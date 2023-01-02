Highlights The "big six" clubs in the Premier League are often seen as dominant, but there is plenty of quality and talent beyond these teams.

Newcastle, Brighton, and West Ham have shown great performances and achievements, challenging the top teams and showcasing their own talent and potential.

The ultimate XI of players from the "other 14" teams is selected based on current form and includes standout players like Emiliano Martinez, Kieran Trippier, and Evan Ferguson.

The Premier League is renowned as one of the most competitive leagues on the planet, yet it is still so often defined by the ‘big six’ clubs. Rest assured, however, that as good as these teams are, there is still an abundance of quality beyond these European Super League giants.

When we talk of the ‘big six’ in the conventional sense, we’re, of course, referring to Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea. Yes, the Blues may be struggling at present, while Tottenham haven’t won a trophy since 2008, but the ‘big six’ terminology is still synonymous with these teams – at least for the time being.

However, with the likes of Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League, Brighton playing like prime Barcelona at times under Roberto De Zerbi and West Ham winning a European trophy, there is plenty of talent beyond the ‘big six’, also known as the ‘other 14.’

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has drawn up an ultimate XI of players from the Premier League’s ‘other 14’ that we reckon would give any of the sides in the ‘big six’ a run for their money – even Man City.

There are a plethora of options to choose from in some positions, so it’s important to stress that this is ultimately a subjective exercise and our opinion may well change as the season develops. But at the time of writing, based on current form, this is the side we reckon could challenge the big boys.

Goalkeeper

Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa

Honourable mentions must go to Nick Pope, who was outstanding for Newcastle last year but has been injured for the bulk of the 2023/24 campaign, as well as Jordan Pickford – one of the few reliably bright sparks in an often struggling Everton team. Yet, there’s simply no looking past Emi Martinez.

Seeing as he's a World Cup winner, it's hard to look past the Argentine. The 31-year-old won the Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award in 2022 and then followed that up by being handed the Yashin Trophy in 2023. He was nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or. For Aston Villa, in terms of his Post-Shot Expected Goals minus Goals Allowed – which is essentially how many goals he's conceded vs how many he would have been expected to save – he's on a positive of +4.9 which is the second best in the league, only behind Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario.

Right-back

Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United

His form may have fluctuated at times this season, with some high-profile errors towards the end of 2023, but for the most part, Kieran Trippier has been a fantastically reliable fullback for Newcastle United. This is proven by his 7.2 average WhoScored match rating score this season in the Premier League – the best in for all right-backs.

With 10 assists to his name so far this term, he also sits at the top of that particular list – joint level with Ollie Watkins and Pascal Gross. He was named Newcastle’s Player of the Year in 2023, and having also won La Liga with Atletico Madrid, there can be no doubting the Englishman's quality.

Centre-back

Lewis Dunk - Brighton and Hove Albion

Over the past few seasons, Brighton and Hove Albion have perhaps been the most impressive team in the Premier League – regularly exceeding expectations. Key men at the club such as Graham Potter, Moises Caicedo, Alex Mac Allister, Marc Cucurella and Leandro Trossard have all shone for the Seagulls and then departed. But the massively underrated Lewis Dunk has been one of the few constants on the south coast, helping them excel.

He's been with the club since 2010, helping them go from League One to the Premier League and he deserves to now be recognised as one of the most reliable players in the English top flight. Not only does he know how to defend his own box in a traditional manner, but under De Zerbi he has become incredibly good on the ball, as he's asked to pass out from the back under huge pressure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lewis Dunk averages 104.4 passes per game – the most of any Premier League defender in 2023/24.

Centre-back

James Tarkowski - Everton

Everton have had a topsy-turvy season, first being deducted 10 points, only for that to drop to just six. Despite all the chaos off the field, Sean Dyche's men have been pretty reliable at the back. In fact, James Tarkowski has picked up eight clean sheets in the league so far, which is only bettered by William Saliba of Arsenal.

He's been a Premier League stalwart for some years now, previously shining for Burnley. Add to that, his 7.1 average WhoScored match rating this season – only bettered by Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk in terms of centre-backs – and it's not hard to see why Tarkowski deserves his flowers.

Left-back

Pervis Estupinan - Brighton

Antonee Robinson has been very consistent for Fulham of late, while Alfie Doughty at Luton is one to keep an eye on but Pervis Estupinan has been delivering the goods at Brighton for some time now. De Zerbi has turned the Seagulls into one of the best possession-based sides in Europe and the signing of Estupinan last season was an inspired bit of business.

