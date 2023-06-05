The Premier League season has come to an end and on a dramatic final day, Leicester City and Leeds United joined the already-relegated Southampton.

And with them, several stars have been demoted to the Championship, giving Premier League vultures the chance to snap them up on the cheap.

There's plenty of talent to choose from and with the summer transfer window readying itself to heat up, there will be a race to sign these top players.

So without further ado, we have ranked the five best talents from relegated Premier League sides on offer for teams to steal this summer.

1 James Maddison

The most attractive and arguably talented player on this relegated list is James Maddison and the Foxes are more than likely to lose their maestro this summer.

Maddison could do little to help the Foxes avoid the dreaded drop and some of the Premier League's top teams will now be eyeing him up for a transfer.

The Mirror are reporting that Maddison could be the first big player out of the door at Leicester now the season has finished with the star man ready to leave in a fire sale.

2 Wilfried Gnonto

The Italian teenager has caught the attention of Premier League teams this season for his electrifying pace and silky smooth skills on the wing for the Whites.

Gnonto is still very much a raw talent. However, his ability to flip games on its head will certainly have a heap of Premier League juggernauts purring at what he may become in the future.

Leeds United may look to get a healthy transfer fee for the youngster too with the club's finances being less than impressive following their relegation.

Italian news outlet Tutto Mercato has claimed that Gnonto is the subject of interest from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Serie A giants Juventus.

3 Tyler Adams

Adams only joined Leeds United from RB Leipzig in a deal worth around £20 million last summer and his Elland Road journey may already be up.

The midfield maestro enjoyed a terrific World Cup with the United States at the end of last season and has been one of the Whites standout performers in the Premier League.

Football Insider report that Leeds United fear they have no chance of keeping Adams in West Yorkshire now they have been relegated to the Championship.

The report adds that several Premier League clubs are looking at Adams, including bitter rivals Manchester United.

4 Armel Bella-Kotchap

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that several Premier League clubs are interested in signing relegated Southampton star Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Sheth didn't reveal which Premier League clubs were indeed interested. However, at least one of the "top" team's likely in the league will have an eye on the defender.

The journalist claims that Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig are also interested in the German international should he want to back a move back to Germany.

Bella-Kotchup is one of the finest talents on this list and the 21-year-old will undoubtedly be looking to get out of Southampton this summer.

5 Romeo Lavia

Southampton's Romeo Lavia holds off Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United in the Premier League

Journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that relegated Southampton star Romeo Lavia is "top" of Chelsea's summer transfer list.

The Times have also backed up these claims, stating that both the London club and Liverpool are monitoring Lavia's situation after suffering relegation to the Championship with Southampton.

Manchester City also have the option to match any bid made for Lavia. However, The Times report claims the Citizens won't be making the most of the clause they inserted.

This all but suggests that Southampton will have to lose Lavia this summer despite only signing him this time last year in a deal worth up to £14 million.