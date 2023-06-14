The 2022/2023 Premier League season has come to an end and with it, some new talents have emerged at the heart of defences in the English top flight.

But the question remains, who is the very best that England's top tier has to offer? Whose stats were otherworldly? Who stands firm at the back and which players are at the top of their game currently?

You'll be surprised to discover that there are some big-name players missing from this list. Liverpool titan Virgil van Dijk and the Man Utd stalwart Rafael Varane miss out on this occasion - but could feature in the future.

The players in this list have been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with our opinion alongside data and statistics taken from the Opta Analyst to ensure accuracy. This article will constantly change based on real-world performance so be sure to come back for the latest data.

So sit back, relax and digest some scintillating figures, here are five players who we believe to be the best Premier League defenders right now.

5 Manuel Akanji, Manchester City

It was an excellent debut season for the Manchester City defender in the Premier League and Akanji yet again shows why the Citizens have some of the best recruitment in the game.

The Switzerland international ended up on the winning side in 24 of his 29 Premier League outings (83%), fitting in perfectly with the mindset of manager Pep Guardiola; winning at all costs. Akanji also turned up when it mattered, having almost faultless games in both the FA Cup and Champions League finals respectively - helping City win the treble.

However, Akanji's most attractive trait this season and one Guardiola and his recruitment team highlighted when signing him from Borussia Dortmund is his passing accuracy.

Akanji completed 93.3% of his passes this season, which is the most out of any Premier League player who have attempted at least 500 passes this season; sublime.

4 Oleksandr Zinchenko, Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrating

Zinchenko enjoyed a wonderful first season at the Emirates Stadium after making the move from Manchester City last summer.

The Ukrainian completed the most passes (64) in the Arsenal squad during his 27 appearances over the Premier League season and the most passes in the opposition half (38).

Only four more players had more build-up to goal involvements than the flying left-backs (16) during the 2022/2023 campaign too, highlighting the importance modern fullbacks now play in top-flight teams.

Alongside this, Zinchenko also played the most progressive passes of any other Premier League player in his left-back position (121). An all-around top season for the former Citizen and much-loved Gunner.

3 Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United

Trippier has been one of the focal points of Newcastle United this season and most fantasy football players' teams from around the world.

Constantly on the ball and looking to make things tick for the Magpies, only three other Premier League players had more touches than Trippier during the 2022/2023 campaign.

The England international embodies everything you would want from your modern right-back, with a frightening total of 138 successful crosses this season and a knack for dead ball situations.

It wouldn't be the best defenders list from this season without Trippier involved, he's at the very top of his game right now; Elite.

2 John Stones, Manchester City

Is John Stones still considered a defender? Or does his new hybrid pivot role masterminded by Pep Guardiola himself make him null and void for our list?

For now, we thought it was only right to at least include Stones in this one, especially when you consider how much he has influenced the Citizen's treble-chasing campaign.

The first time Stones started in his new role was in the UEFA Champions League against RB Leipzig, a game which City won 7-0 and the Citizens have since scored 3.2 more goals per game, up from their previous 2.3.

And it's not just an attacking outlet from which Stones has seemed to influence Guaridola's side, their defence has also seen a boost from his new-found position.

City have conceded just 0.5 goals per game, down from 0.9, an astonishing decrease of 41% and a testament to just how effective and influential Stones has become to his team.

1 Ruben Dias, Manchester City

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Fernandinho of Manchester City lifts the Premier League trophy with team mates Riyad Mahrez, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Diaz and Gabriel Jesus during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Like Stones, Dias has been incredibly important to Man City's treble chasing cause this season, with City winning 85% of the games he's played in compared to 50% when he didn't feature.

Diaz missed 12 games through injury and his absence and leadership from the back for the Premier League champions was all too apparent.

City conceded 33 goals this season and more than half of them (17) came when the Portugal international was on the Etihad sidelines.

Like all of Guardiola's defenders, Dias is a passing master and completed 87 of his 93 attempted passes during the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign.

Another magical campaign for the Portuguese titan, he's often overlooked by many, but his titles and accolades are creeping up by the year.