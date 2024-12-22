Summary Promising teenage prodigies from 2014 have seen varied career outcomes, some flourishing at top clubs, others fading into lower leagues.

For young hopefuls chasing the Premier League dream, the road is rarely smooth. A select few hover on the edges of their club’s senior squads, tantalisingly close to the big stage. An even smaller number manage to defy the odds, however, carving out careers that etch their names into English football folklore – the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Wayne Rooney instantly spring to mind.

But for most, the fairy tale fades. Many academy prospects quickly face the harsh reality that donning their beloved club’s shirt under the bright lights won’t happen. Instead, they embark on a spiralling journey down the divisions, grappling with the unforgiving grind of the English football pyramid.

Back in 2014, Caught Offside handpicked the 10 best teenage prodigies in the Premier League – the brightest sparks tipped to set the league alight. Fast-forward a decade, and the question lingers – where are they now? The answers paint a mixed picture. Some are thriving on Europe’s grandest stages, competing under the Champions League spotlight. Others, however, have slipped from view.

What Happened to the Premier League's 10 Best Teenagers From 2014 Rank Player Former club Current club 10. Souleymane Coulibaly Tottenham Hotspur Pickering Town 9. Daniel Potts West Ham United Charlton Athletic 8. Nathan Ake Chelsea Manchester City 7. Nick Powell Manchester United Stockport County 6. Nathan Redmond Norwich City Burnley 5. James Ward-Prowse Southampton West Ham United 4. Serge Gnabry Arsenal Bayern Munich 3. Raheem Sterling Liverpool Arsenal 2. Luke Shaw Southampton Manchester United 1. Adnan Januzaj Manchester United UD Las Palmas

10 Souleymane Coulibaly (Tottenham Hotspur)

Current club: Pickering Town

In 2011, Souleymane Coulibaly was riding high after winning the Golden Boot at the Under-17 World Cup, netting nine goals for the Ivory Coast. His performances drew attention from European giants like Manchester United and Real Madrid. By 2014, Tottenham must have felt they'd struck gold by securing his signature ahead of such competition.

But as the saying goes, not all that glitters is gold – and Coulibaly’s career serves as a cautionary tale. Despite the early hype, he never made a senior appearance for Spurs. Subsequent spells at Bari, Peterborough United, and Kilmarnock failed to reignite his promise. From there, his career turned nomadic, with stints in Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia.

Today, Coulibaly’s journey has brought him back to England, where he now plies his trade for Pickering Town in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division – a long way from the glamour of Madrid or Manchester.

9 Daniel Potts (West Ham United)

Current club: Charlton Athletic

When the original article was published, England U20 international Dan Potts had already made five Premier League appearances for West Ham during the 2014/15 season. At just 19, the Hammers saw him as a bright prospect with the potential to carve out a future at Upton Park.

While Potts' career didn’t nosedive like Souleymane Coulibaly’s, his journey mirrored the fate of West Ham’s old stadium – both ultimately left behind. Upton Park may be gone, but Potts found his footing just 37 miles north at Luton Town. Between 2015 and 2024, he became a key figure in the Hatters' remarkable rise from League Two strugglers to Premier League glitz, amassing 216 appearances along the way.

However, persistent injury struggles eventually curtailed his time at Luton. Now 30, Potts continues his career at Charlton Athletic in League One, still chasing success in the lower tiers of English football.

8 Nathan Ake (Chelsea)

Current club: Manchester City

A former youth prospect at Chelsea, it wasn't long before the Blues cut their losses prematurely by selling glittering Dutchman, Nathan Ake, to Bournemouth in the summer of 2017. Three years later, the now-29-year-old had developed into one of the most promising centre halves in the division.

After consistently shining on the south coast, a move to the Etihad Stadium felt inevitable. In 2020, he joined Manchester City in a £41 million transfer. Since then, he has become instrumental in Pep Guardiola’s squad, playing a crucial part in City’s treble-winning 2022/23 campaign. Now a key figure in the team, he has lifted four Premier League titles in a row (six overall) and one Champions League, cementing his place in the club’s ongoing dominance. This is a rare victory in the predictions.

7 Nick Powell (Manchester United)

Current club: Stockport County

After making a splash at Crewe Alexandra, Nick Powell emerged as one of the most promising young midfielders in England. His performances for the club attracted interest from several Premier League teams, but it was Manchester United who succeeded in bringing him in. They made a significant investment in the teenager, with the belief that he would eventually secure a spot in the first-team midfield and become a key figure in the club’s top-flight ambitions.

