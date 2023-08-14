Highlights Chelsea's away kit is a beautiful combination of black and blue, making it the best-looking strip of the season.

The new Premier League season is finally upon us as millions of fans around the country collectively hold their breath for the next nine months as their teams prepare for battle on the football pitch.

But with battle comes a coat of armour, armour to be worn proudly by the team's warriors and spectators every week through the euphoria of title glory to the bitter disappointment of relegation.

For half the season, these scraps are fought for on home soil with teams representing their true colours that define the football club they proudly play for. The other half of the campaign, teams must face the challenge of travelling away and striving to steal all three points from their rivals.

Now, these uniforms often steer away from club tradition and wander further down the garden path of obscurity and originality as opposed to the ethos and heritage that the home clobber serves.

Some fall on the side of beauty so befitting of that of The Louvre while others burn at your eyeballs and deserve their own place in the metaphorical bin of football kit hell.

So, you'll need your sick bag, sunglasses and on occasion a frame as GiveMeSport presents the ultimate tier list of Premier League away kits for the 2023/24 season.

Hang In The Louvre

Chelsea

Still without a sponsor, Chelsea's away kit is a thing of beauty. Black and blue is always a winning combination but the blend across the shirt is something special. The addition of a main sponsor could ruin this kit entirely but for now, it's by far the best-looking away strip of the season.

While the kit has yet to be officially revealed by the Blues (at the time of writing), the kit appeared to be confirmed by American basketball player Kevin Durant, with Footy Headlines spotting him wearing the new shirt underneath his jacket. It appears to match the design that was previously leaked.

Tottenham Hotspur

Following the same colour scheme as their London counterparts, Nike have produced a lovely clean and simple design for Spurs's away kit. It's rare for a Tottenham kit to show originality but here we are. It wasn't beautiful enough to keep Harry Kane at the football club, but we have no doubts that his replacement will look impeccable in this shirt.

Crystal Palace

Insert seatbelt joke here. The Seagull's 23/24 away shirt is as good as you can get for the mid-table club. A polar opposite look from their disastrous home shirt, the white and light blue is a winning formula in most cases and the diagonal stripe across the front is fresh and surprisingly appealing. A kit way above Crystal Palace's annual middle-of-the-pack finish.

Frame It

Brighton and Hove Albion

It's quite common for managers to raid their former clubs of their players but to take the home kit is definitely unheard of. The Sassuolo-inspired away kit will put a smile on Roberto De Zerbi's face as it has done for the rest of us.

A lot can go horribly wrong when you merge green and black into a football kit but Nike seem to have nailed it and we can see a lot of non-Brighton fans buying this strip.

Aston Villa

In the home kit tier list article, The Villains came rock bottom for worst kit of the season so this is a vast improvement on that horror show.

The design is near enough the same as the first strip but the colour switch from the eye-soaring pub carpet claret and blue to the clean and crisp white does wonders for the aesthetic of this shirt. Can Aston Villa play away all season, please?

Luton Town

Another team who have copied and pasted the design of their home shirt and just swapped some colours around. The home kit was a mid-ranker but switching the white and orange has boosted this strip up a tier. A simple yet beautiful feel to the kit for the Premier League new boys.

Brentford

Firstly, massive respect to Brentford for thinking of the fans by continuing last season's away kit for another year and more clubs should follow suit.

The design of the strip itself is clean and has found the right balance between separation from the home shirt while still maintaining the look of the club. No complaints from us.

Newcastle United

This one will divide opinion but we sit firmly on the thumbs-up side of the fence. A nod to their Saudi Arabian ownership, the green can be considered an eye-sore however is just about acceptable with the subtle design around the front. The change of sponsor has helped the look of all the Magpies' kits for the upcoming season.

It'll Do

Manchester City

As away kit designers, if you are avoiding the bold statements like some on this list then you need to achieve a clean and subtle look to rank well and Manchester City have just about done that.

