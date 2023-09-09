Highlights Football has become increasingly data-driven, discouraging long-range efforts outside the box in favour of tactical and technical detail.

Wayne Rooney, Luis Suarez, David Beckham, Maynor Figueroa, and Xabi Alonso all scored incredible long-range goals in the Premier League.

Charlie Adam's goal against Chelsea stands out as one of the best due to its sheer length, accuracy, and the fact that it beat a top goalkeeper like Thibaut Courtois.

Over the years, football has become increasingly data-driven. The emphasis on statistics, figures, and playing models that are determined heavily by computerised pieces of information don’t lend themselves to the audacious art of the long shot.

The attention to tactical and technical detail means that players are discouraged from taking on efforts outside the box in modern football, and as such, we have witnessed a marked decline in screamers being scored, making Match of the Day’s Goal of the Month competition a growingly wearisome spectacle. While the prevalence of Pep Guardiola-style “total” football tightens its influence on how teams play, the long-range goal is rapidly becoming a diminishing art, and as such, like the figures have pointed towards over the last few years, the 30-yard screamer is set to be rendered obsolete, and at best, critically endangered.

Paying homage to the Morten Gamst Pedersen’s, John Arne Riise’s, and Tugay’s of this world, GIVEMESPORT thought it would be sagacious to rattle through the best halfway line bangers ever scored in the Premier League…

All statistics included in this article are according to Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

7 Wayne Rooney (Everton vs West Ham)

The legendary Manchester United forward developed a penchant for intrepid efforts that would frequently pay off. Risk and reward is something that has come under increasing scrutiny over the years, but Rooney’s potency was such that his efforts rarely carried much risk. From that bicycle kick against Manchester City to his debut goal against Arsenal, Rooney’s conversion rate from range has proved to be seriously fruitful over the years, ranking eighth for most goals scored from outside the area in the Premier League ever.

The Evertonian announced himself to the world of football at the tender age of 16, and his prominence as England’s next-best player attracted the attention of none other than Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United. After spending 13 years in Manchester, the prolific marksman headed back to Merseyside in 2017, joining up with his boyhood club, Everton again. Rooney sealed an unforgettable hat-trick in simply mesmeric fashion, by taking advantage of the fact that Joe Hart had come out to clear a ball only to thump it right in the path of the Scouser, who didn’t need to be asked twice to shoot, thumping it into an open net from 59 yards out to put the Toffees out of sight.

Despite the goal being from a considerable distance, which in itself, is mightily impressive, Rooney's goal was debatably, the most straightforward due to firing into an open net.

6 Luis Suárez (Norwich vs Liverpool)

Ok, ok, so, this was technically slightly over the halfway line, but it’s an equally outrageous effort from the Uruguayan. Luis Suárez was simply unstoppable at the peak of his powers for the Reds, and unsurprisingly, this strike was at his home-from-home, Carrow Road. The silky forward played like a man possessed every time he stepped on the field against Norwich.

Whether it was Delia Smith, the antagonising yellow shirts, or the fact Norwich were easy pickings, Suarez would frequently torment them and scored that many goals against the Canaries, he could have his own Goal of the Month competition. In this instance, the distinguished goalscorer had already knocked two in at Carrow Road, and his third to complete the hat trick was a thing of unworldly beauty. Picking the ball up on the right-hand side of the halfway line, the striker took a couple of touches before catching John Ruddy off his line and launching a 40 yard effort over the ‘keeper's head and into the top corner.

Aside from it being a splendid effort, and a dazzling way to finish off a hat trick, Suarez has been marked for being several feet over the halfway line. Sorry, Luis.

5 David Beckham (Wimbledon vs Manchester United)

David Beckham is now a name synonymous with fame, riches, fashion, and philanthropic contributions, and in some cases, it’s easy to forget the man’s roots and the platform that football stardom gave him. The unforgettable self-marketer, with his iconic hairstyles, good looks, and his trademark wand of a right foot propelled him, his wife, Victoria, and his young family into the unparalleled reaches of celebrity. As one of the richest men in the world, the Inter Miami owner’s footballing career was arguably, as glittering as that of his business endeavours, On the pitch Beckham left nothing to the imagination as far as his ability was concerned.

With his lethal, pinpoint delivery, and unmistakable technique would see his name and the iconic way he’d whip a ball used in Gurinder Chadha’s 2002 cult classic, Bend It Like Beckham. In 1996, the right-midfielder and former England captain would etch his name into the Premier League history books with one of the most outrageous efforts of all time.

