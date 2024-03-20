Highlights Every Premier League team has at least one English talent on their books, while many have multiple homegrown players.

Arsenal are lucky enough to have two incredible English players in their squad in Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

Some players such as Luton Town's Ross Barkley are having an exceptional season but are unlikely to make the Three Lions' squad for Euro 2024.

With the 2024 Euros quickly approaching, we wait to see who Gareth Southgate will select for his 23-man squad to take to Germany. While there are sure fire picks like Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, many others will battle it out for a shot to represent their country at a major tournament.

Many of those individuals will be looking for a strong end to the Premier League season in order to help their chances of representing the Three Lions. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at who the best English player is from all 20 outfits in the English top flight.

Ranking factors

As there are so many different criteria to pick from, selections have been based on several variables. Attention has been paid to players that:

Have the best statistical record at their club

Have the most importance in their squad

Have the most potential to develop

Have already started their England career

There have been some harsh omissions from our list, simply because of the talent pool at each club. However, these twenty are some of the best that each team has to offer.

Every PL Team's Best English Player Arsenal Bukayo Saka Aston Villa Ollie Watkins Bournemouth Dominic Solanke Brentford Ivan Toney Brighton Solly March Burnley Josh Brownhill Chelsea Cole Palmer Crystal Palace Eberechi Eze Everton Jordan Pickford Fulham Tosin Adarabioyo Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold Luton Town Ross Barkley Manchester City Ivan Toney Manchester United Luke Shaw Newcastle United Kieran Trippier Nottingham Forest Morgan Gibbs-White Sheffield United Jayden Bogle Tottenham Hotspur James Maddison West Ham United Jarrod Bowen Wolves Craig Dawson

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal's starboy is a sure fire starter for Gareth Southgate's side at this summer's European Championships. The 22-year-old has gone from filling in at left back to leading the attack on the right side of Mikel Arteta's attack. With 31 goal contributions in 37 games this season, Saka is the epitome of how the North London club has evolved in recent years.

Declan Rice is unlucky to not have been chosen, but the young winger's impact has been more long-lasting, giving him the edge here. The Hale End graduate still has the potential to get even better as time goes on - a scary prospect for the rest of the league.

Bukayo Saka 2023/24 Stats Appearances 37 Minutes 3023 Goals 16 Assists 15

Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins

Under Unai Emery, Ollie Watkins has transformed into one of the most clinical forwards in the entire top flight. The Spanish manager has turned the Englishman into Aston Villa's focal point and has been rewarded as the Midlands club push for a Champions League spot.

Harry Kane's place is not under any threat, but should he be injured, the former Brentford man would be the obvious option to lead the Three Lions this summer instead. If the opportunity comes his way, the 28-year-old will have the chance to further demonstrate why he could be one of the hottest talents in the upcoming transfer window.

Ollie Watkins 2023/24 Stats Appearances 41 Minutes 3288 Goals 22 Assists 10

Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke

Before the start of the 2023/24 campaign, Dominic Solanke had scored just 10 Premier League goals for his entire career. Currently, the former Chelsea man has managed to bag 15 this term and is joint third in the golden boot race alongside Mo Salah.

Solanke's strikes have been pivotal as Bournemouth, who many would've tipped to be among the relegation candidates, now find themselves safe in mid-table. With the number nine position being one of the hotly contested positions in the England squad, the 26-year-old will likely find himself left in the cold. However, he is doing everything he can with his performances to put himself in contention.

Dominic Solanke 2023/24 Stats Appearances 32 Minutes 2720 Goals 17 Assists 4

Brentford

Ivan Toney

One man who is perhaps ahead of Solanke in the international pecking order is Brentford skipper Ivan Toney. Having made his return from an 8-month suspension for better in January, Toney has been leading the charge as the Bees attempt to consolidate their safety.

It appears it will be the last dance for the striker, as he has made it clear he believes his future lies away from the Gtech Community Stadium. Once he is gone for good, Thomas Frank will have a major job on his hands to replace him. Fingers will be crossed that incoming Igor Thiago will be able to fill the giant shoes that Toney is set to leave.

Ivan Toney 2023/24 Stats Appearances 10 Minutes 900 Goals 4 Assists 0

Brighton

Solly March

Despite picking up a knee injury in November that has ruled him out for most of the season, Solly March's form since Roberto De Zerbi took charge at Brighton has been terrific. Under Graham Potter, the 29-year-old was a rotational option who managed just three goals and four assists in 80 games. Since the Italian has been at the helm, the attacking midfielder has seen a dramatic uptick in his end product, providing 11 goals and nine assists in almost half the number of games.

Recovering from a cruciate ligament injury is no easy feat, let alone doing it twice. Fans from all clubs will be hoping to see March back to his best upon his return.

Solly March 2023/24 Stats Appearances 10 Minutes 771 Goals 3 Assists 1

Burnley

Josh Brownhill

It's been a season to forget for last year's Championship winners Burnley. Vincent Kompany's men look destined to be sent back down, and very few of their players currently have a reason to hold their heads high.

