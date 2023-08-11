Highlights Wolves' downfall is likely to continue, and they may be facing relegation from the Premier League this season due to managerial changes and a lack of investment in replacing key players.

As the most entertaining league in all of football, the Premier League is about as unpredictable as it gets. Throughout the season, there are always some pretty wild storylines unfolding at any one time.

Whether it's Leicester's wild 5000/1 league triumph, Erling Haaland's record goalscoring run or Liverpool's wild 7-0 win over Manchester United last season, it's hard to predict some of the crazy goings-on that may occur during a campaign, but we've decided to try it anyway.

Rather than just go with the standard predictions, though, we've thought a little outside the box here, so here are 10 crazy predictions that we think may actually happen during the 2023-24 Premier League season.

10 Wolves will be relegated

Wolverhampton Wanderers downfall has been rough to watch unfold, hasn't it? It wasn't too long ago that the midlands club returned to the Premier League and seemed almost destined to break into the league's upper echelon, with their flurry of foreign talent, spearheaded by the likes of Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez.

Things have fallen off a cliff, though, with numerous managerial changes, key players like those two leaving, and hardly any money being spent on replacing them. Things have gotten so bad that Julen Lopetegui dramatically quit as manager just days before the campaign starts (more on him later).

With all that said, it feels pretty nailed on that Wolves will face the drop this year, and their Premier League days will be coming to an end soon.

9 The first manager exit will occur before the end of September

Initially, this would have been before the end of August, with Lopetegui's future at Wolves looking contentious, to say the least, but he decided to quit this week, so we've had to switch things up a little bit.

Considering how poor West Ham United have been in the transfer market, it wouldn't be a major surprise if David Moyes, fed up with the club, decides to move on similarly to Lopetegui.

There's also a strong chance any of the sides tipped to struggle this year could be a little impatient, and after a slow start they might hit the panic button. Either way, a manager's job is pretty thankless, and with the way they've been treated in the top flight in the past, there's a very good chance one will get the axe before the end of September.

8 Michael Carrick will be managing in the league before the season ends

Considering the manner in which he turned Middlesborough's season around once he took charge of the club midway through last season, it's a surprise that Michael Carrick hasn't already been given a chance this summer in the Premier League.

Having missed out on promotion via the playoffs with Boro, the former Man Utd man more than proved his credentials as a coach, so with the managerial merry-go-round sure to get going at some point this season, expect to see the Englishman given a shot in the top flight.

7 Brighton & Hove Albion will fall out of the top half

Brighton & Hove Albion have been a breath of fresh air in recent years, with the Seagulls producing numerous world-class talents while playing an exciting brand of football and continuously defying the odds.

The club has seen the likes of Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma come through the doors, really making a name for themselves before moving on for big money, and similarly, Alexis Mac Allister has done the same this summer, with Moises Caicedo seemingly following suit soon. There are only so many times you can replace elite talent, though, before your luck runs out, and similar to the issue Southampton suffered over the last few years, Brighton may struggle to replicate last season's success.

Losing talent like Levi Colwill, Mac Allister and Caicedo will be a huge blow, so don't be too surprised if they are firmly entrenched in the middle of the Premier League table come May, and are no longer fighting for those European places.

6 Harry Maguire will rediscover his best form

Despite several really rough years at Old Trafford that have seen Harry Maguire looking like a shell of his former self, there's still a quality player in him, as we've seen through his international performances for England.

With it looking like a move to West Ham is on the cards for the centre-back, this year should see him rediscover the sort of form he demonstrated at Leicester City several years ago and be one of the best in a while for him. Sometimes, a player just isn't suited to a particular club, and a move away from United should do wonders for Maguire's confidence, form and career, so expect him to be back at his best if this move does go through.

5 Newcastle United won't finish in the top four

While they've done some incredible business since they were taken over, Newcastle United will experience a drop-off this season and fall out of the top four.

With Champions League football to contend with, the squad will likely be stretched a little thin, and it's hard to imagine they'll be able to replicate last season's form. Sure, they've added some quality pieces in Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes, but there's going to be a lot of football played by the Magpies this season, and their league form will take a hit as a result.

4 Luton Town will break Derby County's record-low points total

Now this is no disrespect to Luton Town, and hopefully, they do well and prove us wrong here as their underdog story and promotion to the Premier League is what makes football special.

We just can't see them picking up very many points at all. Primarily recruiting from the Championship, it almost seems like the club have already begun preparing for their inevitable return to the league, which is actually smart long-term. Signing Ross Barkley looks good on paper, but unfortunately, the midfielder hasn't been at his best in quite some time and there's a reason OGC Nice were happy to let him leave for free this summer.

Again, hopefully, we're wrong, and Luton defies all expectations this season, but if they happen to finish on even fewer points than Derby County's 11 in the 2007/08 season, we won't be surprised.

3 Manchester City go unbeaten in the league

Having conquered the treble last season, with Pep Guardiola finally winning his Champions League with the club, what's left for Manchester City to achieve? Well, matching Arsenal's Invincibles, of course.

There has never been a team that's quite as stacked from top to bottom as the Cityzens, with unbelievable depth in every single position, and with the Champions League trophy finally in the bag, there's a strong possibility the club prioritise the league again this year.

With the talent on offer, and factoring in the incredible additions of Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol, there's no reason why City can't go unbeaten all year long, adding just another superb accolade to the club's recent history.

2 Everton's 69-year run in the top flight will come to an end

Having flirted with relegation for a couple of seasons now, Everton's time in the Premier League will come to an end this year, with the club relegated to the Championship come May.

Having narrowly avoided the drop last season, the club has done a pitiful job in strengthening the squad in the transfer market this summer, and it's hard to see them getting any better at all. With teams around them significantly strengthening their line-ups this summer, it feels safe to say the Toffees won't have enough to escape the drop for the third straight year, regardless of how good a job Sean Dyche has done so far.

1 Eberechi Eze will be the best Premier League player outside the big six

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United at Selhurst Park on January 02, 2021 in London, England. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

While he's flirted with being a quality Premier League player in the past, Eberechi Eze took a significant step forwards when Roy Hodgson took charge at Crystal Palace towards the back end of last season.

In just 10 games under the former England manager, the attacker had seven goal contributions, tying his record for the previous 28 league games. With a full summer working with Hodgson, Eze will be primed for a huge year this campaign, so don't be surprised if he is head and shoulders above everyone that doesn't currently play for one of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

His availability, matched with his flair and how suited he is to Hodgson's style of football should breed success this year. With Wilfried Zaha leaving Selhurst Park and Michael Olise potentially following suit, someone needs to step up and Eze is the man for the job. This will be the best season of the 25-year-old's career.