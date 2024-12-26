Had it not been for crippling financial difficulties, Portsmouth could have boasted not only one of the finest but also one of the most unique stadiums in world football back in 2011. In the mid-2000s, Pompey were the envy of clubs further down the pyramid, a shining example of what underdogs could achieve.

Their triumph in the 2008 FA Cup, followed by a return to the final in 2010, marked one of the most glorious chapters in their modern history after their promotion to the Premier League in 2003. But this meteoric rise was soon brought to a crushing halt. Reckless spending, coupled with a staggering £105 million debt owed to clubs, agents, players, and even former owners, pushed the club into administration in 2010.

The financial turmoil cost Portsmouth, who boasted stars like Kevin-Prince Boateng at the time, nine points and, ultimately, their topflight status - a position they have yet to reclaim. As a result, the dream of one of the most remarkable stadiums in the country also remains unrealised, trapped in the shadow of what might have been. With the project given a £600 million budget, Portsmouth was poised for an even brighter future—but ill fate had other plans.

Portsmouth's Abandoned Plans For £600m Stadium

The ambitious plan to rejuvenate Portsmouth's dockyard was set to finish in 2011

When none other than Ronaldinho surprisingly named Fratton Park as one of the stadiums with the best atmosphere, it became clear that calling the traditional four-sided ground home wasn’t such a bad thing.

However, when images of the aging stadium are compared with the club's bold plans to rejuvenate the port city, it serves as a stark reminder for Portsmouth fans of a two-year period that saw the club go from having a potent strike force featuring Jermaine Defoe and Peter Crouch to plummeting into the depths of despair.

A year before the financial crisis, the club released plans for a spectacular new arena next to the city’s famous Gunwharf Quays Spinnaker Tower. Estimated to cost £600million, the dockyards' venue was supposed to rejuvenate the area, leading to 1500 new homes, restaurants, cafes and other leisure amenities.

Meanwhile, Fratton Park’s demolition was scheduled to make way for a further 750 new homes, with work getting underway in 2008. Incredible rendered images showed what the ship-like 36,000-seater arena could look like, and the club were confident it could be finished by 2011.

CEO at the time, Peter Storrie, said: "This will be the most spectacular stadium, set against the backdrop of the harbour and the English Channel befitting the club's history. The club will be playing a big part in the regeneration of the city and our fans will have the very best in terms of facilities and amenities as well as an excellent viewing experience.

“Portsmouth is moving into a new dawn with the backing of owner Alexandre Gaydamak and these are very exciting times for the club both on and off the field."

Sadly, little over a year later, Gaydamak sold the club to Sulaiman Al Fahim, triggering a number of ownership changes that left Portsmouth struggling to fight against the tides of change. In 2011, the year they were expected to move into their new home, Pompey found themselves relegated back to the Championship.

Just three years after dropping from the Premier League, they plummeted all the way down to League Two, where they remained for four years, even finishing as low as 16th. After winning League Two in 2017, Pompey spent six years battling to escape League One before finally securing the title last season.

After 20 games this season, under the careful guidance of John Mousinho, the two-time FA Cup winners are sitting just above the relegation zone with four wins, eight draws, and eight losses. However, with two games in hand on the teams around them, the south coast side will be hopeful of continuing their resurgence as they aim to turn back the clock.