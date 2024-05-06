Highlights Manchester City's net spend per trophy won is £42 million since Jurgen Klopp arrived at Liverpool, the lowest among the Premier League's 'big six'.

Jurgen Klopp's reign as Liverpool manager is drawing to a less than dramatic conclusion. With nothing else to play for except for the outside chance of a second Premier League title, the German will be looking to savor his final two fixtures left in charge of one of England's most famous clubs.

What Klopp has managed to achieve since his arrival in 2015 is nothing short of impressive. The Merseyside club have managed to win seven major honours, including a Premier League and Champions League title. Given the shoestring budget that the former Borussia Dortmund manager has had to work with at times, his work puts him among the best that the English top flight has ever seen.

A recent graphic released by Sky Sports has shown just how well Liverpool have done in terms of their transfer business in comparison to the surrounding teams. And when you break down the net spend of the 'big six' in the transfer market since Klopp's arrival per trophy won, it really underlines how good the Reds have been under him.

PL Top Six Net Spend Per Trophy Since Klopp Arrival Rank Team Net Spend Trophies Won Spend Per Trophy 1 Manchester City £630m 15 £42m 2 Liverpool £346m 7 £49m 3 Chelsea £1bn 6 £167m 4 Manchester United £1bn 4 £250m 5 Arsenal £702m 2 £351m 6 Tottenham £570m 0 £570m

Despite the fact that the once noisy neighbours are not afraid to spend money, showcased by their incredible net spend of £630m since Klopp's arrival, their consistent success under Pep Guardiola has meant that their expenditure per trophy ranks as the lowest among the big six.

City's treble last season alone is more trophies than both North London clubs have managed in this time period, which serves as a reminder of how phenomenal the achievement was (and how poor the other two teams in question have been at times). Their 2023/24 Premier League campaign was one of the best in the history of the competition and this period of dominance under the former Barcelona manager has allowed for plenty of money to be incredibly well spent.

Manchester City Trophies Since 2015 Competition Number of Wins Premier League 5 Champions League 1 FA Cup 2 Carabao Cup 5 Other 2

Sitting not far behind is Liverpool, who have managed to win seven trophies with a little over half the total net spend than the light blue thorn in their side. Only the level of Manchester City's success has prevented the Merseysiders from being higher up on this list, but what they have achieved has to be recognised.

When Klopp arrived at Anfield, Liverpool were in no man's land. They hadn't won a title in the Premier League era and very rarely did they look like competing for one. Under the 56-year-old, the Reds not only ended their domestic title drought, but they also reigned again as champions of Europe. They were also unlucky to have not won that honour multiple times, with Real Madrid thwarting them in two separate instances.

Liverpool Trophies Since 2015 Competition Number of Wins Premier League 1 Champions League 1 FA Cup 1 Carabao Cup 2 Other 2

If this was just in the Todd Boehly era, Chelsea would appear right at the very bottom of this list. The amount of money the American has spent has not led to any positive results in the slightest. Luckily for the Blues, the Roman Abramovich era existed before then, where the club was much more cut-throat and successful as a result.

With an incredible net spend of over £1 billion in less than a decade, Chelsea have managed to walk away with six major trophies, including an almost forgotten Premier League title while Antonio Conte was in charge of the club. Defeat in this season's Carabao Cup final prevented them from being ahead of Liverpool in trophies won during this period, which may have put a different perspective on Klopp's success over his time in the Premier League.

Chelsea Trophies Since 2015 Competition Number of Wins Premier League 1 Champions League 1 FA Cup 1 Carabao Cup 0 Other 3

The other team to have spent £1 billion have not faired as well, but are arguably in a better state as of right now. With no Premier League or Champions League honours, Manchester United have had to settle for domestic and second-tier European cups during this time. Although that is bound to not appease disgruntled fans.

Louis Van Gaal managed the only FA Cup in this period, whilst Jose Mourinho brought home the Europa League and Carabao Cup in his first season. Erik ten Hag managed just half of the feat in his debut campaign and will be hoping to right the wrongs of last year's FA Cup final this time around. For all the money spent, though, the Red Devils remain as inconsistent as ever.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Based on figures via the Athletic, Manchester United have spent £15 million in managerial compensation per major trophy since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Manchester United Trophies Since 2015 Competition Number of Wins Premier League 0 Champions League 0 FA Cup 1 Carabao Cup 2 Other 1

For all their recent resurgence, the Gunners have still not been able to bring much to the table with regard to silverware. Having gone almost a decade without winning anything since their 2005 FA Cup, Arsenal have been able to periodically lift England's oldest trophy and have done so twice in Jurgen Klopp's time in the country.

There have been other near misses. The 2019 Europa League ended with a dismal performance to Chelsea in the final. Of course, there was the close race with Manchester City to the Premier League title last season. With history repeating itself this season, Arsenal may be able to put a dent in United's position should they lift their first league trophy in 20 years.

A quick piece of maths. Tottenham have a net spend of £570 million since Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool. They have won zero trophies. That makes their net spend per trophy the exact same as their total net spend. Not a brilliant look.

Spurs haven't won any piece of silverware since 2008 and despite the fact they have made a Champions League and Carabao Cup final since 2015, they have managed to come out empty-handed both times. Their lack of success is one of the biggest reasons why Harry Kane - who was voted as one of the best players to ever play for the club - left to join perennial winners Bayern Munich last summer.