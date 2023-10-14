Highlights There have been a huge number of outstanding Asian players in the Premier League that don't receive the plaudits that they deserve.

Sun Jihai was a standout player for Manchester City, known for his attacking style of play and was named Player of the Season during their promotion campaign.

Heung-min Son is one of the current examples of outstanding talent from Asia.

When we talk Premier League, we talk intensity, flair, and above all, a global spectacle that’s second to none. While we've had the Latin American sizzle and European finesse adding spice to the league, it's those gems from the East, our Asian powerhouses, who've added a unique flavour to England's top-tier football. And boy, have they served up some sizzling footie over the years!

Since the dawn of the Premier League era in 1992, the terraces of Old Trafford, Anfield, Stamford Bridge, and many more have been set alight by Asian sensations, who've not just turned up, but turned over oppositions with their brand of football. Revered in their homeland as gods of the game, they’ve crossed oceans and continents, bringing with them unparalleled energy, exquisite technique, and that all-important Asian flair.

If you’ve been craving some nostalgic moments or just want to know who’s made the cut from the vast Asian contingent, you're in for a treat! Here’s our lowdown on the top ten Asian maestros who've dazzled, danced, and downright dominated the English football scene. Buckle up, folks, because this is one footie ride you don't want to miss!

All historical stats have been taken from the Fantasy Premier League and Transfermarkt

10 Neil Etheridge (Philippines)

Neil Etheridge playing for Cardiff City

Club(s) Cardiff City Stint (in Prem) 2018-19 Number of Appearances 38 Clean Sheets 10

Neil Etheridge was born in London, England, and only spent one year in the Premier League. Although Cardiff City ended the season in relegation, Etheridge was one of the better players. He managed to keep ten clean sheets, which ranked him joint-seventh in the league with Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City.

Neil Etheridge has been the national keeper since 2008, barring a few omissions. He is the only representative from the Philippines to play in the Premier League. In June 2022, he received the captain's armband from his national team coach.

Did you know: Etheridge accepted to play for the Philippines after they asked him the second time?

9 Sun Jihai (China)

Sun Jihai winning one of many battles against the opposition.

Club(s) Manchester City Stint (in Prem) 2002-08 Number of Appearances 123 Goals 3

Younger football fans may not know who Sun Jihai is, but they should. The Chinese defender is arguably the best his county has ever produced. He was named Manchester City's Player of the Season when the club got promoted from the old First Division - now the Championship. He took his attacking style of play to the Premier League, and the City fans loved him for it. A few serious injuries, the arrival of a lot of money, and Sven Goran Erikson led to the end of Sun's time in England.

Did you know: Sun Jihai is now a businessman and talk show host worth over £20 million?

8 Ki Sung-Yueng (South Korea)

Ki Sung-Yueng meets Swansea fans before the game with West Ham United

Club(s) Swansea City, Sunderland, Newcastle United Stint (in Prem) 2012-18, 2013-14, 2018-2020 Number of Appearances 187 Goals 15

Ki Sung-Yueng represented three clubs in England's top flight during eight years. Although never able to emulate his successes for Celtic, Ki proved himself an asset in midfield. His performances were vital to Swansea's success in particular. The Welsh club won the League Cup in 2013 and finished 8th in the 2014-15 Premier League season. Ki ended the 2015 season as Swansea City's Player of the Season.

Did you know: Ki was Swansea's most expensive signing at £6m at the time of his transfer from Celtic in August 2012?

7 Shinji Kagawa (Japan)

Kagawa at Man Utd

Club(s) Manchester United Stint (in Prem) 2012-15 Number of Appearances 38 Goals 6

Shinji Kagawa arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund after spending two fruitful seasons in Germany. The Japanese midfielder made the switch for €16.00m but would return to Dortmund for half the price two seasons later. Kagawa never made the impact fans expected from him, scoring an underwhelming six goals and finding himself coming off the bench more and more for the Red Devils.

Kagawa won the Premier League (2012-13) and a Community Shield (2013), but that's as good as it got for the flamboyant midfielder. Kagawa won the Asian Player of the Year in 2012 while playing for Man Utd.

Did you know: Kagawa was the first Japanese player to win the Premier League?

6 Lee Chung-Yong (South Korea)

Club(s) Bolton Wanderers, Crystal Palace Stint (in Prem) 2009-12, 2014-18 Number of Appearances 105 Goals 8

Lee Chung-Yong was a hit with Bolton fans from the first season he arrived at the club. The South Korean won the Player of the Season award with his fantastic performances. After the 2010 World Cup, there were talks of him being wanted by Liverpool. Lee wanted to stay at Bolton, and Bolton wanted him to stay.

Unfortunately, Lee suffered a horrific leg break in a pre-season friendly before the start of the 2011-12 season, which put him out practically for the entire season. He was only able to make two appearances as Bolton got relegated. Lee stuck with the club as they continued life in the second tier of England before he moved to Crystal Palace.