Manchester United were in cruise control against Wimbledon during an early season away fixture, 2-0 up going into the final minute of the game. With goals from Eric Cantona and Denis Irwin, the Red Devils were seeing the game out with a two-goal cushion. Receiving the ball on the right-hand side of the halfway line was a floppy-haired David Beckham who would strike the ball with an absurd amount of lofty finesse, lobbing the unsuspecting Dons’ keeper, Neil Sullivan. Surprisingly, on a recent appearance on Sky Sports’ The Overlap, Beckham announced that his favourite goal wasn’t that legendary goal in South London, but his masterful free-kick against Greece.

4 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United vs West Ham)

Wayne Rooney was one of, if not the brightest English talent that had risen through the country’s ranks since Paul Gascoigne. The hot-headed Liverpudlian’s temperament seemed to add another dimension to his game, with his fiery fearlessness spurring him on in his noteworthy professional debut against a prime Arsenal side where the 16-year-old would famously send one into the top corner against a helpless David Seaman, accompanied by the commentary “Remember the name… Wayne Rooney!”. And remember the name we did.

Rooney would go on to win every major honour both domestically and continentally, netting 313 senior goals, with 208 of those coming in England’s top flight. However, few are as spectacular as his goal against West Ham in 2014. Standing on the halfway line at the grand old Upton Park, Rooney took the ball on the turn, volleying it 58 yards, and lobbing the despairing Adrian in the Hammers' goal. Coincidentally, in attendance was none other than David Beckham who would watch on in awe, as his feat 18 years earlier was debatably, bettered.

3 Maynor Figueroa (Stoke vs Wigan)

Maynor Figueroa was one of those players that groups of friends would randomly list off when naming obscure Premier League players of seasons past. The defender, who could play at both left-back and centre-half was a regular for Wigan over seven years. Racking up 214 Premier League appearances for the Latics and Hull City, the Honduran international holds the record for most caps for his country with 181.

A relatively unremarkable career, spending his years in the Premier League perennially staving off the threat of relegation, Figueroa would only ever find the net on 14 occasions during a lengthy career, however, one of those was truly glorious. On December 12th, 2009, the Central American was pitching the ball up on the left side of the halfway line after Scott Sinclair was fouled during a game away at Stoke.

Seemingly unperturbed by the cold, damp conditions in Staffordshire, the player emphatically proved that he was more than capable of producing during a wet, windy, and frosty meeting with Tony Pulis’ battle-hardened Stoke. Noticing goalkeeper, Thomas Sørensen off his line, Figueroa speculatively, yet precisely lobbed the big Dane from 60 yards out in a 2-2 draw that saw the shot-stopper spare his blushes by saving a late Latics penalty.

From it being inside his half, to the mere fact Figueroa was an out-and-out fullback, he simply had no right to score from where he did.

2 Xabi Alonso (Liverpool vs Newcastle)

Was there a better passer of the ball than Xabi Alonso? The personification of a “midfield maestro”, the technically astute Spaniard was a truly classy operator, who displayed impregnable pedigree on the pitch and a suave sophistication off it. Retiring in 2017, the deep-lying playmaker’s retirement announcement was even on-brand. Now managing Bundesliga outfit, Bayer Leverkusen the former Real Madrid star will undoubtedly recollect his playing days fondly, and not least that spellbinding goal for Liverpool against Newcastle.

In a hotly-contested 2-0 win at Anfield in 2006, Alonso tenaciously dispossessed Charles N’Zogbia, spotted the Magpies’ goalkeeper, Steve Harper off his line, and launched an immaculately executed attempt from inside his half, dipping the ball with impeccable precision over a back-pedalling Harper. Amazingly, this wasn’t Alonso’s only goal from such a distance, the Spanish international had produced a similar sensational effort against Luton Town in the FA Cup eight months earlier.

1 Charlie Adam (Chelsea vs Stoke)

There was a certain finesse and class to the Scotsman, who perhaps wouldn’t command such an assessment if it was simply down to his unassuming demeanour. Adam made a name for himself with Ian Holloway’s Blackpool and was subsequently courted by Kenny Dalglish’s Liverpool who would bring him to Anfield in 2011. While the Scotland international would last just a season in Red, his longevity in Staffordshire would be different with Stoke, where he’d turn out for the Potters on 179 occasions over seven years.

The creative, ball-playing midfielder had registered a very solid return of 90 goals throughout his career, however, none were on par with his magnificent strike away at Stamford Bridge. The former Rangers man picked the ball up deep in his own half, and on the edge of Stoke’s half of the centre circle struck the ball with such venom that it not only travelled 65 yards but looped over Thibaut Courtois who was powerless to stop it hitting the back of the net. Despite Adam’s heroics, Loic Remy’s 62nd-minute goal would send Mark Hughes’ men back up to the North West with their tails between their legs and a total of zero points to add to their season’s tally.

Adam's goal is, arguably, the best of the bunch, thanks to the sheer length and accuracy of the shot, and the fact he beat one of the world's very best goalkeeping talents between the sticks.