Brought in to replace Cucurella, the Ecuadorian has proven to be an upgrade, fast becoming a fan favourite. Of course, it's not all about the attack when you are a defender, but Estupinan has four goals and 11 assists for the Seagulls, while Cucurella only ever managed one and two. Having won the Europa League during his time with Villarreal, the 26-year-old will be hoping to repeat the trick this term – with Brighton to play Roma in the round of 16.

Centre-midfield

Douglas Luiz - Aston Villa

Bruno Guimaraes and Joao Palhinha can't both count themselves somewhat unlucky not to make this list but if we're talking about form this season, it's impossible to overlook Douglas Luiz. Aston Villa have been fantastic for the most part since Unai Emery took over in October 2022, and the Brazilian has been key to that.

With the Villans in the fight to secure Champions League football next term, Luiz has been pulling the strings in midfield. With nine goals this term, he has scored more than any other midfielder – which includes more attack-minded players such as Martin Odegaard, Bernando Silva, and Bruno Fernandes. He's been linked with a move to Arsenal in the past but he won't come for cheap with Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT: "I'd say £70million has got to be your starting point for a player like that. Then you start to move up from there and try to negotiate, but Aston Villa don't even want any sort of talks like that to happen."

Related The 10 most improved Premier League players (2023/24) GIVEMESPORT has ranked the most improved Premier League players during the 2023/24 season based on match rating data.

Centre-midfield

Lucas Paqueta - West Ham United

In early 2024, Lucas Paqueta missed six Premier League games with a calf injury. West Ham failed to win any of them, drawing three and losing the others. They'd won their three league matches leading up to his injury, and then also picked up three points on his return, highlighting just how important the Brazilian is for David Moyes.

He became West Ham’s record signing last year and has more than lived up to the price tag. While Moyes initially used Paqueta as more of a number 10, his best form has no doubt come when playing as a number eight, as he found his best form there and helped them win the Europa Conference League during his debut campaign. The fact Manchester City have been heavily linked with the midfielder for some time now speaks volumes about his ability.

Left-wing

Anthony Gordon - Newcastle United

Kauro Mitoma is a fair shout for this role, but Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United has had a better season in truth. With eight goals and six assists in 25 league games, he's certainly been more productive than the Brighton winger (who has three goals and five assists in 19 outings).

He didn't hit the ground running at St James' Park after a winter move from Everton in January 2023 but he's been one of the club's best-performing players in his first full season, with Jamie Carragher noting "he's just certainly taken it up a level". With Champions League experience under his belt too, the 23-year-old is going from strength to strength.

Right-wing

Michael Olise

Pedro Neto might feel hard done by not to get the nod here – while Crystal Palace teammate Eberechi Eze could also feel annoyed not to make this team – but Michael Olise just about edges it when going off recent form. Indeed, although injuries have limited him to just 11 Premier League outings, when he's been fit, the Frenchman has been outstanding.

Not only does he have nine goal contributions in that time (six goals and three assists), but only Bukayo Saka and Rodri have got a better average WhoScored match rating score of all players this season in the Premier League (with over 10 appearances). His 7.54 rating puts him just above the likes of Mohamed Salah (7.48) and Erling Haaland (7.43). With form like that, he might end up at a top-six club before long.

Striker

Jarrod Bowen - West Ham

Of course, he often starts on the right flank but for the sake of our team, Jarrod Bowen can go up top – where he's actually played more regularly this season. After scoring the winner in the Europa Conference League final, the Englishman will go down as a Hammers legend regardless of what else he did in claret and blue. Fortunately for West Ham fans, he also happens to have been a fantastic footballer for some time now.

He scored the first hat-trick of his career in a recent win against Brentford, meaning only Salah and Haaland have scored more than his 14 Premier League goals this term. Jurgen Klopp has previously admitted to being a big fan of Bowen, calling him his "favourite player" beyond his own Liverpool stars. Praise as high as that is enough to prove the winger's credentials.

Striker

Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa

Ivan Toney deserves a mention here, but the Brentford man has been banned for most of the season. In his absence, Watkins has established himself as the best striker in the Premier League outside the top six. In fact, he's had a better season than most of those who play for those elite sides.

Indeed, with 14 goals to his name, he ranks joint third on the goalscoring chants, while he's also level in first when it comes to assists (10). That sort of scintillating goalscoring output has been enough to turn Aston Villa from mid-table fodder into Champions League hopefuls.