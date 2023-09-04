Highlights Several players who moved from the Bundesliga to the Premier League have struggled, such as Abdul Baba Rahman, Marko Marin, and Shinji Kagawa.

These players failed to make an impact and fell by the wayside under the intense pressure of English football.

Other big-name flops include Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Jadon Sancho, Christian Pulisic, Loris Karius, Kai Havertz, and Timo Werner.

While Erling Haaland may be taking the Premier League by storm, there have also been a number of players who have struggled immensely following their moves from the Bundesliga. The German top-flight has been a hunting ground for teams across England, who have poached several star players and exciting youngsters for exorbitant amounts of money.

The likes of Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne have certainly proven they can make that adjustment seamlessly, but several others have fallen by the wayside, caving under the pressure of the intense spotlight of English football. Now, we've tried to rank the biggest flops in the Premier League who made their move from the Bundesliga, and there's a few big-names and some more obscure ones too...

12 Abdul Baba Rahman - Augsburg to Chelsea

Hands up if you remember Abdul Baba Rahman. If you do, then give yourself a pat on the back. The logic in bringing him to Chelsea in the first place was sound enough, given that his 2014/2015 campaign in the Bundesliga saw him make 108 tackles, more than any other player in the German top-flight. Things quickly took a turn for the worse however, with the left-back being hauled off at half-time for Kenedy after allowing Shane Long to open the scoring for Southampton in a game Chelsea eventually rescued to win 2-1. That summer saw him make the move on loan to Schalke, before he spent several years playing the journeyman footballer, traveling across Europe to play for the likes of Reims, Mallorca, PAOK and then back to England with Reading. Finally, after a staggering eight years being contracted with the club, Rahman finally left Chelsea to join PAOK permanently in the summer.

Abdul Baba Rahman Chelsea Transfer Fee £14m Premier League Appearances 15 Goals 0 Assists 1

11 Marko Marin - Werder Bremen to Chelsea

Nicknamed the "German Messi", it's fair to say Marko Marin wasn't given the fairest of chances when it came to having a successful career. The 5 foot 7 attacker certainly had some similarities to one of the best the game has ever seen, with his dribbling and close control a real quality of his. In fact, Marin scored on his debut for the club, netting in one of the Blues' pre-season friendlies against Seattle Sounders. But if Chelsea fans thought that was a sign of things to come, then they couldn't have been more wrong. What followed was a series of loans to Sevilla, Fiorentina, Anderlecht and Trabzonspor before eventually joining Greek side Olympiacos on a permanent deal and ending a miserable few years at Stamford Bridge.

Marko Marin Chelsea Transfer Fee £6.5m Premier League Appearances 6 Goals 1 Assists 1

10 Shinji Kagawa - Borussia Dortmund to Man Utd

One of Sir Alex Ferguson's final signings as manager of Man Utd, Shinji Kagawa is perhaps unfortunate to be on this list given he won the Premier League in his debut season at the club - the first Japanese player to do so - and scored a hat-trick against Norwich City. Sir Alex opted to sign the midfielder after watching him star in Dortmund's German Cup final against Bayern Munich, and while there were flashes of his ability, they were few and far between. That inconsistency and general lack of adaptation perhaps explains why Kagawa made a return to Dortmund just a couple of years into his stint at United.

Shinji Kagawa Manchester United Transfer Fee £12m Premier League Appearances 38 Goals 6 Assists 8

9 Sebastien Haller - Eintracht Frankfurt to West Ham

West Ham thought they were getting the answer to their long-term number nine problems in Sebastien Haller, but instead, they got yet another expensive striking flop. The towering striker was a real focal point in his time at Eintracht, and his physical profile looked ideal for the hustle and bustle of Premier League. Instead, Haller looked like a fish out of water at the London Stadium, and his goal record left much to be desired. West Ham fans certainly won't be pining for the Ivory Coast star's return anytime soon.

Sebastien Haller West Ham Transfer Fee £45m Premier League Appearances 48 Goals 10 Assists 2

8 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Borussia Dortmund to Man Utd

Another player to have made the move from Dortmund to United, Henrikh Mkhitaryan enjoyed one of the most outstanding individual campaigns of any player in Bundesliga history in his final season in Germany, scoring 11 goals and providing a whopping 20 assists in the top-flight alone. That saw him earn a high-profile move to the red-half of Manchester, where it's fair to say things didn't exactly work out for him. Bar that iconic scorpion kick goal against Sunderland in 2016, Mkhitaryan's performances at Old Trafford and then at the Emirates with Arsenal saw fans of both sides feeling like they might have signed an impostor. Given that he has since returned somewhat to his best in Italy with both AS Roma and now Inter - he was part of the Nerazzurri side that reached the Champions League final just last year - Mkhitaryan's name makes this list of Bundesliga to Premier League flops.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Manchester United & Arsenal Transfer Fee £30m Premier League Appearances 78 Goals 13 Assists 14

7 Bastian Schweinsteiger - Bayern Munich to Man Utd

World Cup winner. Champions League winner. Eight-time Bundesliga champion. Bastian Schweinsteiger's place in history was secured well before his move to Manchester United in the summer of 2015, a couple of years after the Red Devils had initially wanted him under David Moyes' tenure. The German was supposed to add real class and quality to the United midfield, but it seemed English football's up-and-down nature was too much for his aging legs. Despite adding the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup to his vast trophy collection, United fans never really saw the best of Schweinsteiger at their club.

