The Premier League is widely considered the richest and most competitive league in the world. It's where the best players come to ply their trade, competing every week to claim glory.

However, while football teams always want to succeed in the here and the now, it's important to always have an eye on the future and working on producing promising prospects through academies is the best way to do so. Every team in the Premier League have impressive youth set-ups, working tirelessly to help develop the next generation of stars ready to grace the beautiful game. GIVEMESPORT has now looked at the 10 best academy players in the Premier League because of this, and have used a couple of key ranking factors to decide the list..

Ranking Factors

Current Ability

Potential Ability

Praise from footballing legends

The 10 Best Academy Prospects in the Premier League Rank Player Team 1. Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 2. Jamie Donley Tottenham Hotspur 3. Alex Matos Chelsea 4. Shea Lacey Manchester United 5. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Crystal Palace 6. Divin Mubama West Ham 7. Micah Hamilton Manchester City 8. Kaide Gordon Liverpool 9. Michael Olakigbe Brentford 10. Fraser Harper Wolves

10 Fraser Harper

Wolves

Fraser Harper is one of the best talents in the Midlands at Wolves. The academy talent has five goals and three assists in 14 U18 Premier League matches in the 2023/2024 season - as of the 6th March 2024. He is a versatile midfielder who can play as a playmaker or in the box-to-box role. Alongside his work with the under-18s, he has also impressed for the under-21s team, highlighting his attitude and work rate against older players. The youngster is still not close to featuring for the first team, but he has all the raw qualities to eventually succeed.

Fraser Harper - Key Information Position Central midfielder Height Undisclosed Age 17

9 Michael Olakigbe

Brentford

Olakigbe is a player that Brentford have held in high regard since his arrival from west London rivals Fulham, a club who had poached him from Queens Park Rangers four years earlier, in the summer of 2022. The then 18-year-old signed a four-year contract and - ever since - he has impressed the Brentford hierarchy. As of March 2024, he has featured eight times in the 2023/2024 Premier League season, operating as a winger. With his sharp, dynamic and energetic pace, it is likely the league will see him commonly.

Michael Olakigbe - Key Information Position Right winger Height 1.8m Age 19

8 Liverpool - Kaide Gordon

Kaide Gordon is one of Liverpool's most promising talents. The 19-year-old can operate on both flanks as a right winger or a left winger. In the 2021/2022 Premier League 2 season, he secured three goals and one assist in seven matches, foreshadowing his future talent. He suffered a long-term injury in the 2022/2023 season, but there is hope that he will be able to continue his development into a world-class player. With quick feet, dynamic dribbling and a lethal threat in the final third, Gordon has all the qualities to become a talented winger in the Premier League.

Kaide Gordon - Key Information Position Left winger Height 1.73m Age 19

7 Man City - Micah Hamilton

Micah Hamilton is one of the most exciting players in Man City's academy. In the Premier League 2 2023/2024 season, he had six assists in 14 appearances by March 2024, whilst also registering an assist in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. However, he put his name in the spotlight when he burst onto the scene away to Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League, scoring the opening goal and earning another assist. He received praise for his impressive performance at the age of 20, possessing all the qualities to be a special talent.

Micah Hamilton - Key Information Position Left winger Height 1.77m Age 20

6 West Ham - Divin Mubama

Divin Mubama is part of the next generation of players to break through at the London Stadium. The 19-year-old is yet to score a professional goal for West Ham, but he came narrowly close away to Burnley - with it eventually described as an own goal. However, at 19, he has already played in the Premier League and has even featured in the Hammers' Europa League campaign too. He is strong, powerful and quick, allowing him to act as a complete centre forward in the final third. 13 goals in 20 appearances in the 2022/2023 Premier League 2 season epitomised his talent in the final third.

Divin Mubama - Key Information Position Striker Height 1.82m Age 19

5 Crystal Palace - Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

During the 2022/2023 season, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was loaned to Charlton from rivals Crystal Palace. It was seen as a shock move, but it paid off for every party. The 21-year-old was named the club's player of the season in League One, providing 15 goals and eight assists in 43 league games. Unsurprisingly, in the 2023/2024 season, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has featured for Crystal Palace in the Premier League, playing six times as of March 2024. The dynamic winger is willing to take defenders on and cause issues - the perfect makeup for a winger.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - Key Information Position RW Height 1.78m Age 21

4 Man Utd - Shea Lacey

Manchester United have a history of producing academic talent - including the legendary David Beckham. In the 2023/2024 season, Shea Lacey is their best prospect at Carrington. As of March 2024, the right-winger had two goals and three assists in five Premier League 2 matches in the 2023/2024 season. He is left-footed, allowing him to create chances and glide around the pitch. When starring for England Under-17s in September 2023, he scored twice in a 4-2 victory over Spain with his supposedly weaker right foot, having made two assists the previous week in a 3-2 win over Portugal.

Shea Lacey - Key Information Position Right winger Height 1.75m Age 16

3 Chelsea - Alex Matos

Alex Matos is one of the most versatile players you'll find in world football. His primary position throughout his career has been as a right winger - with 16 matches played there. However, he has also played 13 times as a central midfielder and 10 as an attacking midfielder. It allows him to help the team across the pitch, knowing he has the qualities to make an impact in various positions. He made his Premier League debut under Mauricio Pochettino at the start of the 2023/2024 season, highlighting his quality.

The teenager made the loan move to Championship side Huddersfield, and will be hoping that it is a spell that will help him break into the team back at Stamford Bridge when he returns. Simon Phillips, a Chelsea fan and journalist, told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Matos compares strongly to Chelsea legend Michael Essien - someone who was famous for his energy in the middle of the park.

I'd say Alex has a lot of Michael Essien about his game. The way he can go box to box with energy and can drive forward with the ball, but also loves to battle and win duels. A real all-round combative midfielder.

Alex Matos - Key Information Position Right winger Height 1.75m Age 19

2 Tottenham - Jamie Donley

Jamie Donley made his Premier League debut for Tottenham during their dramatic 3-3 draw away to Manchester City. During the 2022/2023 U18 Premier League season, he scored five goals and registered four assists in just six matches, whilst he carried that form into the Premier League 2 in the same season. He is highly regarded at Hotspur Way, with similarities to Harry Kane in the shadow of Donley. As a strong and powerful striker, he can play as a target man or drop deep, similar to how Kane played for Spurs and England. His future looks promising in N17.

Jamie Donley - Key Information Position Striker Height 1.83m Age 19

1 Arsenal - Ethan Nwaneri

Ethan Nwaneri shocked the world when he became the Premier League's youngest-ever player during Arsenal's win away to Brentford in the 2022/2023 season. Since then, he has been one of the shining stars at London Colney. As of March 2024, he had scored 13 goals with three assists in 14 games across all competitions at both senior and youth level. Operating as an attacking playmaker, he has the ability to pull the string and pick passes in the final third. He played a key role in Arsenal's run to the FA Youth Cup final in 2023 under Jack Wilshere, even if they lost to West Ham in the final.