The Premier League has been graced with an array of stunning home kits throughout its history.

Each club has its own unique identity, embodied in the colours and designs of their home kit. From historical significance to aesthetic appeal, let's delve into the best-ever home kit for each Premier League club.

We do not doubt that fans will have their opinions on what they think the best kit for their team has been, but we have simply picked our favourites for all 20 sides throughout their history.

Keep scrolling to find what the best home kit for every Premier League club is ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Arsenal - 2003/04 'The Invincibles'

For Arsenal, the standout home kit is undoubtedly from the historic 2003/04 season when they became 'The Invincibles'. This red shirt with white sleeves and gold trimming stands out not just for its aesthetic appeal but also for the remarkable achievement it represents. The club not only went the entire Premier League season unbeaten, but they also scored the most goals and conceded the fewest. It was an era when Arsène Wenger’s philosophy of attacking, possession-based football was at its peak, with stars like Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, and Patrick Vieira in their prime. That unforgettable season, encapsulated in this iconic jersey, continues to hold a special place in Arsenal’s rich history.

Aston Villa - 1981/82 European Champions

The Aston Villa 1981/82 home kit is classic and for a very good reason.

This was the season when Villa shocked the world and won the European Cup, a feat that has since been unmatched by the club. Clad in the quintessential claret and blue, Villa not only bested Bayern Munich in the final, but they also held their own throughout the tournament.

The kit, a beautiful blend of the club's traditional colours, stands out for its simplicity and elegance. The shirt with a neat white collar and cuffs, paired with white shorts and claret socks, represents one of the most glorious periods in Aston Villa's history.

Brighton & Hove Albion - 2017/18 Premier League Debut

Brighton & Hove Albion’s blue and white striped kit from their Premier League debut in the 2017/18 season carries a unique significance. The Seagulls’ return to the top flight after a 34-year absence was a landmark achievement. The clean, classic design of the kit, which tastefully married the club’s traditional blue and white stripes with a modern cut and style, was a hit among fans.

The iconic seagull emblem proudly adorned the left chest, symbolizing a team soaring to new heights. Despite the many challenges that came their way, Brighton's resilience, much like the kit's timeless appeal, stood out.

Brentford - 2021/22 Debut Season

Brentford's debut Premier League kit is etched in the club's history, marking their ascent to the pinnacle of English football.

The shirt, a vibrant blend of red and white stripes coupled with black trim, was an emblem of the Bees' Premier League journey. As Brentford players donned this kit, they not only represented a club that had spent 74 years outside the top flight, but they also symbolized hope, ambition, and tenacity.

Despite their underdog status, Brentford's fearless football combined with their striking home kit left a lasting impression during their first season in the Premier League.

Bournemouth - 2006/08

After searching through the Bournemouth archives, we've gone with this one from 2006/08.

This, coupled with the iconic Darren Anderton, could arguably become a future classic for the Cherries. The stripes and sponsor come across as incredibly clean, coupled with perfectly-spaced stripes.

The club have been in and out of the Premier League for the last few years now, and there will no doubt be more interesting and innovative kits that are set to come the way of the South Coast side.

Burnley - 1959/60 League Champions

Burnley's 1959/60 home kit is one of the most iconic in their storied history.

The Clarets wore this kit in their last top-flight league victory, a historic moment for the club. The claret and blue shirt, replete with a cotton collar, represents an era of Burnley's greatest achievement. The classic and traditional design, free from modern embellishments, embodies the ethos of the team and the era.

Furthermore, the simplicity of the design lent it a timeless quality, much like the memory of the club's triumph. As Burnley's only first-division win to date, the 1959/60 season holds a special place in the heart of every Clarets fan, making this kit a beloved piece of memorabilia.

Chelsea - 2011/12 Champions League Triumph

Chelsea’s 2011/12 home kit remains etched in the minds of the fans due to its association with the club's historic Champions League triumph.

The royal blue shirt featured gold accents, creating a regal aesthetic befitting the champions. In addition to its beautiful design, this kit witnessed Chelsea's most dramatic season under the management of Roberto Di Matteo. It saw the team overcome the odds to clinch their first-ever Champions League title.

The climax of the season came in the final against Bayern Munich, where Chelsea emerged victorious in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. This unforgettable campaign, immortalized in the royal blue and gold kit, forever changed Chelsea's standing in world football.

Crystal Palace - 1990/91 Striped Design

Crystal Palace's iconic 1990/91 home kit is etched in the club's history.

The striking design, featuring red and blue vertical stripes, is a fan favourite. The kit represents a unique period for the club, as they navigated the top division under the management of Steve Coppell. Despite being an underdog, the team showcased exceptional performances, with players like Mark Bright and Ian Wright standing out.

The kit's appeal lies in its simplicity and association with a team that surprised many with its spirit and grit. In addition to its bold design, this kit also symbolizes a significant era of resilience and determination in Crystal Palace's history.

Everton - 1984/85 League Winners

Everton's 1984/85 home kit is celebrated not just for its classic design, but also the club's significant achievement that season.

The royal blue shirt, bearing the white diamond pattern of the then-kit manufacturer Le Coq Sportif, represented a period of immense success for the Toffees. It was an era when Everton not only won the league but also clinched the European Cup Winners' Cup.

The kit, worn by club legends such as Neville Southall and Graeme Sharp, is synonymous with an Everton side that was one of the most feared teams in Europe. The classic design of this kit continues to be a symbol of Everton's rich heritage and their golden period.

