Highlights Newcastle United recorded their joint-highest win in Premier League history with an 8-0 victory over Sheffield United, while it's their heaviest league defeat for the Blades - this is not included in this list.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea both feature in this list, with the latter securing a major accolade on the back of it.

Other than Newcastle's most recent thrashing, only three out of the 11 in this list took place during the 2020s.

Newcastle United recorded one of the highest scorelines in Premier League history with their 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United earlier this year.

Eight different players got their name on the scoresheet as the Magpies ran riot at Bramall Lane against a sorry Blades side. It's their joint-highest win in Premier League history while for the South Yorkshire outfit, it's the heaviest league defeat in their history.

At GIVEMESPORT, we got to thinking about some of the biggest victories in the history of the competition and where this latest drubbing ranks. And while most Sheffield United fans may be tempted to click off this article, learning who the team on the receiving end of Newcastle's other 8-0 victory was may be of some comfort, so stick around.

12 Newcastle United 8-0 Sheffield Wednesday

That's right. The Geordies' only other time thumping eight past another Premier League team was against the Blades' city rivals, Sheffield Wednesday.

It had been a dismal start to the 1999/00 season for the Magpies and hugely unpopular manager Ruud Gullit was sacked, with his side rooted in the bottom zone, and replaced by Sir Bobby Robson. The boyhood Newcastle fan could not have wished for a better home debut as his new team recorded an 8-0 battering of the Owls with club icon Alan Shearer scoring five of the goals.

Date 19 September 1999 Goalscorers Aaron Hughes (11'), Alan Shearer (30', 33' pen, 42', 81', 84' pen), Kieron Dyer (46'), Gary Speed (78') Ground St. James' Park Attendance 36,619

11 Tottenham Hotspur 9-1 Wigan Athletic

A Champions League-chasing Tottenham were expected to comfortably beat Roberto Martinez's Wigan Athletic side, who were fighting a very different battle at the opposite end of the table. However, at half-time, Spurs found themselves with only a narrow 1-0 lead over the Latics.

Whatever Harry Redknapp said to his players at the break was definitely effective, as his side ran riot in the second half. Jermain Defoe bagged a seven-minute hat-trick and later added another two goals as the North London side eventually won 9-1.

Date 22 November 2009 Goalscorers Peter Crouch (9'), Jermain Defoe (51', 54', 58', 69', 87'), Aaron Lennon (64'), David Bentley (88'), Niko Kranjcar (90+4') Ground White Hart Lane Attendance 35,650

10 Chelsea 8-0 Wigan Athletic

It wasn't the last time that Wigan found themselves on the receiving end of a battering that season. On the final day of the campaign, they faced Chelsea, who knew a win would guarantee them their fourth Premier League title, but any slip-up could lead to Manchester United sneaking in.

So Carlo Ancelotti's side made absolutely sure that their destiny remained in their hands with a ruthless 8-0 victory and in doing so, they became the first Premier League side to score over 100 goals in a season, with a final total of 103. Didier Drogba also bagged a hat-trick to ensure he won his second Golden Boot.

Date 9 May 2010 Goalscorers Nicolas Anelka (6', 56'), Frank Lampard (32' pen), Salomon Kalou (54'), Didier Drogba (63', 68' pen, 80'), Ashley Cole (90') Ground Stamford Bridge Attendance 41,383

9 Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa

Remarkably, Chelsea repeated the scoreline two years later but in very different circumstances. The hugely unpopular decision had just been made to replace Roberto di Matteo with Rafael Benitez, and the Spaniard made poor start to life in the Stamford Bridge dugout, winning just one of his first four league matches in charge.

Then two days before Christmas, the Blues turned on the style and obliterated Aston Villa 8-0. Frank Lampard marked his 500th Premier League start with the pick of the goals, an exquisite low drive from 25 yards out, and Ramires came off the bench to bag a brace.

Date 23 December 2012 Goalscorers Fernando Torres (3'), David Luiz (29'), Branislav Ivanovic (34'), Frank Lampard (58'), Ramires (75', 90+1'), Oscar (79' pen), Eden Hazard (83') Ground Stamford Bridge Attendance 41,363

8 Southampton 8-0 Sunderland

It wasn't too long ago that Southampton were intently knocking on the door for European places and establishing themselves as 'best of the rest' in the Premier League. Never was that point greater emphasised than when Sunderland came calling to St. Mary's in October 2014.

Sitting in third place after a blistering start to the season, the Saints hammered the Black Cats to record their biggest ever win in top flight football. The goal that is probably most remembered was Santiago Vergini's bizarre volley into his own net, the first of three Sunderland own goals in the match.