At the beginning of the campaign, it may have been James Trafford who would've been considered for this spot. The young goalkeeper impressed in England's youth ranks, but a difficult run of form has seen him be replaced by Arijanet Muric. Instead, Josh Brownhill takes his place as the Clarets' best English talent. The club captain is an often undervalued midfielder and is one of the stronger performers, according to Whoscored.

Josh Brownhill 2023/24 Stats Appearances 29 Minutes 2154 Goals 3 Assists 2

Chelsea

Cole Palmer

Where would Chelsea be without Cole Palmer? The young Englishman stepped out from the shadows at Manchester City to become the only shining light at Stamford Bridge during Mauricio Pochettino's reign.

The 21-year-old is looking to build his international cap tally. With the European Championships coming up, the playmaker is forcing his way into a competitive attacking outfit with some breathtaking displays. His spot in this list is even more impressive when considering that the likes of Conor Gallagher, Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling are among some of his teammates at club level.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Cole Palmer has more goals and assists in the Premier League this season than Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz achieved in the 22/23 campaign combined.

Cole Palmer 2023/24 Stats Appearances 37 Minutes 2772 Goals 16 Assists 12

Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze

The Eagles have a surprisingly high number of homegrown talent on their books. Goalkeepers Sam Johnston and Dean Henderson have both had spells within the national team set up. Tyrick Mitchell is a young full back that still has the potential to grow. Ultimately, though, the choice boiled down to Marc Guehi or Eberechi Eze.

In the end, the attacking option gets the edge. Eze has proven time and again that he is an enigmatic player capable of the sublime. The only thing stopping him from being a more regular feature in Gareth Southgate's squads is just how stacked the forward areas of the pitch are.

Eberechi Eze 2023/24 Stats Appearances 22 Minutes 1539 Goals 6 Assists 3

Everton

Jordan Pickord

England's number one for the entirety of Southgate's reign has been the Mackem-born Pickford. Even during periods where some questioned whether he was the right choice, the former Middlesbrough boss stuck by the 30-year-old and was rewarded with brilliant performances.

The highlight of Pickford's international career has to be saving the penalty to knock Colombia out of the World Cup in 2018. However, he has morphed into a true leader at club level whilst Everton endure one of the trickiest periods of their history. Throughout it all, Pickford has been a constant, providing spell-binding saves and even the odd assist here and there.

Jordan Pickford 2023/24 Stats Appearances 32 Minutes 2880 Goals Conceded 42 Clean Sheets 9

Fulham

Tosin Adarabioyo

Amazingly, there are only two English players in the entirety of Fulham's first team squad. It made narrowing down the options a lot easier. The first choice was Harrison Reed. The midfielder has managed just one assist in the 2023/24 season thus far, meaning that his opponent didn't have much to do in order to take a spot on this list.

Luckily, Tosin Adarabioyo is fully deserving of his place. The defender has been the Cottagers' third best performing player this season, per Whoscored. Given that he has only represented England at under-19 level, there is still a chance that the 26-year-old will switch his allegiance to Nigeria. Although this is something that, as of now, Adarabioyo has played down.

Tosin Adarabioyo 2023/24 Stats Appearances 20 Minutes 1551 Goals 1 Assists 0

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold

People can debate Alexander-Arnold's defensive abilities all they like, but there is no doubt that the right-back is something special when he gets the ball at his feet.

After James Milner and Jordan Henderson left Anfield in the summer of 2023, the defender was the only real standout choice from Jurgen Klopp's side. The likes of Harvey Elliot and Bobby Clark may have something to say about that in the future, but right now there is a real gulf between the 25-year-old and everyone else. The former Premier League winner will be looking to make a strong return from injury as he aims to build his case for being part of the European Championship squad come May.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 2023/24 Stats Appearances 29 Minutes 2009 Goals 2 Assists 10

Luton Town

Ross Barkley

The renaissance of Ross Barkley at Kenilworth Road has been outstanding. Having been most well-known for his time at Everton and Chelsea, Barkley's career seemed to be heading for the abyss following unsuccessful spells for Aston Villa and OGC Nice.

Fast-forward to now and the 30-year-old's performances in the middle of the park for Luton have led to some calling for him to make his return to the national team set-up. He has evolved into a deeper lying player, dictating possession while still being able to arrive late into the box when needed.

Despite the fact it seems as though a recall to England is far-fetched, the joy that has returned to Barkley's face when he's out on the pitch is contagious and a sign that he is in a much better place.

Ross Barkley 2023/24 Stats Appearances 29 Minutes 2341 Goals 4 Assists 5

Manchester City

Phil Foden

Aside from Jude Bellingham, this man who England's football team needs to be built around for years to come. It's incredible to think that Phil Foden is still only 23-years-old. You certainly wouldn't think that when looking at him. He looks like a man in the prime of his career, which makes it scary to imagine just how good he will be when that time comes.

Foden has already managed to have his most productive Premier League season to date, surpassing his goals and assists tally from last year with ten games still to play. Up there with the frontrunners for the PFA Player of the Year award for 2023/24, Three Lions fans will be praying he continues this good form and leads his country to glory for the first time since the famous 1966.

