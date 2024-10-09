Arsenal are in a strong position ahead of Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in 2025, according to TEAMtalk.

The Gunners have reportedly informed the Slovenian international’s representatives that they can offer him the best game time among the interested English clubs, as they continue to pursue his signature for next year, having missed out in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Despite Kai Havertz’s recent resurgence as a striker, Mikel Arteta’s side remain eager to add a top-class forward to boost their Premier League title chances, and are monitoring several candidates, according to the report.

However, Arsenal are particularly keen on Sesko and have reportedly identified the 21-year-old as a player who fits Arteta’s tactical system ‘perfectly’.

The RB Leipzig star, who has been described as a "monster", turned down interest from top European clubs this summer and signed a new long-term contract with the Bundesliga side, tying him to the club until June 2029.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sesko now has a gentleman’s agreement with Leipzig that would allow him to leave for the right project in the future.

Arsenal Still Keen on Sesko Deal

Face strong competition from English rivals

If Sesko were to leave Leipzig soon, he would want guaranteed playing time and the opportunity to be a first-team regular, according to TEAMtalk.

The 21-year-old’s agents have reportedly visited both Arsenal and Manchester United facilities in recent months and held discussions over a potential transfer.

Sesko himself is said to be ‘enticed’ by the prospect of playing under Mikel Arteta, impressed by the Spaniard’s work at the Emirates and how he has developed players like Bukayo Saka and William Saliba into world-class stars.

The Slovenian international has made a strong start to his second season at Leipzig, scoring six goals and providing three assists in nine appearances across all competitions.

Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 6 Goals 2 Assists 2 Expected goals 1.1 Expected assisted goals 0.3 Minutes played 442

Sesko is becoming a key player for the Bundesliga side after an impressive scoring run last season, where he netted in each of his final seven league games.

Among RB Leipzig players, the 21-year-old ranks fifth in minutes played this season, behind Peter Gulacsi, Xavi Simons, Lois Openda, and David Raum.

Martin Odegaard Injury Latest

Arsenal skipper ‘weeks away’ from return

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is still ‘weeks away’ from returning to first-team action after suffering an ankle injury on international duty with Norway, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are reportedly eyeing the Premier League clash with Liverpool on 27 October as a potential return date for Odegaard, but if he needs more time, ‘no undue risk will be taken’, according to Jacobs.

Arsenal have coped well in their captain’s absence, winning five and drawing two of their last seven matches, including their recent 3-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday.

Arteta's side will resume their season on 19 October when they visit Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-10-24.