Highlights How clinical Premier League teams are can be assessed based on the difference between total goals scored and total expected goals (xG).

Liverpool, despite being in the title race in 2023/24, have the third-worst difference between goals scored and total expected goals.

Aston Villa lead all other clubs based on how clinical they have been in front of goal, reflecting their excellence at finishing.

Scoring goals is the most important part of football. Score more than the opposition, then you win the game. It is an easy rule to understand, and that's why strikers carry such value. Find someone who can score 30 in a season, and you may be on your way to lifting a trophy by the end of it.

One of the most recent phenomenons that the sport has seen in recent years is expected goals (xG), a measurement which is used to figure out how big a chance someone has of finding the back of the net. It has become such a valuable tool, that teams at the highest level have become obsessed with creating higher quality opportunities that are likely to have a better xG. That being said, it's the amount of goals that counts, not the amount you should have put away.

But which teams have been the most clinical this season? GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at every Premier League club's xG and total goals for the season to see whether they are over or underperforming. The answers may provide clues as to why certain teams are thriving while others are struggling.

Premier League Clubs G-xG ranking Rank Club Goals Scored xG G-xG 1. Aston Villa 65 55.8 +9.2 2. Arsenal 71 62.9 +8.1 3. Manchester City 74 67.1 +6.9 4. Newcastle 68 61.4 +6.6 5. West Ham 51 46.0 +5.0 6. Luton 43 38.1 +4.9 7. Tottenham 60 55.5 +4.5 8. Fulham 48 46.4 +1.6 9. Wolves 43 42.4 +0.6 10. Manchester United 47 47.2 -0.2 11. Nottingham Forest 42 42.4 -0.4 12. Crystal Palace 37 37.5 -0.5 13. Chelsea 60 60.7 -0.7 14. Bournemouth 46 47.0 -1.0 15. Brighton 47 48.4 -1.4 16. Burnley 32 33.5 -1.5 17. Sheffield United 26 29.8 -3.8 18. Liverpool 68 73.4 -5.4 19. Brentford 45 51.4 -6.4 20. Everton 32 47.2 -15.2

20 Everton

G-xG: -15.2

Everton's dismal G-xG underlines their profound struggles in front of goal this season. The negative margin shows they've significantly underperformed relative to the quality of opportunities created, something that has to be avoided when you are battling for survival. Injuries and poor form for Dominic Calvert-Lewin haven't helped matters, as the Toffees man has been the most wasteful player in front of goal in 2023/24.

And perhaps psychological pressure stemming from their points deductions has taken its toll. Off-field distractions could have affected players' focus and confidence, resulting in a lack of clinical edge at crucial moments. Addressing these issues both on and off the pitch will be paramount for the Toffees. They will just hope to be in the Premier League when it happens.

19 Brentford

G-xG: -6.4

Brentford's challenges in front of goal this season have been evident. Despite creating scoring opportunities, they've struggled to convert them into goals. The absence of Ivan Toney for most of the season is perhaps the clearest reason of them all as to why the Bees are off their usual conversion rate.

Toney's exclusion without a doubt unsettled their attacking rhythm and deprived them of a crucial goal-scoring threat. Although Bryan Mbeumo stepped up in the Englishman’s absence, replacing that much end product is almost impossible. This is something Thomas Frank will need to prepare for going into next season, with big fish swimming around the former Newcastle striker.

18 Liverpool

G-xG: -5.4

Liverpool's offensive struggles this season appear increasingly likely to cost them the title, with a worrying deficit of -5.5 underscoring their difficulties in front of goal. Compounding their woes is the poor form of Darwin Nunez, who boasts a disappointing individual deficit of -4.0.

Nunez's lack of contribution has exacerbated Liverpool's attacking frailties, placing added pressure on the likes of Mohamed Salah to produce the goods, although the Egyptian has also struggled to replicate his form in previous seasons in recent games. Jurgen Klopp’s men’s issues can be summarised by their recent 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, where they had an xG of 2.7 and still fired a blank.

17 Sheffield United

G-xG: -3.8

Sheffield United's deficit of -3.8 solidifies their status as one of the worst teams in Premier League history. Even if they were to hit their xG of 29.8, they would still rank as the lowest scorers in the league.