Bastian Schweinsteiger Manchester United Transfer Fee £14.5m Premier League Appearances 18 Goals 1 Assists 1

6 Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund to Man Utd

Arguably the man with the most technical ability on this list, Jadon Sancho signed at Old Trafford to the great delight of Manchester United fans. The England star moved to Borussia Dortmund from United's crosstown rivals Manchester City as a teenager, and it was a move that paid great dividends. His exploits in Germany saw him return to English football, and given his age and potential, much has been expected of the winger. But, whether it's been injuries, form or even his own manager calling him out for his supposed sub-par training performances, Sancho has endured somewhat of a nightmare at Old Trafford. At 23, time is still certainly on his side, but if his performances for United so far are anything to go by, there may be little way back for him.

Jadon Sancho Manchester United Transfer Fee £73m Premier League Appearances 58 Goals 9 Assists 6

5 Christian Pulisic - Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea

For any Chelsea fans reading this list, you have our sympathies. The third player from our list (for now) to have worn the blue kit, Pulisic emerged as a teenage sensation at Dortmund and was at the time of his goal against Hamburger SV in April 2016, the youngest non-German to ever score in the Bundesliga. That record was just a snippet of the kind of reputation Pulisic was building with his career at Dortmund and also on the international stage with the USMNT, where he quickly became his country's poster boy. It earned him a high-profile move to the Premier League in 2019, and following Eden Hazard's departure to Real Madrid, much was expected of the American flier. However, a series of niggling injuries truly kept him from finding his feet in west London, and after being caught up in the yearly rollercoaster that is Chelsea, eventually made a permanent exit to Milan this summer.

Christian Pulisic Chelsea Transfer Fee £58m Premier League Appearances 98 Goals 20 Assists 11

4 Loris Karius - Mainz to Liverpool

If you were to give Liverpool fans the option to forget Loris Karius ever played for them, then there certainly might be a few takers. The German might not have cost anywhere the amount some others on this list did, but in terms of sheer performances on the pitch, Karius is right up there as being one of the worst signings to come from the Bundesliga. The goalkeeper had his fair share of howlers, none more so than on the biggest stage of them all in the Champions League final, when he gifted Karim Benzema a goal before letting a long-range striker from Gareth Bale squirm through his fingers. It was no surprise Jurgen Klopp spent big money to bring in Alisson in the months after that debacle, and Liverpool haven't looked back since, picking up a Champions League and Premier League on the way.

3 Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

Where to begin than with the man who divides opinion like no other? Kai Havertz arrived at Stamford Bridge off the back of a burgeoning reputation as one of Germany's brightest young talents; a hybrid of a goal-scoring attacker with the vision and craft of a play-maker. But while he will go forever go down in Chelsea history as the man to score the winner in their second ever Champions League triumph, the German ultimately failed to match the giddy heights expected of him. The fact the Blues' London rivals Arsenal were happy to spend a pretty penny to take him to the Emirates earlier this summer certainly suggests he has his admirers within the footballing circle, but a pretty difficult start to life in his new red shirt has only added to his doubters. When all is said and done, Havertz may blossom into the star some fans and managers may think, but for now, he begins our biggest Bundesliga to Premier League flops list.

Kai Havertz Chelsea & Arsenal Combined Transfer Fee £140m Premier League Appearances 95 Goals 19 Assists 10

2 Naby Keita - RB Leipzig to Liverpool

What is Naby Keita's best position? A question that perhaps raises even more questions than answers, Naby Keita's time at Liverpool was definitely a case of unfulfilled potential. The Guinea international was a part of the Leipzig side that really flourished and grew under Julian Nagelsmann's tutelage, and when Liverpool came calling for his signature in a big-money move, it seemed like the Reds had pulled off a bit of a coup. Instead, even Klopp's much-vaunted managerial skills were unable to unlock the best out of Keita's abilities, while his injury record didn't help matters either. There were a few highlights sprinkled across his time at Anfield, not least picking up a goal and an assist in a 5-0 drubbing of arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October 2021. That really was as good as it got for Keita on Merseyside, and it felt telling the club were happy to let him go when his contract expired in the summer.

Naby Keita Liverpool Transfer Fee £48m Premier League Appearances 84 Goals 7 Assists 5

1 Timo Werner - RB Leipzig to Chelsea

Could it really have been anyone else? Perhaps the biggest Bundesliga to Premier League flop in history, Timo Werner was one of the hottest strikers in European football after a stellar four years with RB Leipzig. The forward's blistering pace and impressive finishing saw him emerge as one of Leipzig's talismen under Julian Nagelsmann, and it was no surprise when Chelsea came calling. If the thought was that the pace and frenetic nature of the Premier League would aid someone of Werner's qualities, then it certainly didn't pan out that way. The German found life tough under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel in his time at Stamford Bridge, and could only manage a measly goal-scoring return. Whether it was playing up front on his own, part of a two-man partnership, or out wide, Werner really struggled to produce his best form in a Chelsea shirt, and a return to Leipzig on a much-reduced fee than the one the Blues signed him for really told the whole story of how his career in west London panned out.