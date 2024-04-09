Highlights The Premier League is one of the greatest leagues in the world, home to countless superstars.

Some carry their teams more than others, with Cole Palmer's performances for Chelsea consistently saving the Blues in 2023/24.

Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard have all saved their team's season with remarkable performances.

The Premier League consistently sets the stage for drama, chaos and intrigue. As one of the most entertaining and competitive leagues on the planet, it often sees the world's best players go head-to-head every single week.

Up and down the country, fans have the honour of watching their heroes - and some perform better than others. Clubs at the top of the Premier League have such well-rounded teams that they can afford to lose their star player for one match. It's frustrating and will cause concern, but there are always solutions. That isn't the case for other teams, who have been 'carried' by players over the years.

GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at the 10 biggest one-man teams in the competition's history, all of whom were the key pieces in the jigsaw throughout the season. Without them, their final league position would have looked far bleaker.

10 Biggest One-Man Teams in Premier League History Rank Player Club Season 1 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 2020/2021 2 Matt Le Tissier Southampton 1993/1994 3 Gareth Bale Tottenham Hotspur 2012/2013 4 Alan Shearer Blackburn Rovers 1995/1996 5 Eden Hazard Chelsea 2018/2019 6 Cole Palmer Chelsea 2023/2024 7 Robin van Persie Arsenal 2011/2012 8 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 2016/2017 9 Dion Dublin Coventry City 1997/1998 10 Kevin Phillips Sunderland 1999/2000

10 Kevin Phillips - Sunderland

1999/2000

Kevin Phillips is everyone's typical 'streets won't forget' type of player. He scored 52 goals in his first two seasons at Sunderland before their promotion to the Premier League, but it was his first year in the top flight which made everyone take notice.

The tireless English striker was involved in 60% of Sunderland's goals, racking up 30 throughout the campaign. One of the greatest debut seasons in Premier League history saw Phillips comfortably win the Golden Boot, seven ahead of the legendary Alan Shearer, while the Black Cats themselves finished in an impressive seventh place. Without the English striker, they wouldn't have been close to that position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Kevin Phillips was the leading scorer across the continent in 1999/2000, becoming the first and so far only Englishman to win the European Golden Shoe.

Stats Appearances 36 Goals 30 Assists 1

9 Dion Dublin - Coventry

1997/1998

Dion Dublin became famous for his breakthrough at Cambridge United and his following spell at Manchester United before shining in the Midlands for Coventry City. On the first day of the 1997/1998 season, he scored a hat-trick against Chelsea - setting the tone for the upcoming campaign.

Boasting 18 goals and 10 assists for the campaign, Dublin tied for the Premier League Golden Boot with Chris Sutton and Michael Owen. City boss Gordon Strachan hailed his star striker as "a marvellous example for everyone in the game". The Sky Blues ended the campaign 11th in the table, their highest-ever finish in the competition, but imagine how much lower they would have been without the current pundit.

Stats Appearances 36 Goals 18 Assists 10

8 Alexis Sanchez - Arsenal

2016/2017

Arsenal's 2016/2017 campaign was a volatile cocktail of emotions, leading to consistent inconsistency that frustrated their fans. Yet Alexis Sanchez remained a pleasure to watch throughout, scoring 24 goals and registering 11 assists in England's top flight.

The Gunners finished fifth, one point off qualification for the Champions League, with the Chilean proving to be the key man. He also added to that domestic haul with strikes against Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Europe's premier club competition, as well as decisive efforts in the FA Cup quarter-final, semi-final and final. Winning the FA Cup against Chelsea was down to Sanchez's talent, while Arsenal's Premier League campaign was 'saved' by him.

Stats Appearances 38 Goals 24 Assists 11

7 Robin van Persie - Arsenal

2011/2012

Robin van Persie is often seen as one of the biggest traitors in football by Arsenal fans after leaving for Manchester United in the summer of 2012, yet it's not surprising to see why Sir Alex Ferguson wanted him. The Dutchman shone during his final season in north London, firing in 30 of Arsenal’s 74 goals.

