Highlights There are many talented and wonderful football players in the Premier League, with a lot of these names plying their trade on the wing.

The emergence of Cole Palmer, Jarrod Bowen, and Michael Olise as top wingers highlights the depth of talent in the league.

The elite wingers in the league right now include Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

While the Premier League is pretty much filled with talent from top to bottom, it's out wide on the wing where the division is at its deepest.

Some of the very best players in the history of the league were situated on the flank, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and many more, all possessing blistering pace, quick feet, and technical ability in abundance.

The current crop of players are some of the best we've ever seen in the position, including the likes of Mohamed Salah, Bukay Saka and Cole Palmer. Phil Foden has previously played a lot of games on the flanks, but the Englishman has come into his own in a central role and is no longer viewed as a winger by the vast majority.

Some players are out of sorts, such as Jack Grealish, and struggling to perform to a high level, but there are so many talented wide players in the English top-flight at the moment. So, without further ado, let's look at the 15 best wingers in the Premier League right now, ranked from worst to best.

15 Best Premier League Wingers (Ranked) Rank Player Club 1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 3 Heung-min Son Tottenham 4 Cole Palmer Chelsea 5 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 6 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 7 Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United 8 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 9 Pedro Neto Wolves 10 Luis Diaz Liverpool 11 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 12 Michael Olise Crystal Palace 13 Raheem Sterling Chelsea 14 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 15 Jeremy Doku Manchester City

15 Jeremy Doku

Club: Manchester City

The arrival of Jeremy Doku in 2023 to replace the departing Riyad Mahrez was a transfer that excited Manchester City fans as the young Belgian was able to bring a new dimension to the Citizens' attack. His blistering pace and willingness to take on his full-back has solidified Doku as the first-choice left-winger ahead of Grealish at the Etihad.

The 21-year-old joined an exclusive list of players to have assisted four goals in a single Premier League game, doing so against Bournemouth. His form has dipped slightly as the season has worn on, but he continues to keep Grealish - who was very good in the prior campaign - out of the starting line-up.

Jeremy Doku - 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 16 Goals 2 Assists 5 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 18/02/2024

14 Kaoru Mitoma

Club: Brighton

Mitoma really did come out of nowhere, didn't he? The Japanese winger took the Premier League by storm during the 2022/23 season and his transfer to Brighton has to be one of the biggest bargains in recent memory. It's baffling to think that just over two and a half years ago he was playing in the J1 League, and it's a testament to how great the Seagulls' recruitment is that he quickly made a huge impact on the side.

Had this list been made at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign, the Japanese winger would have been much higher up in the rankings as big things were expected in his second full year at the club. This hasn't quite gone to plan, however, with injuries and his appearance at the Asian Cup appearing to impact on the rhythm and consistency of his game. Mitoma is still an extremely tricky customer for Premier League full-backs on his day.

Kaoru Mitoma - 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 18 Goals 3 Assists 4 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 18/02/2024

13 Raheem Sterling

Club: Chelsea

Things might not have been quite as fruitful as Sterling would probably have hoped once he joined Chelsea in 2022, but there's no denying he's still one of the best wingers in the league when playing at his best.

His time with the Blues has been inconsistent, with the rest of the team struggling and a lot of upheaval around Stamford Bridge, but the Englishman can still turn it on at any given moment. He can still terrorise defences and turn a game on its head. His early season performances were electric, with his ball-carrying skills on full display, but that aforementioned inconsistency has crept back into the 29-year-old's game.

Raheem Sterling - 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 23 Goals 6 Assists 3 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 18/02/2024

12 Michael Olise

Club: Crystal Palace

After Roy Hodgson took charge of Crystal Palace late last season, a lot of attention was paid to Eberechi Eze's form and his resurgence under the former England manager, and for good reason, but it's important to note just how good Olise has been too.

Playing out on the right, the former Reading man stood out for the Eagles over the last two seasons, and it's no surprise that several big clubs have started to take notice. With Chelsea keeping an eye on the star, it seemed as though he could have been on his way out sooner rather than later, but it's a testament to his relationship with the club and how well he's fit into the Palace side, that he signed a contract extension in the summer of 2023.

Michael Olise - 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 11 Goals 6 Assists 3 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 18/02/2024

11 Anthony Gordon

Club: Newcastle

Gordon joined Newcastle in January 2023 from boyhood club Everton as an exciting youngster. The first six months he spent on Tyneside had many fans questioning the signing as he failed to nail down a regular spot in Eddie Howe's first XI.

However, patience has proven to be key for the Magpies, as Gordon has been their best performer in 2023/24. The Englishman has even put himself in contention for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the European Championships in 2024. Being able to operate from either wing, the 22-year-old has added goals to his game and is closing in on double figures in the Premier League for the season.

Anthony Gordon - 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 24 Goals 8 Assists 5 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 18/02/2024

10 Luis Diaz

Club: Liverpool

It could maybe be seen as harsh to have the first-choice left-winger of a club that are in with a great chance of winning the league so low on the list. Diaz has had several underwhelming performances in the 2023/24 season to date, among his excellent games.

A long-term injury suffered in the prior campaign looks to have done some damage to the lightning-quick speed of the Colombian. His fast feet are still an exciting sight to behold when Diaz is confident and the ex-Porto man is still a big part of Jurgen Klopp's side that are looking to win a second Premier League trophy.

Luis Diaz - 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 24 Goals 5 Assists 3 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 18/02/2024

9 Pedro Neto

Club: Wolves

Neto has been one of the surprise packages of the season to date. Not that anyone doubted the ability of the Portugal international, but a number of injury issues could have had a significant impact on such a young player. This doesn't look to have been the case, however, as Neto is still one of the quickest players in the division.

