Highlights Premier League is a global platform for players from around the world, with 55 players being represented in England's top flight

Some standout players from different countries include Enzo Fernandez (Argentina), Alisson Becker (Brazil) and Heung-Min Son (Korea Republic)

The biggest debate is around England, with a spot open now that Harry Kane has left Tottenham and the Premier League for Bayern Munich in Germany

The Premier League is a global phenomenon. With its unparalleled reach and viewership, it has become the theatre of dreams for players from every corner of the world.

From the sizzling sambas of Brazil to the intricate tiki-takas of Spain, the Premier League is a melting pot of footballing cultures, styles, and talents.

But with such a vast array of international stars gracing the English pitches, a question often arises: who is the best Premier League player from each country?

as we look at every single country represented in the Premier League right now, exploring who the best players from those nations are.

55 Albania - Armando Broja

Broja might not be the finished article right now, but the Chelsea striker has bags of potential, and could be an incredibly handy player for the Blues.

While Broja might be talented, and have a bright future in the game, he's actually the only Albanian playing in the league right now.

54 Algeria - Said Benrahma

Following the exit of Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia, West Ham's Said Benrahma goes in as the best Algerian playing in the Premier League right now, over Wolves' promising left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

53 Argentina - Enzo Fernandez

The second Chelsea man to feature on this list, Enzo Fernandez is one of the league's most promising players right now.

Not only that, but the midfielder was part of the Argentina side that won the World Cup last year, making him an easy pick for this list, over the likes of Cristiano Romero and Emiliano Martinez.

52 Australia - Tyrese Francois

The 23-year-old Australian has only played one game in the Premier League for Fulham, but will be hoping for more appearances for Marco Silva's side this campaign.

The midfielder might not have had the most exciting career in the Premier League thus far, but he's one that Fulham fans are somewhat excited about, explaining his place on this list.

51 Austria - Sasa Kaladjzic

Sasa Kaladjzic, the only Austrian in the Premier League right now, will be hoping for great 2023/24 season with Wolves, who many are tipping for relegation.

Sasa Kaladjzic, the only Austrian in the Premier League right now, will be hoping for great 2023/24 season with Wolves, who many are tipping for relegation.

The striker has only played two league games for the side, despite joining last summer, after suffering a horror ACL injury during his debut, just three days after signing.

50 Belgium - Kevin De Bruyne

It doesn't look like Kevin De Bruyne is going to be able to play again until 2024, after undergoing hamstring surgery this month, and that's a real shame, given that he's the best Belgian in the league right now.

Not just that, but in the eyes of many, KDB is arguably the best player in the Premier League right now, and fans of Man City can't wait to see him back on the pitch once again.

PL Appearances 243 PL Goals 64 PL Assists 102 PL Wins 170 PL Trophies 5

49 Bosnia & Herzegovina - Anel Ahmedhodzic

Ahemhodzic, the talented Sheffield United defender, is the only Bosnian playing in the league right now.

Asmir Begovic was a long-standing Bosnian playing in the league, but he's dropped down to the Championship with Queens Park Rangers, leaving Anel as the only one standing.

48 Brazil - Alisson Becker

For quite some time now, Alisson Becker has put himself in the conversation as the best goalkeeper in the world with some truly incredible performances for Liverpool.

While his status as the world's best goalkeeper can be debated, with Courtois and Ter Stegan also in the mix, it's hard to deny that Alisson isn't the best Brazilian playing in the Premier League right now.

47 Burkina Faso - Bertrand Traore

A talented player on his day, when he can stay fit, Bertrand Traore is the best Burkina Faso international playing in the Premier League right now.

46 Cameroon - Andre Onana

Joel Matip, Liverpool's now-third-choice centre-back, has given the crown of the best Cameroonian playing in the Premier League to Andre Onana, Man United's new number one.

The goalkeeper looks to be transforming United's defence, with his ability to command his box and play with the ball of his feet, traits that former GK David De Gea was accused of lacking.

45 Colombia - Luis Diaz

Despite an injury-hit 2022/23 season, which saw him require knee surgery, Luis Diaz is still the best Colombian playing in the Premier League right now.

Liverpool's first-choice left-winger has been at his best already in the 2023/24 season, scoring two goals in The Red's two games, including on the opening day of the season against Chelsea.

44 Croatia - Mateo Kovacic

The vote for the best Croatian in the Premier League could have gone to two players, both of whom play their football for Manchester City.

While Josko Gvardiol might end up as one of the world's best defenders, it's Mateo Kovacic who takes the crown right now, having established himself as one of the league's top midfielders for the last few years.

43 Czech Republic - Tomas Soucek

Another closely fought club battle, Soucek just edges out West Ham teammate Vladimir Coufal as the best player from the Czech Republic playing in the Premier League.

The midfielder showed in his debut season just how vital of a player he can be, and West Ham fans will be hoping for more of the same now that Declan Rice has left the club.

42 Denmark - Christian Eriksen

The inspirational Eriksen, despite now being past his peak, may be the best Danish player playing in the Premier League right now.

His minutes at Manchester United may be limited this season, following the arrival of Mason Mount, but he still has a lot to offer The Red Devils this campaign.

PL Appearances 267 PL Goals 53 PL Assists 74 PL Wins 152 PL Trophies 0

41 DR Congo - Yoanne Wissa

One thing is certain, and is that when Wissa plays for Brentford, he usually scores.

The forward has a knack for finding the back of the net, and has risen to the occasion following the absence of Ivan Toney, making him clear the best player from DR Congo in the PL right now.

40 Ecuador - Moises Caicedo

Despite a rocky debut for Chelsea, Caicedo, who cost the Blues £115 million this summer, is clearly the best Ecuadorian playing in the Premier League right now.

Pervis Estupinan, Caicedo's former Brighton teammate, is incredibly talented, but it's hard to look past the ability, and potential, that the midfielder bosses.

39 Egypt - Mohamed Salah

Not only is Mo Salah the best Egyptian in the Premier League right now, he's arguably the best player the country has ever produced.

38 England - Declan Rice

Declan Rice, the most expensive Englishman of all time, is unsurprisingly also the best Englishman playing in the Premier League right now.

While Buyako Saka ran him close in our rankings, Rice's ability on the pitch, and his leadership skills off it, ensure it's he who walks away with top spot.

37 France - Ibrahima Konate

Picking the best French player in the Premier League right now wasn't easy, but that honour goes to Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool.

Despite considering Raphael Varane and Benoit Badiashile, it's Liverpool's centre-back that gets the nod, with his impressive performances in Europe and domestically standing out.

36 Gabon - Mario Lemina

Lemina, on his day, is one of the better defensive midfielders playing in the Premier League right now, and has shown that since joining Wolves earlier this year.

And following Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's departure to Ligue 1, he's only the only Gabonese player playing in the league right now, explaining his place on this list.