Date 18 October 2014 Goalscorers Santiago Vergini (12' og), Graziano Pelle (18', 69'), Jack Cork (37'), Liam Bridcutt (63 og'), Dusan Tadic (78'), Victor Wanyama (79'), Patrick van Aanholt (86' og) Ground St. Mary's Stadium Attendance 29,615

7 Manchester City 8-0 Watford

The 2019/20 season would prove to be only campaign out of the last six in which Manchester City wouldn't win the league title and the first chink in their armour had appeared the week before in a shock 3-2 loss at newly-promoted Norwich City. Pep Guardiola's side were keen to bounce back in their following league match, which was not good news for Watford.

Within 18 minutes, the Citizens were 5-0 up thanks to goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Nicolas Otamendi. They would go on to win by eight goals with Bernardo Silva scoring his first hat-trick for the club.

Date 21 September 2019 Goalscorers David Silva (1'), Sergio Aguero (8 pen'), Riyad Mahrez (12'), Bernardo Silva (15', 48', 60'), Nicolas Otamendi (18'), Kevin de Bruyne (85') Ground Etihad Stadium Attendance 54,273

6 Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle United

Sheffield United fans will need no reminding of the most recent match on this list. It had been a difficult start to life back in the Premier League while Newcastle were starting to get into their stride after a couple of early setbacks.

All this culminated into a rampant victory for the Magpies in which eight different players found the net. It was a real statement of intent from Eddie Howe's side, while for the South Yorkshire outfit, fears for their safety this campaign will have only intensified.

Date 24 September 2023 Goalscorers Sean Longstaff (21'), Dan Burn (31'), Sven Botman (35'), Callum Wilson (56'), Anthony Gordon (61'), Miguel Almiron (68'), Bruno Guimaraes (73'), Alexander Isak (87') Ground Bramall Lane Attendance 30,568

5 Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town

From the most recent match on this list to by far the oldest. Manchester United were a formidable side during the Premier League's infancy and despite the 1994/95 league title being the only one of the first five that they didn't win, they still recorded their joint-biggest win in the competition during that season.

A surprise defeat at Everton the weekend before had threatened to derail their pursuit of Blackburn Rovers but they bounced back a week later. Recent signing Andrew Cole became the first player in Premier League history to score five goals in a match as the Red Devils recorded a 9-0 victory over Ipswich Town, who have gone down as one of the Premier League's worst ever teams.

Date 4 March 1995 Goalscorers Roy Keane (15'), Andrew Cole (19', 37', 53', 65', 87'), Mark Hughes (55', 59'), Denis Irwin (72') Ground Old Trafford Attendance 43,804

4 Southampton 0-9 Leicester City

Southampton featured earlier on this list for an emphatic victory but five years later, they were on the receiving end of their own hiding, and not for the last time either. Just a few years before slinking out of the top flight with a similar squad, Leicester were a serious contender for Champions League qualification.

In what remains the biggest away victory in Premier League history, the Foxes tore apart the Saints on their own patch and eventually ran out rampant 9-0 winners. Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez each bagged hat-tricks in of the greatest days in the club's history.

Date 25 October 2019 Goalscorers Ben Chilwell (10'), Youri Tielemans (17'), Ayoze Perez (19', 39', 57'), Jamie Vardy (45', 58', 90+4' pen), James Maddison (85') Ground St. Mary's Stadium Attendance 28,762

3 Manchester United 9-0 Southampton

Just over a year later, Southampton were getting thumped by the exact same scoreline once again. Any Manchester United fans too young to have been at the 9-0 demolition of Ipswich all those years ago, were prevented from attending due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Saints were reduced to ten men after just two minutes after a horror tackle from Alexandre Jankewitz, and they ended the match with nine players when Jan Bednarek was sent off four minutes off from the end. By that time, the damage had already been done, but a ruthless United still added another three goals to equal their highest-ever winning margin in the Premier League.

Date 2 February 2021 Goalscorers Aaron Wan-Bissaka (18'), Marcus Rashford (25'), Jan Bednarek (34' og), Edinson Cavani (39'), Anthony Martial (69', 90'), Scott McTominay (71'), Bruno Fernandes (87' pen), Daniel James (90+3') Ground Old Trafford Attendance 0

1 Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth

There was an intriguing backdrop going into this match. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had described his side's winless start to the season as a 'false start' while Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was quickly losing his changing room and described them as 'ill-equipped' to compete at the top-flight after this result, leading to his dismissal.

The Reds silenced many critics with a merciless 9-0 hammering of the Cherries, which in a way turned out to be something of its own false dawn. It would go on to be a frustrating stop-start campaign for Liverpool, in which they were often far from their best, whereas Parker's successor Gary O'Neil managed to keep Bournemouth up relatively comfortably in the end.