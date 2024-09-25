Over the course of its 30-year history, the Premier League has been blessed with some truly incredible centre-back pairings. Some players just work magic together and become synonymous with one another. Almost every great team in the top flight's history has possessed an iconic duo at the heart of defence.

With the rise of William Saliba and Gabriel at Arsenal, the topic of the best centre-back partners in Premier League history has been circulating online. Recently, GiveMeSport named the best centre-back duos to ever play in the English top flight, but now, Transfermarkt have crunched the data and revealed the 20 best partnerships in terms of the number of goals they conceded on average per game together.

To ensure the data is a fair reflection of the duos, only stars who played at least 50 games together in the Premier League are included, but there are some very surprising inclusions. Let's take a look.

Premier League CB duos with least goals conceded per game Rank Players Team Games played together Goals conceded per game 1 Kolo Toure & Sol Campbell Arsenal 53 0.70 2 Rio Ferdinand & Nemanja Vidic Manchester United 118 0.71 3 Tony Adams & Martin Keown Arsenal 79 0.73 4 John Terry & Ricardo Carvalho Chelsea 87 0.76 5 Vincent Kompany & Joleon Lescott Manchester City 58 0.76 6 Virgil van Dijk & Joel Matip Liverpool 72 0.81 7 William Saliba & Gabriel Arsenal 66 0.82 8 Jamie Carragher & Daniel Agger Liverpool 56 0.82 9 Toby Alderweireld & Jan Vertonghen Tottenham Hotspur 96 0.89 10 Antonio Rudiger & Andreas Christensen Chelsea 54 0.91 11 Jamie Carragher & Martin Skrtel Liverpool 64 0.97 12 Per Mertesacker & Laurent Koscielny Arsenal 111 0.98 13 John Terry & Gary Cahill Chelsea 88 1.01 14 Gary Cahill & David Luiz Chelsea 55 1.05 15 Daniel Agger & Martin Skrtel Liverpool 69 1.07 16 Harry Maguire & Victor Lindelof Manchester United 86 1.08 17 Ledley King & Michael Dawson Tottenham Hotspur 60 1.12 18 Jonny Evans & Caglar Soyuncu Leicester City 60 1.12 19 Phil Jagielka & Sylvain Distin Everton 117 1.14 20 Toby Alderweireld & Davinson Sanchez Tottenham Hotspur 57 1.16

10 Antonio Rudiger & Andreas Christensen - Chelsea

0.91

When discussing some of the Premier League's most iconic centre-back duos, it's unlikely that Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will come up very often, but the numbers speak for themselves and the pair were very effective during their time together at Chelsea. Over the course of 54 games together, the pair conceded an average of 0.91 goals-per-game.

The pair won a couple of FA Cups and a Champions League trophy while playing at Stamford Bridge together and while there were a number of other players who were deployed in the heart of Chelsea's defence as well during that period, the data proves that none were more successful than these two.

9 Toby Alderweireld & Jan Vertonghen - Tottenham

0.89

This is more like it. Probably the most iconic defensive pairing at Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League era, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen were at the heart of everything the North London club did under Mauricio Pochettino. They were key in Spurs competing for league titles and reaching a Champions League final.

Playing close to 100 games in the league together, the pair conceded an average of 0.89 goals a game. Not bad at all. It's just a shame they never managed to get their hands on some silverware while they played alongside one another.

8 Jamie Carragher & Daniel Agger - Liverpool

0.82

Liverpool were blessed with several great defenders during the 2000s and early 2010s. Jamie Carragher and Daniel Agger were two of those men and they played 56 times next to each other in the backline in the Premier League. The managed to concede less than a goal per game whenever they lined up alongside one another, with an average of 0.82 goals conceded per game.

There were other solid centre-back partnerships at Anfield during that time, including both men teaming with Martin Skrtel, but this was easily the most successful in terms of the number of goals their opponents scored against them.