A smooth cream colour along with the light background design is what an away kit should look like but is let down by the maroon-like collar that just takes away from the overall feel. It's still a very well-designed strip but doesn't do enough to break out of the "It'll Do" camp.

Everton

A unique kit from the blue part of Merseyside and we are sitting on the fence about it which is why it's ended up in the "It'll Do" pile. Orange with patterned dark blue stripes is an odd combination but the look isn't as bad as it sounds and is overall quite a good aesthetic for an away shirt but we understand how some may not like this release.

Burnley

Umbro have cut some corners with Burnley's away design as it's a copy and paste from Luton's ranked above. The reason The Clarets don't score as highly as their Umbro twin is that the colour scheme is difficult to get a liking for. Claret and blue is always a problem colour to design a kit around but the mix with the yellow doesn't look all that.

Our optimistic mindset is the only reason it doesn't come in lower as we believe it might be one of those strips that grows on us as the season progresses.

Nottingham Forest

The more we look at his kit, the more we think it's not as bad as first thought. It's about as an away kit as you can get with the white and blue swirls a direct contrast from the traditional red of the home strip. Again, the addition of a sponsor might well lower the ranking of this shirt but for now, it will definitely do.

Back To The Drawing Board

West Ham United

Yes, it's Umbro again. We struggle to understand how a kit designer can get a plain white shirt so wron.?

This kit would be right up there in the upper tiers if it wasn't for the non-sensical decision to completely white out The Hammers badge. Without the clear visual of the badge, it looks like it's a kit for the Betway five-a-side team. Badges of any look should never be messed with on kits and that is rule number one.

AFC Bournemouth

We are still trying to work out the design of The Cherries away kit for 2023/24.

The more we stare at it, the more it looks like one of those optical illusions with a hidden message if you stare at it long enough. Alternatively, it could just be a massive fingerprint blown up to fit around the shirt.

We are positive that in-game it won't look too bad but it's just a complete miss from Umbro on first sighting.

Sheffield United

Who else would love to be a fly on the wall of the kit design meetings when they settle on yellow as a good away strip colour?

It's a very hard look to master in any football shirt which is evident here.

We see very little creativity aside from the red and black collar design which is the only aspect stopping this kit from being in the rock bottom tier.

Put In The Bin

Liverpool

The Minecraft fans among you will take one look at this kit and make the connection to that of a creeper. Even so, it looks as though Nike were in two minds about the aesthetic they were going for so decided on choosing both designs in one much to the detriment of Liverpool.

If this was either a full green or full white kit then we are sure it wouldn't place here but the combination between the two is just a misfire and one that deserves the bin.

Fulham

With the soaring popularity of the Barbie film, someone was always going to get sucked into the world of pink and it appears as though the volunteers are Fulham.

Without getting all artsy on you, there is a whole spectrum of the colour pink and unfortunately for The Cottagers, Adidas have chosen the wrong end of the scale. If it was a light salmon pink then this kit would shoot up the rankings but we are just blonde bimbo girls in a fantasy world with that thought.

Wolves

Speaking of the wrong end of the scale, Wolverhampton Wanderers what have you done? Everything about this kit is wrong from the red patterned front that looks atrocious to the weirdly shaded green shoulder pads. This strip is a mix of bad ingredients that have been thrown together to make a truly awful shirt.

Arsenal

The fact that Wolves onlyranks third bottom shows how bad some of the away kits are this season. Case in point, Arsenal. We are struggling to explain what we are seeing with this kit. Luminous green is an eyesore at the best of times but partnered with random lines, it's just one of the worst kits we've seen. Despite this, you have to admire the boldness of Adidas at least.

Manchester United

GettyImages

You thought Umbro was getting a kicking in this article, Adidas complete the list with three of the bottom five kits and this just sums up their design season.

What can only be best compared to seaweed, Man United's away strip is a mess. The shade of green along with the white stripes with a thin red line running down the middle is just everything that can be wrong with a kit. At least Arsenal's has a bit of character about it, this kit is the worst it can get. There's not a bin big enough for this dumpster fire.