At Crystal Palace, life wasn't easy. Lee was unable to secure a regular spot during the four seasons. A player whose time in England promised so much ended miserably.

Did you know: Lee Chung-Yong still plays football in South Korea's top tier for Ulsan Hyundai?

5 Maya Yoshida (Japan)

Club(s) Southampton Stint (in Prem) 2012-20 Number of Appearances 154 Goals 6

Maya Yoshida always seemed to have a rocky life in England but kept his place in the team by working hard. He was instrumental in keeping Southampton in the Premier League along with his fellow defenders.

Yoshida made his last start for the Saints in a game that many football fans will never forget; the 9-0 drubbing at home they received from Leicester City. After that battering, Yoshida only made a couple more appearances for the club before confirming his departure. Shortly after his departure, Southampton got hammered 9-0 again, this time at Old Trafford. Yoshida received 126 caps for his country (and counting), which puts him behind only two players; Yasuhito Endo (152) and Yuto Nagatomo (142).

Did you know: Yoshida bought 10,000 masks from Japan and had them shipped to Genoa during the COVID-19 pandemic?

4 Ali Al-Habsi (Oman)

Club(s) Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic Stint (in Prem) 2005-10, 2010-2013 Number of Appearances 111 Clean Sheets 23

Ali Al-Habsi spent the best part of a decade applying his trade in the top tier of English football. It wasn't until his 3rd season at Bolton that Al-Habsi got to play in the Premier League. He played just ten times that season before returning to the bench for another couple of seasons as Jussi Juskalainen's understudy.

In 2010, he joined Wigan to become the number-one keeper at the club. The Omani keeper also managed to get a medal around his neck after Wigan beat Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup Final with a late Ben Watson goal. Although Al-Habsi was a substitute for the final, his celebrations showed he didn't care.

Did you know: Al-Habsi is the only Omani to play in the Premier League?

3 Shinji Okazaki (Japan)

Club(s) Leicester City Stint (in Prem) 2015-19 Number of Appearances 114 Goals 14

Shinji Okazaki was instrumental in the most incredible fairy tale story the Premier League has ever witnessed. Leicester began the 2015-16 season as 500/1 outsiders for the title, yet led the league at Christmas. The season ended in glory, and Okazaki received the Asian Player of the Year award for his performances.

Okazaki's endless energy and the way he fit into the system Claudio Ranieri used at Leicester made the forward indispensable. There was no such thing as a "lost cause" for the diminutive scrapper. As the footballer admitted (so brutally), he had "no talent or technique" and accepted "not being good at headers at all" - he only scored two in the Premier League - but made up for it with bucket loads of endeavour and enthusiasm.

Did you know: Okazaki is the highest-scoring Japanese player in Premier League history?

2 Son Heung-Min (South Korea)

Club(s) Tottenham Hotspur Stint (in Prem) 2015-Present Number of Appearances 276 Goals 109

Son Heung-Min is one of the best football players his country has ever produced. Son moved to Spurs in 2015 for €30.00m from Hamburg SV of Germany. Since he arrived in North London, Son has been a fan favourite thanks to his endless energy and production in the final third of the pitch. His connection with former captain Harry Kane was a joy to see.

After Harry Kane's departure, Son took the captaincy despite having one of his worst seasons last year. The added responsibility of leading by example has had the effect new manager Ange Postecoglu was hoping for on Son, who has scored six goals in seven games in the league. Maybe he will beat his tally of 23 goals in the 2021-22 season, where he finished joint top scorer with Liverpool's Mo Salah. Son is the only Asian footballer to be a member of the 100 Premier League goals club.

Did you know that after winning the 2018 Asian Games, Son was exempt from the 21-month mandatory military service for his country? He did have to complete the shortened 21 days of basic training and must complete 500+ hours of community service instead.

1 Park Ji-Sung (South Korea)

Club(s) Manchester United, Queens Park Rangers Stint (in Prem) 2005-12, 2012-13 Number of Appearances 154 Goals 19

Park Ji-Sung is the best Asian footballer to ever grace the Premier League. He may not have been a flashy player like some of his teammates at Manchester United, but if you ask them, he was equally important. Arguably, the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, always sang the player's praises every opportunity he got.

He may not have scored as many goals as others on the list, but he won more than them. By the time he left England, Park had won three Premier Leagues (2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11), three Football League Cups (2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10), four FA Community Shield (2007, 2008, 2010, 2011), a UEFA Champions League (2007–08), and a FIFA Club World Cup (2008). That's a total of 12 trophies, which is considerably more than the rest of the players on the list combined.

Asian players have always had a place in the Premier League and will continue to do so for decades to come - Kaoru Mitoma is the latest to make a name for himself. It's only a matter of time before the Middle East starts exporting some of their players as well.