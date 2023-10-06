Highlights Martin Odegaard's exceptional goal-scoring abilities from midfield made him Arsenal's top performer last season.

John McGinn's leadership has guided Aston Villa through major changes and into their first European campaign in over a decade.

Kevin De Bruyne's impressive track record and high standards make him the perfect leader for Manchester City, with his numerous honours and assists.

From Roy Keane, Tony Adams, and John Terry to Vincent Kompany, Patrick Vieira, and Steven Gerrard, the Premier League has played host to some of the greatest captains of all time. While the quality of leadership can be refined and harnessed over time, the trait is often inborn and rarely coachable. As one of the most important decisions any manager has to make, a whole host of considerations are taken when electing who sports the armband. The 2023-24 campaign brings us an eclectic mix of personalities acting as the spokespeople for their respective club sides, but who are they? Let’s take a look at every Premier League side’s Captain for the 2023-24 season…

Arsenal - Martin Odegaard

Arsenal were so very nearly peerless last season, but thanks to the unbending form of Guardiola’s clinical Manchester City, Arteta’s talented bunch were denied their first taste of a first-division title for 20 years. Martin Odegaard’s displays were not only consistent but consistently exceptional for the Gunners, bagging 23 G/A in 37 appearances in the league. As the top goalscorer from midfield during the 2022-2023 season, the Scandinavian star boy found himself among elite company, with only Dele Ali and Matt Le Tissier scoring more goals than him from midfield in a single season in the Prem.

Aston Villa - John McGinn

The charismatic Scotsman is a fan favourite at Villa Park and has been for some time. Making the seamless transition from Hibernian to Championship football, and then the second-tier to the Premier League has been truly indicative of his supreme dexterity. Awarded the captaincy at the beginning of the 2022-23 season, McGinn has overseen wholesale changes at the club and has captained the Villans to their first European campaign in over a decade.

Bournemouth - Neto

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto

Neto was a revelation last season, having been brought in from Barcelona, having served as a second and third choice for the Catalonians during a three-year stay at the Camp Nou. As of this season, the Brazilian was given the title of Cherries captain, such was the season-defining nature of his performances last term.

Brentford - Christian Norgaard

The Danish contingent in West London is stronger than ever, highlighted by Christian Norgaard’s assumption of the captaincy after Pontus Jansson left in the summer. The Great Dane has been at the club since 2019 and has registered 133 appearances for the Bees during that period.

Brighton - Lewis Dunk

Born and bred down on the South Coast, and on the pebbly beaches of Brighton, Lewis Dunk has been with the Seagulls since 2003, having coke through the club’s Academy system. The 6’4 centre-half will go down as a Brighton great, having secured two promotions with his boyhood club from League One to the Premier League in just six years. Representing the club in 421 senior appearances, the England centre-back has been the club’s captain since 2018 and will lead the club into the 2023-24 Europa League in the role.

Burnley - Jack Cork

The epitome of a steadfast professional is Burnley’s Jack Cork. The midfielder is an unassuming hard-worker who spent large parts of last season as the club’s captain and was named as captain for the Clarets’ return to the Premier League this season. While having more of an external influence due to Kompany preferring Josh Cullen and Sander Berge in midfield, his wisdom and knowledge of the difficulty of the top flight will undeniably help Burnley navigate the arduous demands of the Premier League and will add invaluable experience to their quest for survival.

Chelsea - Reece James

Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, and even Ben Chilwell were perhaps the more obvious options when it came to filling the void left by Cesar Azpilicueta. However, Mauricio Pochettino’s new-look Blues approach meant continuing with the same philosophy of relying heavily on youth. As a Chelsea Academy alumni and a lifelong Blue, 23-year-old, Reece James was the man that eventually got the call to be the next captain at Stanford Bridge. One of the brightest talents at the club, injury permitting, the sky really is the limit for the defensively astute fullback.

Crystal Palace - Joel Ward

Joel Ward has been at Selhurst Park for over 10 years, and at the ripe old age of 33 remains just as irreplaceable as he was when he first arrived at the club. With the record number of Premier League appearances for a Crystal Palace player, Ward has been rewarded with several contract extensions, as well as the captaincy, which he was honoured with at the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

Everton - Seamus Coleman

Another fiercely loyal servant, who also happens to be a right-back, is Seamus Coleman. The Ireland international has been a Toffee since 2009 and is by far and away the longest-serving player at the club. Having accumulated 409 appearances for the club, with over a quarter of those coming as captain, Coleman goes into his sixth season as Everton’s chosen leader.

