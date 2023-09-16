Highlights Newcastle United sit top of the table. Known for being one of the most welcoming cities in the country, combined with an astonishing 131 pubs near the stadium, St James' Park is the away day to do in England.

North London rivals Spurs and Arsenal rank high with their modern and attractive away ends. They're hard to separate!

West Ham finishes near the bottom with its disjointed stadium. Take your binoculars!

The Premier League is well underway this season, with fans across the country travelling to support their teams. Some away days are better than others, with most dependent on the result and people around you. However, with the Premier League ranking itself as the most competitive and entertaining league in the world, some clubs boast the facilities to go alongside them - including several London-based clubs.

Due to this, GIVEMESPORT have decided to rank every away day into a list, taking into consideration everything from facilities, atmosphere, ease of travel, and pubs! There are some bucket list grounds to tick off from grounds where you need to 'make a trip immediately' to stadiums where you question "Can it get any worse?"

Make A Trip Immediately

St James' Park - Newcastle

The city of Newcastle; where to start? Although the bitter cold may force you to take an extra layer, it is known as one of the most welcoming cities in England. Within the city centre, St James' Park brings an electrifying atmosphere, whilst the 131 pubs nearby give travelling fans a plethora of choices. Although the stairs to the top of the away end may seem just as challenging as a marathon, it is worth it in the end, with a stunning view of the city welcoming you. The "stairway to heaven" might be a more apt name. Coupled with cheap prices all over the city, there is very little wrong with an away day at St James' Park.

Old Trafford - Manchester United

The most well-known stadium in football? Some may certainly say so. Whatever you think, Old Trafford is a bucket list away day for fans up and down the country. Situated just outside central Manchester, it is easy to travel to via public transport, whilst statues of George Best, Denis Law, and Sir Bobby Charlton outside the stadium add to the value of a trip to the Red Devils' ground. The facilities may need modernising, but it still holds prestigious value within fans' hearts - making it the 2nd best away day in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Spurs

Just pipping their bitter rivals in this list, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is one of the most impressive stadiums in the world. Built in 2019, it is situated on the same land as the previous White Hart Lane - keeping the Tottenham tradition in the same location. The away end has state-of-the-art facilities with exceptional value - for London's standards - food and drink prices. With an electric atmosphere for major derbies, fans help play host to the Premier League's finest matches. If you want to be amazed, take a trip to N17.

Emirates Stadium - Arsenal

Built in 2006, the Emirates Stadium has played host to some of the league's greatest games over the year, even if Arsenal have had little success come their way. With easy access from central London, an away day at Arsenal is at the top of the list, with modern facilities and impressive food and drink options. Coupled with over 33 pubs nearby, several of which accommodate away fans, it provides travelling fans with a day they will never forget in Islington.

Memorable Days Out

City Ground - Nottingham Forest

In just their second season in the Premier League in recent years, the City Ground is a new stadium to tick off for most supporters. Home of the former European Champions, it holds an away allocation of over 2000, with an impressive view of the pitch nearby. With Nottingham holding a reputation as one of the best cities for social drinking in the country, fans love it as one of the most entertaining away days of the year - even if the football you watch is underwhelming.

Villa Park - Aston Villa

Aston Villa are one of the most historic teams in England; their stadium holds a similar reputation. Situated in the residential area of Aston, it isn't as easy to travel to as some may perceive, but with the away end in the Doug Ellis Stand, it has held some esteemed scenes over the years - including Arsenal's spectacular late winner there last season. With options for food and drink in and out of the concourse, Villa Park is one of the best away days in the Premier League.

Anfield - Liverpool

As "you'll never walk alone" rings around you, Anfield holds a prestigious place within the elite status of football. With renovations to the Anfield Road stand complete this season, the restricted views in the away end are no more, whilst it puts the travelling faithful in the perfect position to celebrate a potential last-minute winner. Deep within the centre of Liverpool, there is plenty to make the day memorable, especially if you can celebrate an unlikely win at one of England's toughest grounds.

Midtable Security

Stamford Bridge - Chelsea

Where to start with Stamford Bridge? As one of England's most historic and iconic stadiums, it can provide one of the best away days in the heart of west London. With a plethora of travel options to and from the ground, it is often one of the easiest of the season, but the expensive London prices can sometimes be classed as a downside. With the Blues continually looking at a new stadium, an away day at Stamford Bridge may not be around for much longer.