7 William Saliba & Gabriel - Arsenal

0.82

The last few years have seen Mikel Arteta transform Arsenal into genuine title contenders after a period of struggle and the partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel at the back have played a huge role in that. The pair is the best centre-back pairing in the Premier League today. Individually, they're both considered some of the best defenders in the world right now and when they're together, they're even better.

So far, they've played 66 times together in the English top flight and during that time, they've restricted their opponents to just 0.81 goals per game. If Arteta's men are to finally overthrow Manchester City at the top of the table, these two will undoubtedly be crucial components in their triumph.

6 Virgil van Dijk & Joel Matip - Liverpool

0.81

Virgil van Dijk has been one of the best defenders in the world for several years now. Joel Matip was one of the more underrated players in the Premier League during his prime. Pairing the two together led to significant success for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool during the late 2010s.

The Reds fought tooth and nail with City at the top of the division, competing in some incredible matches over the years and are still the only side to prevent Pep Guardiola's men from winning a league title in the last 6 years. These two played a big role in that, conceding just 0.81 goals per game. Unfortunately, Matip's injury issues meant they only played together in the league 72 times.

5 Vincent Kompany & Joleon Lescott - Manchester City

0.76

The only City pairing to make the list, Vincent Kompany and Joleon Lescott's time together at the Etihad really helped usher in a brand-new era in Manchester. The pair were instrumental in transforming the club from potential contenders to actual league champions. Kompany became a mainstay in the team for over a decade, leading them to plenty of success.

Lescott's time at the club didn't last nearly as long, so they were limited to just 58 league games together. Still, during that time, they only conceded an average of 0.76 goals per game. A very impressive number and surprisingly, the best of any centre-back partnership that City have had in the Premier League.

4 John Terry & Ricardo Carvalho - Chelsea

0.76

One of the most iconic pairings in Premier League history, John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho became synonymous with each other during their time together at Chelsea in the 2000s. The former had emerged as a world class talent at Stamford Bridge, but it wasn't until he was paired with the Portuguese sensation that things really took off.

Arriving shortly after Jose Mourinho took charge of the club, Carvalho slotted in next to Terry and the pair were instrumental in the Blues winning their first league title in 50 years. They forged the best defence the division had ever seen and while they ultimately only played 87 league games together, their impact is still felt now.

3 Tony Adams & Martin Keown - Arsenal

0.73

William Saliba and Gabriel have quickly won the hearts of Arsenal fans, but there's still a way to go before they're recognised as the team's best centre-back partnership. There are a couple of duos that still have them beat right now and the first is Tony Adams and Martin Keown. The two were dominant at the back for the Gunners over the course of 79 Premier League games together.

They won plenty of silverware alongside one another and conceded an average of just 0.73 goals per game. It's a figure that's only bested by two other defensive duos. Not bad.

2 Nemanja Vidic & Rio Ferdinand - Manchester United

0.71

There's no doubt whatsoever that Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic were the greatest centre-back pairing in the history of the Premier League. During their time together, they wreaked havoc over the rest of the division and were instrumental in Sir Alex Ferguson's success at Old Trafford through the 2000s and early 2010s.

They played 118 league games together, making the fact they conceded an average of just 0.71 times per game quite an astonishing feat. They won a bucket-load of trophies during their period together, including three straight league titles between 2007-2009. No one can compare. With that said, there is a duo who managed to concede even less on average.

1 Kolo Toure & Sol Campbell - Arsenal

0.70

In terms of average goals conceded per game, no Premier League centre-back duo has been quite as successful as Kolo Toure and Sol Campbell. They may have only played 53 times together in the league, making their time together relatively short in comparison to some of the other pairs on this list, but they were dominant during that period.

They were crucial for Arsenal in the 2000s and it's hard to imagine the club would have gone undefeated throughout the entirety of the 2003/04 Premier League campaign without them at the back. Their average of 0.70 goals conceded per game is the best in Premier League history for duos that played at least 50 games together.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 25/09/2024