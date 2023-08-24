Highlights Chelsea has been the Premier League's biggest spenders over the last decade, splashing out over £2b, but their spending didn't always guarantee immediate success.

Manchester City's big spending in the 2017/18 season paid off as they became one of the greatest Premier League teams, finishing with a record-breaking 100 points and winning the league.

Despite Chelsea's record-breaking spending of over £522m in the 2022/23 season, they had a disastrous year, finishing 12th in the league and proving that money doesn't always guarantee success.

As transfer budgets have grown over the years, and more money continues to be thrown around, one thing remains the same, the Premier League continues to be the biggest spenders.

Teams in England's top-flight have never been afraid to spend money, and Chelsea are by far the biggest spenders over the last decade, splashing out over £2b in total, but who managed to spend the most in each of the last 10 seasons and did their spending pay dividends?

We're here to tell you just that. Without further ado, here are the biggest spenders in every Premier League season over the last decade and how those teams did following their spending sprees.

2013/14 - Chelsea - £111m

Following Jose Mourinho's return to Chelsea in the summer of 2013, the Blues spent big as they prepared for his second stint as the club's manager.

Spending £111m, they signed the likes of Andre Schurrle, Marco van Ginkel, Samuel Eto'o and Willian during the pre-season, before adding Kurt Zouma, Nemanja Matic and a young Mohamed Salah to the squad in January 2014.

The spending saw Chelsea mount a talent challenge for the first time in several years, but they faltered just before the end of the season and came up short, finishing in third place on 82 points.

While the season and the spending didn't bring about immediate success, they did go on to win the Premier League one year later, so it paid off in the end.

2014/15 - Manchester United - £166m

With the arrival of Louis van Gaal, Manchester United spent big in the summer of 2014. The Red Devils brought in the likes of Angel Di Maria, Luke Shaw, Ander Herrera and Marcos Rojo for big money, keen to put the previous campaign under David Moyes behind them.

Things certainly improved as well, with United returning to the top four and sealing Champions League football, but that was about as good as it got, Finishing fourth, they didn't even come close to winning any silverware. As for Di Maria, well, the less said about his move to Old Trafford, the better.

2015/16 - Manchester City - £177m

The 2015/16 season marked the first in a period of financial dominance from Manchester City that has played a significant role in the club's recent reign of terror at the top of English football.

Signing the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Nicholas Otamendi, the Cityzens added some really important players this summer, and it laid the foundations for future success. Unfortunately, it didn't bring about any immediate triumphs, with the club finishing fourth in the league during the 2015/16 season as Leicester City did the unthinkable, a position they've never fallen to since.

Still, a Champions League semi-final wasn't too bad, and considering the roles some of the names signed this year went on to play for the side, it was pretty successful.

2016/17 - Manchester City - £185m

The summer of 2016 was a pretty influential one for City, with the club spending £185m on some world-class names, but also bringing in one of the greatest managers of all time as Pep Guardiola took charge of the club.

Pep's saw the side spend big on the likes of John Stones, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus. It was a period of transition for the club, though, so despite spending close to £200m, they failed to win any silverware that year and finished third in the Premier League, 15 points behind champions Chelsea.

2017/18 - Manchester City - £271m

Having been the biggest spenders in the Premier League for the third consecutive season, City finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy in 2017/18, becoming the first big spender on our list to actually win the league.

After spending 12 months at the Etihad, Guardiola knew exactly what he needed and who he wanted, spending an eye-watering £271m that summer, recruiting the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Ederson and Bernardo Silva to his cause.

The business paid off tenfold as well, with the Cityzens becoming one of the greatest Premier League teams of all-time that campaign. Finishing the year with a monumental 100 points, they became known as the Centurions, a feat no one has repeated before or since. They also won a League Cup trophy for their troubles.

2018/19 - Chelsea - £177m

After City blew the competition out of the water the year prior, teams needed to spend big to catch up and that's exactly what Chelsea tried to do.

Spending £177m throughout the 2018/19 campaign, the Blues signed the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jorginho and Christian Pulisic, but failed to even come close to challenging for the league, finishing third and 26 points behind the eventual champions, City.

They fared slightly better in cup competitions, though, winning the Europa League and finishing as runners-up in the League Cup, so it wasn't all a waste.

2019/20 - Manchester United - £201m

The summer of 2019 was a big pre-season for United, with the Red Devils appointing Ole Gunnar Solksjaer on a permanent basis following an impressive spell as interim coach the season before.

They gave him plenty of money to spend, too, with Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all signed that year for around £201m.

It was a fairly solid season for the club as well, finishing third in the Premier League and going far in a variety of cup competitions. While they didn't actually manage to get their hands on any silverware, United reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League.

It offered promise to a brighter future, that didn't quite materialise.

2020/21 - Chelsea - £211m

Having been hit by a transfer embargo the year before, Chelsea made up for lost time during the summer of 2020, spending big as they wanted to give Frank Lampard the best possible chance to succeed during his stint as manager at Stamford Bridge.

They signed some incredible young talent, and it looked like a smart transfer window. The likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech all joined the club as they splashed £211m.

Things didn't get off to a great start, though, and the club replaced Lampard with Thomas Tuchel halfway through the year. Things picked up under the German's tutelage, and they went on to win the Champions League, while also finishing as runners-up in the FA Cup.

The Champions League triumph alone was enough to ensure every penny spent was worth it.

2021/22 - Arsenal - £142m

With Mikel Arteta taking the reigns and putting his own stamp on the Arsenal team, the club's owners decided to give him some serious money to spend in 2021, and he did just that.

Signing the likes of Martin Odegaard, who cost an unbelievably cheap £30m, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Aaron Ramsdale, the club did an excellent job fortifying the squad's spine.

It didn't bring about immediate success, with the club finishing 5th in the Premier League that season and their FA Cup semi-final the closest they got to winning a trophy, but you only have to look at their progress the next season to see it was all worth it.

Last year, the Gunners mounted their first real title challenge in years, and if it wasn't for a poor slump at the tail end of the campaign, they might have even taken the top spot from City. At least they now have a Community Shield victory under their belts, though.

2022/23 - Chelsea - £522m

Last season saw Chelsea spend like no one has ever spent before. The amount of money the club splurged following Todd Boehly's takeover is absolutely absurd.

Spending over half a billion pounds, the Blues went wild, signing the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto and Mykhailo Mudryk, they completely revamped the squad and broke numerous transfer records.

Fernandez became the most expensive Premier League signing of all time, a record the Blues broke again this summer as they seem almost certain to top this list again for the 2023/24 season.

They'll be hoping things get a little better this year, though, as despite shattering the transfer records and spending far more than any club ever has in a season, Chelsea had a disastrous year, falling out of the top half and finishing 12th.

Just think about that for a second, the side spent over half a billion pounds and somehow recorded their lowest league finish in almost 30 years. It's just absurd and proof that money doesn't always guarantee success. They didn't fare too well in any of the cup competitions either, being eliminated from both the FA Cup and the League Cup in the third round, while they made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The disaster just convinced them to spend plenty again this summer, so only time will tell how it pays off this time around.

Interestingly, though, looking back at the top spenders for each season over the last decade, only City in 2017/18 spent more than anyone else and actually won the league, which goes to show it's not always about how much you spend, but how you spend it.