The modern-day transfer market sees clubs all over Europe splashing the cash on every position possible, and this is no different for goalkeepers in the Premier League. But is the price tag worth it?

Taking a look at the Premier League’s top six, we’ve ranked every goalkeeper on cost per clean sheet, from Manchester United’s David de Gea, all the way to Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale.

The role between the sticks can make or break a Premier League title. It is arguably more important and pressurised than any other position on the pitch, given how one fumble can be the difference between three points and none.

The question is, which goalkeeper in the top six paid their price tag back the most in clean sheets last season? We found out below...

6 Ederson: £3.5 million per clean sheet

As Manchester City made it three Premier League titles in a row, Ederson once again played a crucial role, keeping 11 clean sheets.

With a current valuation of £38.82 million, however, that works out at a cost of £3.5 million per clean sheet.

Having won the title yet again, though, as well as the FA Cup with a Champions League final pending, the cost of Ederson’s expertise remains priceless for those at the Etihad.

5 Alisson Becker: £2.7 million per clean sheet

Even as Liverpool stuttered to a fifth-placed finish - the first time that the Reds have missed out on Champions League football in a full season with Jurgen Klopp - Alisson Becker stood out as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe as he kept 14 clean sheets in the Premier League.

Given his current value of £38.82 million, as per Transfermarkt, the Brazilian cost Liverpool £2.7 million per clean sheet in the league last season.

After the standout season that Alisson had, however, we’re sure that Liverpool can more than justify that price tag.

4 Aaron Ramsdale: £2.3 million per clean sheet

Signing for Arsenal last summer, Ramsdale has enjoyed a debut season to remember as the Gunners returned to the Champions League and ran Manchester City incredibly close in an unexpected Premier League title race.

Keeping an incredibly impressive14 clean sheets with a current valuation of £32.78 million, per Transfermarkt, Ramsdale cost Arsenal just £2.3 million per clean sheet.

In an Arsenal side on the up, Ramsdale’s price may look more and more like a bargain in the years to come, too.

3 Hugo Lloris: £2 million per clean sheet

It’s fair to say that Hugo Lloris had a difficult final season for Tottenham Hotspur. The World Cup winner suffered several injury setbacks, and, when he was available, mistakes became a part of his game.

In total, Lloris made four errors leading to goal and kept just seven clean sheets in 25 appearances. Valued at £3.45 million on Transfermarkt, Lloris cost Spurs £2 million per clean sheet last season.

Spurs’ inability to keep the ball out of the net ended up costing them a European place, as they limped to a disappointing eighth placed finish.

2 Kepa Arrizabalaga: £1.43 million per clean sheet

Despite enduring a woeful season - finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League for the first time since 1995 - Chelsea and Kepa Arrizabalaga managed to keep nine clean sheets.

Currently valued at £12.94 million on Transfermarkt, that is a cost of £1.43 million per shutout for the Spaniard.

Whilst we’re sure Todd Boehly won’t factor in the positive note, having spent over £500 million in the season just to see the club miss out on European football, it’s clear that Chelsea’s main problems do not lie in the backline.

1 David de Gea: £761,000 per clean sheet

De Gea certainly had an interesting season at Manchester United. Whilst the shot-stopper won the Premier League Golden Glove, criticism came his way in abundance, with two errors leading to goals throughout the season, before struggling in the FA Cup final defeat against Manchester City.

Nonetheless, with 17 clean sheets and a current valuation of £12.94 million, De Gea cost United just £761,000 per clean sheet.

This figure makes him the best-value goalkeeper when it comes to clean sheets this season