Van Persie was the only Arsenal player to reach double figures in the league and racked up more goals single-handedly than the squad's next three highest scorers combined. Arsenal's talismanic skipper also provided 13 assists, creating a team-high 92 chances. It helped the Gunners finish third, one place above bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Stats Appearances 38 Goals 30 Assists 13

6 Cole Palmer - Chelsea

2023/2024

Ever since Todd Boehly became involved in West London, Chelsea have been a sinking ship. They're still floating, albeit just above water, thanks almost single-handedly to the performances of Cole Palmer.

The former Manchester City player has made an instant impact since joining in 2023, consistently saving Mauricio Pochettino from embarrassment during an underwhelming campaign for the expensively assembled team. "Cold Palmer", as his nickname goes, showcases his popularity among the fanbase, with his hat-trick at home to Manchester United epitomising how he can score goals at crucial moments. The prodigious 21-year-old already has 16 goals and nine assists with several matches left to play.

Stats Appearances 26 Goals 16 Assists 9 Stats correct as of 8/4/24

5 Eden Hazard - Chelsea

2018/2019

Eden Hazard symbolised the thought process behind entertaining and attacking football. The Belgian, who was capable of skipping past opponents like they weren't there, carried Chelsea over the years, even helping them win two titles in 2015 and 2017. Yet, it was during the 2018/2019 season when Hazard showed how the Blues were a 'one-man team'.

The West London side finished third in the table under Maurizio Sarri and won the Europa League final against Arsenal. On paper, it was a successful season for the Italian manager, but that was largely because of Hazard's natural talent. A staggering 31 goal contributions in 37 matches showcased this.

Stats Appearances 37 Goals 16 Assists 15

4 Alan Shearer - Blackburn

1995/1996

One season after lifting the Premier League trophy, Blackburn Rovers struggled to seventh place in their title defence, but Alan Shearer continued to score at a remarkable rate. No one was truly surprised, as his tally of 31 saw him win the Golden Boot and place himself into history once again.

The ruthless England international was involved in more than 62% of his team's goals in the competition, which was crucial when strike partner Chris Sutton scored just once that campaign. The legendary striker went on to join boyhood club Newcastle United in the following summer before retiring as the Premier League's top goalscorer.

Stats Appearances 35 Goals 31 Assists 7

3 Gareth Bale - Tottenham

2012/2013

Tottenham have always been a club capable of producing superstars - someone who could take the game by the scruff of its neck. Gareth Bale always did exactly that. The Welshman's performances during the 2012/2013 campaign were remarkable and many consider it one of the greatest individual seasons in the competition's history.

Racking up 29 goal contributions, Bale helped Spurs finish fifth and qualify for the Europa League. Several players may have scored more, yet it was the Welshman's ability to dictate the match and send fear into the opponent's eyes which made him so impressive. The winger finished the season with a stunning goal against Sunderland to seal victory, epitomising his world-class quality.

Stats Appearances 33 Goals 21 Assists 8

2 Matt Le Tissier - Southampton

1993/1994

During the 1993/1994 season, Matt Le Tissier was involved in 69.4% of Southampton's goals. You read that correctly; the Englishman epitomised the idea of a 'one-man' team. He was nicknamed 'Le God' by the club's fans, as he scored 25 goals and registered nine assists in the Premier League to help the Saints stay up by a single point.

Without him, the south coast club would have been dead and buried. It was frustrating to watch if you supported a rival, but Southampton loved it and always worshipped him as a god. The entertaining forward ended up scoring more than 100 Premier League goals.

Stats Appearances 38 Goals 25 Assists 9

1 Harry Kane - Tottenham

2020/2021

Harry Kane carried Tottenham throughout the 2020/2021 season with one of the greatest individual campaigns of all time. The England captain scored 23 goals and registered 14 assists, forming one of the top duos in Premier League history alongside Heung-Min Son.

Under Jose Mourinho, Spurs dreamt of glory, but it never came to fruition as they lost the Carabao Cup final and finished seventh. Without Kane, they would have suffered mid-table mediocrity, with the striker's ability to dictate the match remarkable considering he was a forward. Kane ended up being the top goalscorer and top playmaker in the Premier League before trying to force a move to Manchester City in the following summer. It's hardly surprising when he was given such little help.