Etihad Stadium - Manchester City

One of England's newer stadiums, which provides fans with an iconic away end. Situated to the right of the goal, it spreads across all three tiers, often providing fans with sensational full-time scenes if they can secure a spectacular - often unlikely - win. Public transport away from the stadium can often seem tedious by tram, but the facilities within Manchester can make it one of the more memorable away days.

Goodison Park - Everton

So much history. So much prestige. So much legacy at Goodison Park, but this time next year, it will be no more. Fans have just one season left to visit the iconic stadium situated in the heart of Liverpool. Directly within the city, it provides fans with easy access to transport to and from the ground, whilst the 23 pubs nearby help ease the nerves of travelling fans. Some may get unlucky with a slightly restricted view, but that is likely excused for one final chance to visit one of England's most iconic stadiums.

Read more: Premier League stadium pubs: How many within walking distance of each ground?Bramall Lane - Sheffield United

Sheffield holds the prestige of being one of the best places for a day out in the country and, with 27 pubs nearby, you can see why. With the away end situated directly behind the goal, it has seen plenty of memorable moments over the years. Coupled with often lively encounters with the home fans, it can be a memorable away day for the travelling faithful, especially if you're on the winning side.

Nothing Bad But Nothing Special

Kenilworth Road - Luton

The most unique away day on the calendar. Newly-promoted Luton probably can't believe they're in the Premier League, and their ground wasn't ready for it either. Forced improvements to one side have made it fit for purpose, but its away end still holds all the value of a classic EFL ground. With the entrance between two houses, and stairs to the away end over a garden, it often makes away fans laugh. Yet its uniqueness is what makes it so special. The allocation of 1500 might be small, but the fans that do get to visit will have a trip to remember.

Vitality Stadium - Bournemouth

Who doesn't love a trip to the beach? Just like south coast rivals Brighton, Bournemouth offers a trip to the seaside every year, but the Cherries provide a new look to the Premier League with its small and unique stadium. It provides a small allocation to away fans, but in doing so, the most loyal travelling fans can easily outsing the home fans. With good food and drink also on offer, Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium has very little wrong with it. If only it was bigger!

Craven Cottage - Fulham

West London rivals Fulham just pip Brentford in this list, with Craven Cottage providing a throwback to a 'classic' Premier League away day. With the cottage in the corner, it is a picturesque stadium situated on the river, often allowing hoards of away fans to travel by boat to matches. It may have expensive prices on show, but the six pubs nearby provide alternatives to the in-ground food and drink.

Gtech Community Stadium - Brentford

Opened in 2020, Brentford's Community Stadium offers newly refurbished facilities with a modern look. The away end in the corner can provide some iconic full-time scenes (just ask Leeds about 2022), whilst it can provide a scenic walk through west London. There's nothing wrong with an away day at Brentford, it just doesn't stand out from the crowd.

Turf Moor - Burnley

Vincent Kompany's men may be performing a new tactical style on the pitch, but off it, Burnley is still the same bleak setting. The Lancashire side offer very simple catering facilities, while the away end, situated behind the goal, offers nothing exciting compared to other clubs. With it being based in a quiet part of the country, it can also be a pain to travel to, especially midweek.

Can It Get Any Worse?

Falmer Stadium - Brighton

Brighton's stadium, situated just outside the city, forces several fans to create new travel plans, with trains from Brighton to the nearby station of Falmer always rammed and uncomfortable. It may be a sunny away day on the beach during the summer, but during the winter, it is often a bleak setting. Coupled with there being just three pubs within a 15-minute walk of the stadium, there is not much to celebrate about a Brighton away day.

Molineux Stadium - Wolves

In an isolated location compared to other away days, Wolves provides far more travelling logistical problems compared to the rest. With an away end that is located across the entire length of the pitch, thus spreading out away fans, it usually prevents the travelling faithful from making as much noise as possible. However, with luxury boxes located behind the away end, it can create some entertaining altercations between sets of supporters.

London Stadium - West Ham

Moving over to East London, West Ham's London Stadium boasts impressive facilities, but there is one major issue; it was not intended for football. Previously the Olympic Stadium, the ground features large gaps between the pitch and the stands, with even larger gaps separating the upper and lower tiers in the away end. If you're at the top, take some binoculars! Coupled with expensive in-ground food and drink prices, it isn't the most enjoyable away day.

Selhurst Park - Crystal Palace

Although Selhurst Park brings along an energetic atmosphere in the home end with the Holmesdale Fanatics, the same can not be said about the away end. With several complaints about poor facilities and restricted views over the years, the South London club does not live up to the hype of other Premier League sides. With other London away days bringing in the glitz and glamour of the British capital, Selhurst Park compares rather underwhelmingly.