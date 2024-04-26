Highlights Mohamed Salah leads the Premier League for big chances created, while he has also shone as a goalscorer in 2023/24.

Despite Everton's struggles this season, Dwight McNeil is among the leaders for big chances created, highlighting how impressive he has been amid the Toffees' struggles.

Both Martin Odegaard and Bruno Fernandes, two of the best midfielders in the league, are tied for big chances created this season.

While scoring goals is obviously the most important aspect of any football game, it's almost just as important that you have a player capable of creating opportunities. Having those individuals who have the ability to pick out the right pass and feed chances to their teammates on a plate can be huge for a club and might be the difference between a contender and a title-winning side.

The Premier League is filled with creative players who thrive at setting up other players. Some have made a name for themselves because of it, while others have actually flown under the radar a little. Make no mistake, though, England's top flight is filled with as many exciting playmakers as it seemingly has ever been.

To honour these players, GIVEMESPORT have ranked the top 10 best chance creators in the Premier League, based on the number of big chances that they have created this season. Some players are tied for the number of chances they've created this year, so to separate them, we've looked at their expected assists numbers as a tiebreaker.

Best chance creators in the Premier League this season Rank Player Team Big Chances Created Expected Assists 1. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 21 6.9 2. Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 17 7.0 3. Dwight McNeil Everton 17 7.0 4. Martin Odegaard Arsenal 16 10.0 5. Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 16 8.8 6. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 15 5.0 7. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 14 5.3 8. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 13 10.2 9. Kieran Trippier Newcastle United 13 7.0 10. Morgan Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest 13 5.8

1 Mohamed Salah

21 big chances created

His form has taken a significant step back lately, but for the most part, it's been another fine season for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is one of the Premier League's top goalscorers, and he's dragged Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool over the line on multiple occasions. He hasn't done that just by scoring goals, though.

He's also been a creative force in the top flight, creating more chances than anyone else in the division this year. It's a testament to how impressive and well-rounded Salah is that he's the Reds' top scorer, but also their most creative playmaker at the same time. No wonder he's considered by many as one of the greatest Premier League wingers ever.

2 Son Heung-min

17 big chances created

After Harry Kane decided to leave Tottenham Hotspur last summer, his teammate Son Heung-min decided to step up and take his place leading the front line for the club. He's done a brilliant job too, scoring 15 league goals throughout the campaign to sit top of Spurs' goalscoring charts.

He's always been a brilliant playmaker, though, and his new role hasn't hurt that one bit. The South Korean has not only scored at an impressive rate for Ange Postecoglou's side but he's also been the chief creative force, setting his teammates up whenever he has the opportunity to. With 17 chances created, he's tied with Dwight McNeil, but with 0.5 more expected assists, he gets the nod in second.

3 Dwight McNeil

17 big chances created

Admit it, you weren't expecting to see Dwight McNeil on this list, especially this high, but the Everton man has the joint-second most chances created in the Premier League this year. The Toffees haven't exactly earned a reputation for their attacking prowess under Sean Dyche, instead recognised as a strong defensive unit, but the former Burnley man has flourished offensively for the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Arsenal have kept more clean sheets than Everton's 11 in the Premier League this season, but only Sheffield United have scored fewer goals.

Despite their issues in the league, the star has had a fine year, and bagged eight assists from his chances created, not a bad return. And with Everton looking all but safe right now, he's played a big role in that potential survival.

4 Martin Odegaard

16 big chances created

The last few years have seen Arsenal transform into a genuine title-challenging side and one of the biggest reasons for that is the arrival of this man. Former Real Madrid prospect Martin Odegaard has thrived at the Emirates, emerging as one of the best creative midfielders in the Premier League.

With the Gunners still well in the race for the league title, Odegaard's influence in the final third and the work he's done creating opportunities for his teammates has been vital for Mikel Arteta's side. As the 2023/24 season approaches its final stages, the Norwegian will be integral to any hopes of a league title that the Gunners hold.

5 Bruno Fernandes

16 big chances created

The last 11 years haven't been kind to Manchester United, but they've blessed them in one way and that's by bringing Bruno Fernandes to Old Trafford. The Portuguese man has time and time again saved the Red Devils' necks when they have looked down and out. Whether it's popping up with a goal when they needed it most, or finding his teammates in the perfect spots, the United skipper rarely lets his side down.

His 16 chances created this year match Odegaard's number, but the Arsenal man beats him to fourth spot on the list with a higher expected assist tally. Poor finishing from his team has let him down at times, as Fernandes has just seven assists in the league, 1.8 less than the data suggests he should have.

6 Kevin De Bruyne

15 big chances created

It says a lot that Kevin De Bruyne makes it onto this list, especially this high, despite missing the majority of the Premier League season through injury. The Belgian is a creative force the likes of which we've never really seen in England, and his status as a Premier League midfield great is already solidified. His ability to find a teammate just about anywhere on the pitch and his incredible vision have made him one of Manchester City's biggest assets under Pep Guardiola.

Everyone in the team plays better when De Bruyne is on the pitch. He's played just 12 times in the league this season and still has created 15 opportunities for his teammates. It's an absurd figure, and it feels safe to assume he'd be running away in first place if he'd been healthy all season long.

7 Trent Alexander-Arnold

14 big chances created

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the greatest full-backs in Premier League history. It's not necessarily for his defensive abilities, but more so for the incredible work that he's done going forward for Liverpool over the years. He transformed the role of a full-back and that has continued this season.

The Englishman has created 14 opportunities for his teammates this season in the league, a superb number for a defender. Having missed some time through injury, it's apparent for all to see the impact he has on the team when he's there. Connor Bradley did a fine job covering for Alexander-Arnold, but there's no one in the world who can do his job half as well as he does.

8 Bukayo Saka

13 big chances created

Arsenal's talisman has been leading their charge for a couple of years now, and he's been one of their most influential forwards again this time around. Bukayo Saka is the brightest talent to come out of Hale End for quite some time and the manner in which he can dance through defences and find his teammates in front of goal is mightily impressive.

With the Englishman and Odegaard both in the side, the Gunners have a very promising future, and it seems as though it's only a matter of time before they get their hands on some silverware. Saka is actually tied with two different players on 13 chances created, but his expected assists outshines both of them.

9 Kieran Trippier

13 big chances created

If Alexander-Arnold is the best full-back in terms of going forward, Kieran Trippier is a not-too-distant runner-up. His move to Newcastle United in 2022 is one of the best bits of business that the Magpies have conducted in years. He's been a very impactful playmaker for the club, creating chances for his teammates down the right-hand side.

Trippier is getting on in years now, finishing the current campaign at 33 years old, but he's still been very effective in setting up his fellow Magpies in front of the goal. At 33 years old, it's hard to imagine Trippier will keep up this level of output for much longer, but right now, he's still very good.

10 Morgan Gibbs-White

13 big chances created

It's been another poor season for Nottingham Forest in which they've struggled at the bottom of the Premier League table, but things could look a lot worse right now if it wasn't for Morgan Gibbs-White. The midfielder was an inspired signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers and has been the club's most important player this season.

His impact from midfield, providing his teammates with some incredible goalscoring opportunities can't be overstated. Forest might still go down, but if they do, you can almost guarantee that another top-flight club will come knocking for Gibbs-White. He's simply too talented for there not to be an army of suitors waiting to take him.