Fulham - Tom Cairney

Similar to Jack Cork at Burnley, Tom Cairney has been at Craven Cottage for a number of years, and although he frequently finds himself warming the bench, his knowledge of the perils of such a tough league will forever be a resource worth having.

Liverpool - Virgil Van Dijk

Football during the pandemic endured a soulless existence, but one of the unique perks is that in the stadium, devoid of external noise, we could hear the bellowing voices of players. In Liverpool’s case, it was Jordan Henderson’s positive reinforcement, and Virgil van Dijk’s unmistakable low-pitched boom, ordering his defensive unit around. After it had been announced that the club captain, Jordan Henderson, was set to leave for Saudi Arabia, there was one clear and obvious choice to assume the responsibility as the Reds’ captain. Virgil Van Dijk was the standout candidate, and his leadership qualities were there for all to see.

Luton - Tom Lockyer

Returning to the top flight for the first time in over 30 years, it was paramount the Hatters placed the dressing room and on-field influence into seasoned hands following long-standing captain, Sonny Bradley’s departure. Tom Lockyer thrived during the club’s promotion-winning campaign, winning the club’s Player of the Year award as well as being named in the EFL’s Team of the Season. At 28, the Wales international was primed to take on the captain’s armband in what was always going to be an eye-opening season back in the big time.

Manchester City - Kevin De Bruyne

When it comes to leading by example, the unequivocally high standards of Kevin De Bruyne do exactly that. The playmaking attacking midfielder is arguably the best player in the Premier League, and having been with the Sky Blues since 2015, the ginger magician has tallied 358 appearances for the club, becoming the Premier League’s fourth-highest assist-maker in the competition’s illustrious history, and has amassed a staggering 13-strong trophy haul, including five Premier League titles and a Champions League. The Cityzens have had a brilliant track record with Belgians over the years, with a certain club legend captaining the side to their first Premier League title.

Manchester United - Bruno Fernandes

It was publicised during the summer months that Harry Maguire had been replaced as Manchester United captain by Bruno Fernandes, ending months of speculation around the future of the England centre-back’s time with the Red Devils’ armband. With Maguire partially taken out of the firing line by ten Hag, and looking increasingly likely to be heading for the exit, the Portugal international seemed the natural choice as successor, with his leadership, communicative strengths, and evident ability, all key facets that obviously factored into the thinking of the United hierarchy when deciding.

Newcastle - Kieran Trippier

Switching the sun-caked confines of Spain’s capital during the 2022 January transfer window for the famously chilly Geordie shores, Trippier was understandably questioned for trading Champions League football for a Premier League relegation scrap. However, fast forward 18 months and it couldn’t have panned out any better for the England right-back, who led Eddie Howe’s Toon Army on a European siege.

Nottingham Forest - Joe Worrall

Having signed a contract extension to prolong his stay at his boyhood club for a further two years at the start of the campaign, Joe Worrall’s unwavering commitment to Nottingham Forest has never been in doubt. Captaining the club back to the Premier League during the 2021-2022 season, as well as during Steve Cooper’s side’s return to the top flight. Born and bred on the banks of the River Trent, there is really no one more suited than having the captain’s armband adorned on their sleeve.

Sheffield United - John Egan

Formerly of Sunderland’s prestigious Academy that has brought through the likes of Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford in recent years, the Irishman wasn’t fancied at the Stadium of Light and was subsequently shipped on. Having found a permanent home in South Yorkshire, Egan has been with the Blades since 2018, making over 220 appearances for the club during his five-year stint. As one of the more experienced members of the Sheffield United squad, it is no surprise that the centre-half was made the club captain.

Tottenham - Son Heung-min

Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane’s departures meant that the new boss, Ange Postecoglou, was not only left without the club’s longstanding leader in the World Cup-winning Frenchman, but also his natural successor. As such, a changing of the guard was forced into effect, with Spurs’ South Korean wiz, Son Heung-min assuming the captain’s armband on Hotspur Way, having spent eight years with the North Londoners, making him the second-longest serving player at the club.

West Ham - Kurt Zouma

The 6’4 Frenchman is coming off the back of a stellar season in the claret and blue of the East Londoners, having played 32 times during the club’s historic Europa Conference League win. Now 28, the centre-half is one of the more experienced heads in the London Stadium changing room.

Wolves - Max Kilman

The subject of a wealth of interest throughout the summer transfer window, Maximilian Kilman seemed likely to be heading for the exit at Molineux, with the likes of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Raul Jimenez, and Mattheus Nunes all being a part of an FFP-instigated clear out in the Midlands. After a deal with Napoli stalled, it was clear Kilman’s future remained with the Wanderers, and as such he was elected as the club’s new captain for the 2023-24 campaign.