted into a central databank, these experts look for similar deals between "knowledgeable, willing parties engaging in an arm's length transaction in normal market conditions" as a broad guide when judging associated party transactions.

In the summer of 2024, for example, Manchester City spent £33.7m on Savinho from Troyes after a successful loan spell at Girona - two other clubs which fall under the City Football Group umbrella. The Premier League would have examined Savinho's age, position, nationality and performance level, as well as looking at other deals made for comparable players by unrelated clubs of a similar size to City and Troyes. Even after all these checks, the move still sparked controversy and fan protests.

Sponsorship agreements follow a similar protocol with the added stipulation that "there were one or more competing and/or bidding contractual counterparties whose bids evidence a competitively determined price". An FMV assessment has to be delivered within 10 working days.

Why the Premier League Introduced APT Rules

Prevents the circumnavigation of PSR

The Premier League explained that the rules were created "to ensure the long-term financial sustainability of clubs by extinguishing reliance on enhanced commercial revenues received from entities linked to the club's ownership". Essentially, it was in the search for greater "fairness".

It's worth noting that these regulations were first tabled in November 2021, barely a month after the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United. If there was no monitoring of sponsorship deals, Newcastle's new bosses - the richest owners in the Premier League - could theoretically pump their untold wealth into the club by agreeing generous contracts with any company owned by the Public Investment Fund or the Saudi royal family. This would not breach the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations, as Newcastle would not be making a loss thanks to the artificially inflated revenue from these hypothetical associated sponsors.

Newcastle were the only side to reject the accepted draft of the APT rules in December 2021 - City abstained from the vote while the 18 other clubs agreed. But there was far less unity when the regulations were amended in February 2024, shifting the onus onto the clubs to prove the validity of every deal. After the changes, which were narrowly passed, the Premier League said the move would "enhance the efficiency and accuracy of the system".

Why Manchester City are Challenging APT Rules

Could help their battle in the 115 charges case

City's well-funded legal team have opted for attack as the best form of defence. Before even embarking upon the so-called 'trial of the century' - which relates to the infamous 115 alleged charges - the defending Premier League champions legally challenged the division's amended APT rules.

Within the 165-page document drafted by City, as seen by The Times, they claim that the Premier League's APT regulations are "deliberately intended to stifle commercial freedoms of particular clubs in particular circumstances, and thus to restrict economic competition". This, City argue, is a violation of the Competition Act 1998, the competition law enforced in the United Kingdom to prevent anticompetitive agreements between businesses and the abuse of a dominant position by a business - in this case, the Premier League.

While this APT case is not directly linked to the 'trial of the century', some of the 115 charges brought against City by the Premier League relate to inflated sponsorship deals. Pep Guardiola's side were sensationally banned by UEFA from the Champions League in 2020 after being accused of "disguised equity funding" regarding inconsistencies in the agreement with Etisalat. The ban was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) partly because the deal happened too long ago and was therefore 'time-barred'. The Premier League is under no time restrictions.

UEFA have their own associated party transaction regulations, so even if City did have them abolished in the Premier League, they would not be able to compete in the Champions League if they inflated sponsorship deals. The theory goes that if they can alter the English APT regulations, it will offer another weapon in their fight against the Premier League by undermining some of the 115 charges.

All City's legal battles were thought to have been boosted when a vote regarding a tweak to the APT rules was removed from proceedings ahead of a general meeting between Premier League clubs in September 2024. As The Times theorised, the last-minute scheduling shift could be a result of City's success in the APT case. 'Why bother voting over one minor detail when the entire regulations could be scrapped?' is one - rather sensationalist - reaction to the agenda change.

It remains to be seen how the independent panel will rule on the APT case and how that will affect the rest of the league as well as City's other legal battles. A defeat for the Premier League could be damning. According to Sky Sports, other top-flight clubs are fearful that a world without the APT regulations "would be like the Wild West".

Information via The Athletic, Sky Sports, Football365 and The Times.