Phil Foden 2023/24 Stats Appearances 42 Minutes 3334 Goals 18 Assists 10

Manchester United

Luke Shaw

Speaking of leading England to glory, Luke Shaw came agonizingly close to doing just that in 2021. Having put his country ahead three minutes into the European Championship final, the night would end in heartbreak as they would lose on penalties to Italy.

Shaw was a prominent member of the team that year, as is the case whenever he is available. Some may argue that Marcus Rashford is worthy of a place on this list, especially given his incredible form last season. However, his inconsistent performances this campaign, combined with the drop-off in levels shown when the Red Devils are without their first choice left-back, is the reason why Shaw trumps his teammate on this occasion.

Luke Shaw 2023/24 Stats Appearances 15 Minutes 1180 Goals 0 Assists 1

Newcastle United

Kieran Trippier

This was a tough decision, especially considering that Kieran Trippier has recently been in some of his worst form during his Newcastle tenure, whereas Anthony Gordon has been tearing things up. However, the quality full-back still possesses, combined with the impact he has had at St James' Park, is why we have stuck with him on this list. For now.

The impact the 33-year-old did have upon his return to English football was seismic. Since then, he has been the model professional on the pitch, helping guide Newcastle to the Champions League for the first time in two decades. No one will ever forget that free kick against Croatia either, which is yet another reason why he shouldn't be excluded from this ranking.

Kieran Trippier 2023/24 Stats Appearances 36 Minutes 3006 Goals 1 Assists 11

Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White

The news of Nottingham Forest's points deduction will be a bitter pill to swallow for fans, as it makes survival in the Premier League all the more unlikely. Should they end up facing relegation, they can expect to lose their star man too.

Forest took a big risk when they spent a total of more than £40m on bringing Morgan Gibbs-White to the City Ground. At this point in time, the creative midfielder was an unproven young commodity who had yet to establish himself at the Premier League level. Thankfully for Steve Cooper, Gibbs-White took the bull by the horns and almost single-handedly dragged his team to safety last season with some mature performances beyond his years. Should he be unable to do the same this time around, there will no doubt be plenty of suitors waiting to bring him back to the elite level.

Morgan Gibbs-White 2023/24 Stats Appearances 33 Minutes 2751 Goals 4 Assists 5

Sheffield United

Jayden Bogle

It has to be said that choosing a player from Sheffield United is like picking the best from a bad bunch. The Blades have been nothing short of awful this season, having seemingly given up on any chance of staying up months ago.

If we had to pick one player to be considered their best English representative, we would have to pick Jayden Bogle. At 23-years-old, there's room for the defender to come again in the Premier League, whereas some of his other teammates are unlikely to get such a luxury. He has been one of the better performers this term, according to Whoscored, and he will be hoping to rebuild his career after a poor season.

Jayden Bogle 2023/24 Stats Appearances 26 Minutes 2072 Goals 1 Assists 2

Tottenham Hotspur

James Maddison

When you talk about big shoes to fill, there aren't much bigger than Harry Kane's at Tottenham. In James Maddison, Spurs may not have an outright replacement for the goals that are no longer there, but they do have one of the country's biggest attacking threats.

When he first arrived, the partnership that the 27-year-old forged with Heung-Min Son helped propel the north Londoner's to the top of the league. Following his injury, Spurs dropped down the table and have not hit the same heights since, showing how big of a loss Maddison was at that time.

The midfield maestro was unfortunate not to get a single minute at the 2022 World Cup. He will be hoping that if he receives the call this summer, more game time will be on the cards.

James Maddison 2023/24 Stats Appearances 20 Minutes 1498 Goals 4 Assists 8

West Ham United

Jarrod Bowen

No matter what he does for the remainder of his professional career, Jarrod Bowen will forever be loved by West Ham United fans across the nation. His winning goal in the 2023 Conference League final will go down in Hammers folklore, and it couldn't have been scored by a more deserving player.

The 27-year-old is already the joint fourth-highest Premier League scorer in the club's history, and needs just six more to be joint second with Mark Noble and the legendary Paolo di Canio. That is esteemed company for Bowen to keep, but it is a measure of the performances he has put on for the Irons over the course of the last four years.

Jarrod Bowen 2023/24 Stats Appearances 37 Minutes 3248 Goals 18 Assists 7

Wolves

Craig Dawson

If you thought Fulham only having two English players on the books was good, then you will be even more impressed by the amount Wolves have. As Craig Dawson is their only English player in the entire first team squad.

It makes this choice a straightforward one, but to the 33-year-old's credit, he would've been a strong candidate regardless. With impressive spells at the likes of West Brom and West Ham, the veteran defender has established himself as a reliable option at the back for any mid-table Premier League side. Aging like a fine win, we wouldn't be surprised to see Dawson continue his top flight exploits for a little while longer yet.

Craig Dawson 2023/24 Stats Appearances 28 Minutes 2313 Goals 1 Assists 1