Fulham - 2002/23 The Pizza Hut Kit

It simply had to be this kit, didn't it?

If people talk about classic Fulham kits, they discuss the iconic Adidas shirt with the smart black colour and the infamous Pizza Hut sponsor which is a unique combination for the Cottagers.

Even with the club hero Louis Saha wearing it, this kit is taken to another level with the smart and simple black shorts and white socks with the lovely red trim.

Liverpool - 1983/84 Treble Season

The 1983/84 Liverpool home kit, known for its deep red hue, traditional club crest, and pinstripes, is synonymous with one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

This kit is held in high regard as it was worn during a season that saw the Reds win a treble - the League, League Cup, and European Cup. Under the management of Joe Fagan, players like Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness brought this kit to life with their performances.

Today, this kit symbolizes an era when Liverpool was not just dominating English football, but European football as well.

Luton Town - 1984/85 The Bedford Trucks Kit

This could, arguably, go down as one of the most underappreciated kits in English football history.

If you paint this shirt red and give it yellow cuffs, you get Liverpool. The fact that this has a beautiful navy and orange tip to it makes it stand out as clear colours of Luton Town.

While the Hatters have reverted to playing in orange these days at Kenilworth Road, there's no getting away from the fact that the club, coupled with Adidas, produced some absolute stunners in the mid-1980s, and this one is right up there with the absolute best of the lot.

Manchester City - 2011/12 First Premier League Title

Manchester City's 2011/12 home kit, a light blue shirt with black and white detailing, became a symbol of the club's resurgence.

The kit, worn by the likes of Sergio Agüero, David Silva, and Vincent Kompany, is best remembered for the final day of the season. Agüero's goal in the dying moments against Queens Park Rangers secured City their first Premier League title, a moment that has since been etched in Premier League folklore.

The 2011/12 kit not only signifies City's dramatic triumph but also marks the beginning of a period of dominance in English football.

Manchester United - 1998/99 Treble Season

The 1998/99 home kit is iconic for Manchester United, as it was the season they achieved an unprecedented treble, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League.

The sharp red shirt with black and white details symbolizes an era of dominant, thrilling football under Sir Alex Ferguson. This kit, adorned by legendary figures like David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, and Roy Keane, witnessed numerous magical moments, culminating in the dramatic Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

The kit is more than just a garment; it’s a symbol of unity, teamwork, and the never-say-die attitude that embodied that Manchester United side.

Newcastle United - 1995/96 Entertainers

Newcastle's 1995/96 black and white home kit, sponsored by Newcastle Brown Ale, stands as one of the most memorable in the club's history.

This kit was worn by Kevin Keegan's "Entertainers" - a team known for its attacking flair and the ability to score goals at will. The likes of Alan Shearer, David Ginola, and Les Ferdinand wore this kit with pride and played a brand of football that, although didn't win them the league, endeared them to football fans everywhere.

The simple but iconic design of the black and white stripes, along with the memorable sponsor logo, gives this kit a timeless appeal.

Nottingham Forest - 1990/92

Sometimes, less is more, and Umbro gave Nottingham Forest exactly that at the start of the 1990s.

Worn for two seasons between 1990 and 1992, Brian Clough's side were able to flaunt this simple, but effective scarlet red home shirt, which is simple but effective, and even appeared in the 1991 FA Cup Final.

The clean collar with the singular bottom and the intricate detailing which symbolises the club's stadium, the City Ground, makes this an all-around solid kit and the best kit in our mind.

Sure, the European Cup-winning kits were up for consideration - but we simply preferred this one.

Sheffield United - 1992/93

It was a tricky decision, but this beauty from the 1992/93 campaign seals it.

We picture Chris Kamara in this string-topped Umbro edition of the Sheffield United kit, one that they famously wore in the Premier League. Not only that, but the red stripe that goes down the side of the shorts, beautifully accompanies the vintage-looking shirt.

Despite being targeted towards syndicating the club's kit in the 1950s and 1960s, it manages to retain an element of minimalism about it, regardless of the presence of the sponsor.

Tottenham Hotspur - 1960/61 Double Winners

The all-white kit from Tottenham's 1960/61 season, when they won the League and FA Cup double, is legendary.

This was a first for any club in the 20th century and stands as one of Spurs' proudest achievements. The minimalistic design, white from top to bottom with the traditional club cockerel on the chest, allowed the quality of the football to take centre stage.

Worn by club legends like Danny Blanchflower and Dave Mackay, this kit symbolizes a period of dominance and success that has been etched into the fabric of Spurs' history.

West Ham United - 1963/64 FA Cup Winners

It's here and it's a beauty.

There's no doubt that West Ham United's claret and blue kit from their first FA Cup-winning season in 1964 is a fan favourite. The traditional claret shirt with sky blue sleeves, white shorts, and claret socks is a classic design that has remained largely unchanged throughout the Hammers' history.

The simplicity of this kit stands out and it holds a special place with the Hammers' faithful. The Wembley was the first major trophy in West Ham's history, marking the beginning of a successful period that saw the Hammers win the European Cup Winners' Cup the following season.

Wolves - 1953/54 First Division Champions

The Wolves old gold and black kit from their 1953/54 First Division-winning season is a classic.

The design is simple but eye-catching, with the gold shirt contrasted with black shorts and socks. This kit is associated with Wolves' first-ever league title, which was a huge feat for the West Midlands-based outfit. Worn by players like Billy Wright and Jimmy Mullen, this kit is a reminder of a bygone era when Wolves were the team to beat in England.