Summary Football loyalty is exploited through high ticket prices, with some clubs charging considerably more than others.

Manchester United's ticket price hikes have led to backlash, with fans questioning the value provided.

The likes of Brentford and Ipswich stand out with affordable ticket prices, while some clubs charge over £100 for premium seats.

Nowhere is the shift in football’s ethos – from “football is nothing without fans” to “money talks and everything else walks” – more vividly reflected than in the glittering, gold-plated mirror that is the Premier League. What was once a game built from the ground up on the principles of passion now feels like a high-stakes auction, where loyalty is priceless, but profit sets the price.

Year after year, fans' loyalty is milked for all it’s worth, as ticket prices continue to go through the roof. With wallets feeling the pinch, clubs seem more than happy to cash in, knowing full well that supporters will pay through the nose to see their teams in action.

Thanks to recent findings from The Sun, we've broken down the cheapest matchday ticket, as well as the most expensive, at every Premier League club for the 2024/25 season. While some clubs offer real bang for your buck, others are charging an arm and a leg – leaving fans wondering if they’re getting fleeced or just taken for a ride as the working-class game leaves its roots further in the past.

Related Premier League Season Ticket Prices (2024/25) The average season ticket for the Premier League's 2024/2025 season has increased by 7.5%. We have ranked all clubs from most expensive to cheapest.

Every Premier League Club's Cheapest Match Ticket

Manchester United's cheapest ticket is £36 more expensive than Arsenal's

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has earned a reputation for his nickel-and-diming approach since acquiring a major stake in the club in February. Last month, he was labelled "Scrooge" after drastic cost-cutting measures halved Christmas bonuses and scrapped a donation to a charity supporting former players. Previous hard-nosed decisions included cutting ties with Sir Alex Ferguson and laying off 250 employees.

However, it's the club’s ticket price hikes that have sparked the biggest backlash. While addressing the £650m debt inherited from the Glazers is necessary, raising the cheapest match ticket to £66 – £11 higher than second-most-expensive Everton – hasn’t exactly helped keep fans onside. While the club sits 14th in the Premier League table, they are hardly worth half that, and the same goes for the Toffees, who are just one point above the dropzone after 19 games.

Related Every Premier League Club's Owners Ranked From Worst to Best From West Ham and Manchester United's odious ownerships to Brighton and Manchester City's empires, every Premier League owner has been ranked.

Chelsea round out the top three in this pricey race, with their cheapest match ticket setting fans back a cool £53. Just down the road, Fulham aren’t far behind at £50 – a price that likely reflects the posh postcodes of West London. But proximity to wealth doesn’t always mean sky-high prices. Arsenal, just six miles from Stamford Bridge, play it far closer to the vest, offering a more wallet-friendly option at £30.

The Gunners’ initiative puts them in third place for bargain tickets alongside Brentford, Bournemouth, and West Ham. Meanwhile, the real steals of the season can be found at Wolves and Southampton, where the cheapest seat at Molineux and St Mary's rings in at a humble £26 and £25 respectively – rare diamonds in the rough for Premier League fans. Other notable prices include Liverpool’s £39 – a fair price to pay for watching the league leaders, who are tipped to go on and keep it that way. Aston Villa, however, break the mold as the only club with a decimal in their pricing, coming in at £44.50.

Every Premier League Club's Cheapest Matchday Ticket Rank Club Price 1. Southampton £25 2. Wolverhampton Wanders £26 3. Arsenal £30 4. Brentford £30 5. Bournemouth £30 6. West Ham £30 7. Ipswich Town £32 8. Newcastle United £32 9. Leicester City £33 10. Brighton & Hove Albion £33 11. Tottenham £38 12. Liverpool £39 13. Manchester City £43 14. Aston Villa £44.50 15. Nottingham Forest £45 16. Crystal Palace £48 17. Fulham £50 18. Chelsea £53 19. Everton £55 20. Manchester United £66

Every Premier League Club's Most Expensive Match Ticket

Four clubs offer tickets for over an eye-rubbing £100

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Banners reading "Stop Exploiting Loyalty" have been making appearances at Old Trafford in recent games, reflecting the growing frustration among fans. With United’s 55,000 season-ticket holders bracing for a potential hefty price hike next season, tensions are rising. However, there is a silver lining – the club’s cheapest ticket is the same price as the most expensive, meaning every seat at the leaky Theatre of Dreams is locked in at £66.

The same can’t be said for Arsenal. While they offer the third-best bargain ticket in the league, they’re also more than happy to charge £141 for premium seats. Surprisingly, that’s not even the top-dollar ticket in the Premier League. That title goes to Fulham, where some seats go for an eye-watering £160. West Ham and Tottenham aren’t far behind, with tickets breaking into triple digits at £105 and £109, respectively.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fulham also sell the most expensive season ticket in the Premier League at £3,000, with Tottenham (£2,367) and Arsenal (£2,000) following behind. This is in direct contrast to Brentford, who offer season tickets at a starting price of £598.

Aston Villa fans have already voiced their strong discontent with the club’s ticketing structure this season. The West Midlands side has not only asked supporters to dig deep to become mascots on matchdays but has also set its cheapest Champions League ticket higher than Liverpool’s most expensive option. As a result, the decision to charge up to £92 for Premier League matches is unlikely to have gone down well, either.

In stark contrast, Ipswich Town offers the most affordable highest-priced ticket at £48, which is still cheaper than the cheapest option at five other clubs. Bournemouth’s most expensive seat is just £1 more, priced at £49, while Everton (£55), Crystal Palace (£58), Nottingham Forest (£60), and Liverpool (£61) complete the list of clubs with tickets that don’t exceed £65.

Every Premier League Club's Most Expensive Matchday Ticket Rank Club Price 1. Fulham £160 2. Arsenal £141 3. Tottenham £109 4. West Ham £105 5. Aston Villa £92 6. Brighton & Hove Albion £78 7. Chelsea £75 8. Leicester City £72 9. Wolverhampton Wanderers £71 10. Newcastle United £70 11. Southampton £70 12. Manchester City £67 13. Manchester United £66 14. Brentford £65 15. Liverpool £61 16. Nottingham Forest £60 17. Crystal Palace £58 18. Everton £55 19. Bournemouth £49 20. Ipswich Town £48

All data courtesy of The Sun (correct as of 08/01/2025)