The Premier League has become notorious for having some of the world's most prolific marksmen within its ranks and the 2022/2023 season had many on display.

Some forwards fared better than others and whilst goals are the true accolade of an esteemed forward, we've tried to take all contributions into account.

In total, 1084 goals were scored across the entire campaign, but we are talking about the main men leading the line in this one, not silky wingers like Mohamed Salah and Gabriel Martinelli who have managed to notch up impressive tallies from their positions.

The players in this list have been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with our opinion alongside data taken from the Transfermarkt to ensure accuracy.

So let's get into it, here are our six best Premier League forwards from the 2022/2023 season.

6 Aleksandar Mitrovic

With 14 Premier League goals to his name this season, Mitrovic truly lead the line for a Fulham side that proved all the naysayers wrong, cruising to a comfortable 10th-placed finish.

He's not the quickest of strikers, nor is he the most skilful, but the Serbian possesses the physical attributes to thrive in the tough and rough Premier League.

Mitrovic needs service, ideally to his feet or head, however, if you do just this you will have the fearsome Fulham forward chomping at the bit to feast on goals.

His 8-game ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh during an FA Cup clash slightly tarnished his comeback season in the English top flight, nevertheless, on performances alone he deserves a spot on this list.

5 Ollie Watkins

It was virtually impossible to leave Watkins off of our list after his second coming under Villa boss Unai Emery and the 15 goals he managed to bag himself along the way.

The Englishman optimised everything good about this Villa squad since Steven Gerrard got the sack and once again proved why he is one of the most fearsome finishers in England.

Watkins has simplified his game under Emery and rather than chasing every single ball across the back line, he's started to pick and choose the best runs he should take.

With Euro 2024 just around the corner, we wouldn't be surprised to see Watkins name thrown into Gareth Southgate's squad if his exploits continue.

READ MORE: Spurs: 5 Possible Replacements For Harry Kane This Summer

4 Callum Wilson

Wilson racked up an impressive 18 Premier League goals this campaign and shined bright within a classy Newcastle outfit that achieved an unthinkable place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

The forward enjoyed a strong end to the season for the Magpies and cemented his spot in Eddie Howe's starting XI with his tireless work rate and classy movement on and off the ball.

The 31-year-old seems to be getting better with every Premier League season that passes and as many forwards have proven in recent years, age is simply a number in the professional game.

Can Wilson go onto even bigger things next season? We will have to wait and see.

3 Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring against Manchester City

Toney couldn't have bet on the season he was about to have this year and that's probably a good thing too, considering the 8-month gambling ban he's currently facing from the FA.

Despite this unfortunate set of circumstances, Toney once again proved himself to be one of the most lethal marksmen the English top flight has to offer.

With 20 goals to his name, only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland scored more this season than Toney and for that alone he deserves a lot of credit.

A massive summer move to one of the Premier League's big boys could have been on for Toney before his ban. However, the striker will be waiting in the wings to come back with a bang in 2024.

READ MORE: Ivan Toney's eye-opening Instagram story after betting information emerges

2 Harry Kane

An absolute constant in "best forwards" lists, Harry Kane truly is one of the best to ever do it in the Premier League and he managed to add another 30 goals to his impressive numbers during the 2022/2023 season.

It's crazy to think a player this good has so few trophies in his dusty cabinet, that could all be changing very soon should he choose to leave Tottenham this summer.

Kane managed to overtake Wayne Rooney on the all-time Premier League goalscorers list this season and is edging ever closer to the elusive Alan Shearer.

The England captain has shown the world he has it all in recent seasons, from free-kicks to assists and six-yard finishes, Kane is currently one of the very best up top.

1 Erling Haaland

Menacing, unrivalled and truly magnificent, Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm this season and has been in unstoppable form for the Citizens.

It's scary to think how much Pep Guardiola's side could dominate with Haaland spearheading their attack for years to come, but that's the bottom line of it.

36 goals to his name in his first season in England is sublime and with a treble on the horizon, it may be hard for the Norwegian to top this campaign.

It will be interesting to see what kind of numbers Haaland will be posting in the Premier League over the next few years, however, we have no doubt they will be just as scary as this season.