In his first season, Powell made six appearances for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side, scoring once to become one of the club's youngest goalscorers. However, he played only three more times for the club, and it quickly became clear that he wasn’t quite ready to lead the team at such an elite level. Loan spells at Wigan Athletic, Leicester City, and Hull City showcased his potential, but never enough to persuade United to offer him a more prominent role. In 2016, Powell was allowed to leave Old Trafford and rejoin Wigan, this time on a permanent transfer. He then went on to play for Stoke City in the Championship, but you can now find him in League One with Stockport County.

6 Nathan Redmond (Norwich City)

Current club: Burnley

Since becoming Birmingham City’s second-youngest player at 16 years and 173 days in 2010, Nathan Redmond’s talent has never been in question. His 232 appearances for Norwich City, as they bounced between the Championship and Premier League, made it feel inevitable that he would eventually break through at the highest level.

However, the one-cap England international’s biggest misstep may have been consistently turning down moves to bigger clubs that could have pushed him further. While his time at Southampton brought flashes of success, his influence waned during the latter part of his stint on the South Coast. A brief 28-game spell at Besiktas followed, and now, at 30, Redmond has yet to surpass 15 appearances for Burnley since his move in 2023.

5 James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Current club: West Ham United

The set-piece specialist's long-term spell at boyhood club, Southampton, came to a premature end in the summer of 2023. Having spent all his career there, James Ward-Prowse departed as a certified legend and will be remembered among the St Mary’s echo chamber as one of their best-ever players with 410 games, 55 goals and 52 assists under his belt.

Joining West Ham United in the process, the Englishman enjoyed a fruitful first season in the east of the capital, notching seven goals and 12 assists in 52 outings in all competitions. On the international stage, Portsmouth-born Ward-Prowse, 29, has been capped 11 times by England, scoring twice, and is one of the shining lights on Caught Offside's list.

4 Serge Gnabry (Arsenal)

Current club: Bayern Munich

Among the names on the list, it’s difficult to argue against Serge Gnabry as the most successful. The former Arsenal academy talent, now 29, has become a standout in the Bundesliga when fit, consistently showcasing his quality. The Stuttgart-born winger has also added a Champions League trophy to his collection during his time with Bayern Munich, cementing his place at the top of the class.

In his 238-game Bavaria career, he’s notched a grand total of 86 strikes, alongside 53 assists, while tussling with some of the best wingers the game has to offer. In contrast, he was gifted just 18 outings for the Gunners - and in that period, registered just one goal and assist apiece, which still baffles many onlookers to this day as to why he failed so miserably in London.

3 Raheem Sterling (Liverpool)

Current club: Arsenal

If Gnabry is the most successful on this list, then Raheem Sterling must be second. However, one could argue he would have been even better off had he chosen to stay at Liverpool instead of seeking the riches of Manchester City in 2015. Nevertheless, in his own right, the fleet-footed winger has carved quite the career.

During his time under Pep Guardiola, Raheem Sterling scored 131 goals and registered 73 assists, playing a pivotal role in four Premier League title triumphs, five League Cup victories, and two FA Cup wins. His standout performances also earned him the title of English Footballer of the Year in 2019. Although stints at Chelsea and Arsenal didn't prove as glorious, he's been there and done that where trophies are concerned.

2 Luke Shaw (Southampton)

Current club: Manchester United

Around 2014, Southampton resembled the modern-day Brighton & Hove Albion, brimming with so much young talent that it practically poured out from Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman’s ears. Luke Shaw was one of the standout prospects from that golden era. But while he has carved out a respectable career since, injuries have consistently shadowed his progress.

Since his 2014 move to Manchester United, Shaw has been a fan-favorite and remains one of the club’s best signings in the post-Ferguson era, featuring in 278 games after his £30 million transfer. However, in the 2024/25 season alone, he has missed 36 matches, making his career something of a "what if" – a talented player who, without injuries, could have reached even greater heights.

1 Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United)

Current club: UD Las Palmas

Adnan Januzaj became one of Manchester United’s youngest ever goalscorers in the Premier League at 18 years and 8 months old - and the best part of the fan base thought he was the next big thing. A highly-rated prospect at such a young age, it never worked out for him at Old Trafford and, instead, became yet another example of a wasted talent in the post-Ferguson era.

The Belgian netted six goals in 65 appearances for Manchester United before moving to Real Sociedad in 2017. During his time in La Liga, he scored 23 goals in 168 matches before being released last summer. He signed with Sevilla at the start of the season but, after limited opportunities, was loaned to Istanbul Basaksehir for the second half of the campaign. Currently, he is on loan at Las Palmas, where the only thing that shines is the sun in his autumnal years as an overpromised and underdelivered footballer.