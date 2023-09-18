Highlights Inverted full-backs have become popular among top teams in English football, with managers like Mikel Arteta, Erik ten Hag, and Pep Guardiola implementing it

The system helps teams break down opposition defenses and offers tactical flexibility, but has weaknesses as well as strengths

Leicester City's attempts to implement the role this season shine a curious light on whether it can work outside of the Premier League's top clubs

Arsenal's use of inverted full-backs has become a staple under Mikel Arteta. But it's not just the Gunners partaking in English football's biggest tactical novelty right now - Pep Guardiola first introduced it to the English game at Manchester City, and since then we've seen it mimicked by the Arsenal boss, Erik ten Hag at Manchester United and even at Football League level with Enzo Maresca at Leicester City.

All of those managers are descendants from the Johan Cruyff school of thought in one way or another, and it's the Barcelona legend who's largely credited with first instructing his full-backs to come into central midfield, as The Guardian's Jonathan Liew attested earlier this year. But even managers outside of La Masia's bloodline have gotten in on the act: Trent Alexander-Arnold was reinvented as a right-back-central-midfielder hybrid at Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool after concerns over his form last season, while Brighton have utilised the strategy to great effect as well.

"Cruyff pioneered the use of full-backs in central roles, centre-halves with the technical ability to advance into midfield or the versatility to defend the wide areas."

There's a reason so many top teams have adopted the system. As they traditionally dominate possession, they are confronted more frequently with questions over how to break the opposition down, and that's precisely what inverted full-backs help to do. One full-back tucking inside to accompany a deep-lying pivot creates a 'box' in the engine room, with two number 8s further forward. That in turn allows the newly-created quartet to outnumber most opposition midfields, assuming they're using modern football's most common 4-3-3 formation, and pass the ball around them to get into the final third.

The other benefit is natural tactical flexibility. Depending on how the match is panning out, positionally ambigious full-backs can help shape the team in a 4-3-3, a 3-2-5 or a 2-3-5. But Statman Dave does an excellent job of fully explaining the lust for full-backs like Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kyle Walker and Diogo Dalot in the video above. The bigger question is whether they're actually a beneficial addition to the beautiful game, or a tactical vanity exercise that's gotten out of hand.

After all, Arsenal started this season deploying Thomas Partey in a role obliging him to transition between midfield and right-back with mixed results. Arsenal won one, drew one and lost one of the three Premier League games the Ghana international played there, conceding four goals, and the system that seemed so solid last season with Zinchenko tucking in from the opposite suddenly appeared a little mushy - either undercooked or overcomplicated, and definitely lacking the stability that gave Arsenal the third-best goals conceded record in the Premier League.

So who better to ask about the latest iteration of the full-back role than someone who helped revolutionise it to a level of unprecedented success in the Premier League with the north London club. Twenty years ago, Arsenal lifted the Premier League title undefeated and a key component of Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' was its front-footed, forward thinking implementation of full-backs Lauren and Ashley Cole, who pushed into midfield and beyond to make the Gunners an unstoppable attacking force going forward and an immovable object at the back. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on behalf of safebettingsites.com, Lauren certainly seems to be a fan of the next step in full-back evolution...

"Football is changing and this is an evolution of everything that’s happened. We saw it many years ago with Bayern Munich when Phillip Lahm played in the middle of the park, then Joao Cancelo did the same thing at Manchester City, and now Mikel Arteta is using it at Arsenal with Oleksandr Zinchenko. I believe that you need to adapt to the new system and strategies, and the players need more knowledge in order to play in this type of environment. It’s fantastic to see full-backs playing in different positions."

But perhaps given a few too many hoops to jump through, Partey was caught out more than once in the early weeks of the season as he struggled to marshal the space behind him. And Lauren believes that the inevitable gaps created by the fluid roles they're now required to play is the biggest challenge full-backs face in modern football.

"The biggest challenge for full-backs now is that sometimes they are out of position. If you analyse when Liverpool play Manchester City what Jurgen Klopp used to do, they win the ball in the middle of the park and attack the spaces where the full-backs aren’t there. Offensively, it’s good because you get more touches of the ball. I would have loved to have played that type of role, because if you are intelligent enough, you can see passes and join together the midfield and attacking play. However, the negative side is that you are out of position! As soon as the pressing team close the gaps, they will attack the space that you leave behind."

That offers an interesting game-plan for the Premier League's more traditional teams who don't have the quality to match-up against sides deploying inverted defenders. If you can cope with being outnumbered in midfield and have outlets on either wing that are capable of taking on defenders at speed, the opportunity is there to get down the outside of the opposition defence to launch a counter-attack, or at the very least commit a centre-half in a less favourable position. But for the time being, it seems most managers believe the pros outweigh the cons for teams that expect to dominate the ball, and Leicester City are a curious microcosm of that.

Enzo Maresca was Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City last season and upon being given the keys to the King Power has instantly poured his energy and resources into trying to implement the same system. Ricardo Pereira - one of the Premier League's most impressive touchline-hugging right-backs before a string of serious injuries - now spends most of his time creating a secondary pivot alongside Harry Winks in midfield, while the club's exits list this summer illustrates just how intent Maresca is on making Leicester's new game-plan work.

Luke Thomas, Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne and Victor Kristiansen have all been allowed to leave either on loan or permanently, with Pereira and James Justin the only recognised traditional full-backs remaining in the first team squad, although loan signing Callum Doyle can play at left-back too. Clearly, the Foxes boss wants something different from his wide defenders, and clearly this is a commitment to a specific philosophy rather than an experiment that can be discarded as soon as results turn sour.

The extent to which inverted full-backs are replicable at a lower level still remains to be seen. Part of the reason they're so popular at top clubs is that they have access to the calibre of player with the technical, physical and tactical attributes to be more naturally positionally versatile, more comfortable in possession and more capable of covering large gaps on the counter. The further down the pyramid you go, the less likely you are to find players of that ilk.

Leicester City Championship Rankings Possession 61.8% 2nd Goals 11 =3rd Expected Goals 10.2 5th Chances created 194 2nd Goals Conceded 5 =2nd Expected Goals Conceded 6.6 5th Statistics courtesy of FBref

But from a statistical point of view, following a 4-1 demolition of Southampton on Friday night, the signs are certainly encouraging. Second place Leicester rank highly for goals, possession, chance creation and goals conceded - although some of their performances have been a little more painstaking than early results might suggest. Often the possession has lacked penetration, which again begs the question of whether its an ideal for the sake of an ideal, rather than a tactical mechanism that will efficiently yield results.

The rest of Leicester's season may help answer that question - in many ways, it's a litmus test for whether the Pep playbook can be applied to seemingly less capable players, in a more grueling and competitive league.But if it inspires the Foxes to Premier League promotion, don't be surprised if - as Lauren insinuates - the inverted full-back becomes so widespread that it shifts from novelty to norm in English football.