He's not just about speed either, as the winger has added end product to his game and put teams such as Manchester City, Liverpool, and Tottenham to the sword this season. The majority of the elite clubs in England have already been linked with Neto, and it wouldn't come as a shock to see a huge offer arrive for the Wolves star in the summer.

Pedro Neto - 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 16 Goals 2 Assists 9 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 18/02/2024

8 Marcus Rashford

Club: Manchester United

Sure, he may have played up front for Manchester United at different points in his career, but make no mistake about it, Rashford is a natural winger. The Englishman is at his best when he's playing out wide, and this is the position he takes up weekly now due to Rasmus Hojlund's arrival at Old Trafford.

As with Sterling, the United forward has struggled to consistently perform in the 2023/24 season but looks to be getting back his sharpness. Erik ten Hag has maintained his confidence in the 26-year-old despite several disciplinary issues. Now, as part of a more settled front three, Rashford looks like he is reverting to the high levels that are expected of him.

Marcus Rashford - 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 23 Goals 5 Assists 2 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 18/02/2024

7 Alejandro Garnacho

Club: Manchester United

It looked like Manchester United had a real conundrum on their hands with Rashford and Garnacho being the best wingers at the club, but both preferring to play on the left side of the attack. However, Ten Hag has found a way to get both men into the Red Devils' team, with Garnacho switching to the right wing.

At only 19 years old, the Argentine is among the best young players in the Premier League and had fans off their seats with a goal of the season candidate at Goodison Park. A wonderful overhead kick against Everton was the beginning of an extremely impressive run of form that has seen Garnacho appear a lot more confident in front of goal. As a result, he finds himself in a very healthy ranking on this list.

Alejandro Garnacho - 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 22 Goals 5 Assists 2 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 18/02/2024

6 Jarrod Bowen

Club: West Ham

While West Ham United have struggled at times in the Premier League over the past two seasons, Bowen has been the stand-out performer for the east London club and has quickly become one of the best wingers in England.

With many goals to his name during his four years in London, Bowen has been a huge hit for the Hammers and his six goals in the Europa Conference League in 2022/23 were influential to the club's success. Granted, Bowen has played a lot of games at centre-forward during the current season due to injuries at the London Stadium, but he is still a winger by trade and is expected to return to the right flank when others return to fitness.

Jarrod Bowen - 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 24 Goals 11 Assists 2 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 18/02/2024

5 Gabriel Martinelli

Club: Arsenal

Having initially struggled to stay fit once he broke into Arsenal's first team, Martinelli has since become a fully-fledged key member of the squad and his electric performances have played a huge role in the club's impressive title challenge. His incredible speed and direct dribbling ability are a nightmare for opposing full-backs to deal with.

The 2022/23 campaign was clearly the best of his young career so far, with 15 goals in all competitions, as the Brazilian left no doubt whatsoever that he is one of the best wingers in England's top flight. As he continues to get better under Mikel Arteta, his stock will only rise and so will his place on this list.

Gabriel Martinelli - 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 23 Goals 5 Assists 2 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 18/02/2024

4 Cole Palmer

Club: Chelsea

In the future, Palmer could follow in the footsteps of his former teammate Foden and play a more central role for his club. But as things stand, Mauricio Pochettino deploys the ex-Manchester City man from the right flank, meaning he qualifies for this list.

Eyebrows were raised when Pep Guardiola allowed such a talented youngster to join a rival, and those doubts have been proven right as Palmer has excelled at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have been far from perfect in the 2023/24 season, but anything good the Blues produced going forward has Palmer at the very centre. His passing range and close control make him an exciting prospect both for the present and the future.

Cole Palmer - 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 22 Goals 10 Assists 6 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 18/02/2024

3 Heung-min Son

Club: Tottenham

On his day, Son could have an argument to be even higher on this list. With Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur, the South Korean shoulders a lot more responsibility at Spurs, and the Englishman's absence saw Son move to a central position temporarily.

On the wrong side of 30 years old, it's unlikely Spurs fans will see the absolute best of the former Bayer Leverkusen winger. Richarlison's return to form in front of goal has allowed Son to move back into his best position on the left flank. Being one of the most two-footed players around, the Tottenham ace can go either way and provide a serious goal threat.

Heung-min Son - 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 22 Goals 12 Assists 6 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 18/02/2024

2 Bukayo Saka

Club: Arsenal

In terms of the best Premier League winger for the next decade, Saka appears to have that locked down. The 22-year-old has been mesmerising for a couple of years now, since bursting onto the scene at Arsenal, and somehow just keeps getting better.

His role in the club's title challenge in the 2022/23 season cannot be overstated, and his influence on Arteta's side going forward will be massive. If the Gunners are to maintain the impressive form they have shown under Mikel Arteta over the past two terms, they'll need Saka at his best. His goalscoring numbers have risen every single season, and there's no reason to doubt that this will continue.

Bukayo Saka - 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 24 Goals 12 Assists 7 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 18/02/2024

1 Mohamed Salah

Club: Liverpool

Was anyone else ever really going to be number one? Salah has been in scintillating form since joining Liverpool in 2017 and has regularly been the best winger in the Premier League and maybe even the best in the entire world since.

His goalscoring influence on the team is unmatched and no one has been quite as important to Jurgen Klopp's side as the Egyptian. Liverpool have enjoyed some of their greatest seasons in recent memory and the 31-year-old has played a significant role in that.

Even his disappointing seasons are better than most footballers at their peak. It's hard to imagine Liverpool would have won quite as much if this man wasn't in the fold. There's no question he's the best winger in England right now.