This stark reality emphasises the magnitude of how bad the Blades have been upon their return to the top flight. Whilst goal scoring has never been their biggest strength, the fact that Chris Wilder has been able to build a solid foundation at the back has meant that there has been more responsibility on the attackers to try and outscore teams. That’s just something this Sheffield United team aren’t capable of.

16 Burnley

G-xG: -1.5

Despite not being anywhere near as bad as those below them, Burnley’s performances in front of goal this season have still been below par and have contributed to their inevitable drop back down to the Championship.

Vincent Kompany made it clear from the outset that his Clarets were going to play football in what he deemed to be the right way. The issue is, if you are planning to play progressive football in the most challenging league in the world, you need to have players ready to take advantage of the limited opportunities you are creating. Perhaps going back to basics would’ve served the Turf Moor outfit better, as it did under Sean Dyche.

15 Brighton

G-xG: -1.4

Many might be surprised to see the Seagulls having such a poor record in front of goal. After all, the plaudits that the South Coast side receive for their positive football has led to their manager, Roberto De Zerbi, being linked to the Liverpool and Manchester United jobs in recent times.

Yet, for all their impressive build-up play, Brighton are still not converting all of their chances. It has to be said that they don't have the most proven attacking forces. Joao Pedro and Evan Ferguson both have the potential to be superstars but aren't there yet. Meanwhile, Danny Welbeck's years of being a top leading man are well and truly behind him, despite being a good support act.

14 Bournemouth

G-xG: -1.0

Despite Bournemouth's deficit of -1.1, it's remarkable to note Dominic Solanke's outstanding season with 17 Premier League goals so far. His prolific form has undoubtedly been a major asset for the team. The former Liverpool striker's contributions have helped mitigate the relatively slight deficit, showcasing the importance of players like him who consistently deliver in front of goal for teams in the bottom half of the table.

Despite the challenges that often face a team like the Cherries, Solanke's excellence highlights the resilience and quality within the squad, providing optimism for Bournemouth's continued competitiveness in the league. It is a testament to the remarkable work of Andoni Iraola, whose style has helped improve the club's overall efficiency, with their record last season standing at -1.6.

13 Chelsea

G-xG: -0.7

Chelsea have spent over a billion pounds since Todd Boehly took charge at Stamford Bridge. Yet somehow, none of the 34 players he has brought in are proven goalscorers who can lift some of the increasing pressure on the young talent at Stamford Bridge.

Notably, Cole Palmer's impact has been instrumental for the team, providing a crucial spark in attack and helping Chelsea claw back a big chunk of their deficit during a 6-0 thrashing against Everton. Without the former Manchester City man’s contributions, Chelsea might face an even more precarious situation. However, with a deficit of -0.7, Mauricio Pochettino’s men find themselves sitting in midtable.

12 Crystal Palace

G-xG: -0.5

Crystal Palace have struggled to create enough scoring opportunities. Only three teams have converted fewer chances than the Eagles this season, with two of those being destined for the drop.

Their primary issue lies in the creation of chances rather than converting them into goals. The situation could potentially worsen if they lose key creative talents like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise in the summer transfer window. The pair have been instrumental in Palace's attacking endeavors, and their departure would further exacerbate the problems that Oliver Glasner will face going into his first transfer window.

11 Nottingham Forest

G-xG: -0.4

Nottingham Forest, despite already scoring more than they did last season, have not been able to create enough chances to play their way out of trouble. With an expected goals conceded record of 1.51 per 90 minutes, scoring down the other end is paramount and is something that the Garibaldi's have struggled with this season.

Only five teams have fashioned a lower expected total than Forest in 2023/24, highlighting their struggles, which have been exacerbated by a points deduction. Despite players having flashes of brilliance, such as Chris Wood's hat-trick at St James' Park, it hasn't happened consistently enough for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

10 Manchester United

G-xG: -0.2

Perhaps the most damning statistic of them all. While Liverpool and Chelsea can at least say they have created enough good looks to score more goals, Manchester United can't even make that claim. They sit with just 47 Premier League goals because they haven't come close to creating more chances for their attacking talent.

Much has been made of the likes of Marcus Rashford's drop-off in form, and while he is partly to blame, the fact that United fail to create clear-cut opportunities with the attacking talent they have is baffling. It's due to this that Rasmus Hojlund has been at times non-existent during his first season at the club.

9 Wolves

G-xG: +0.6

Credit must be given to Gary O'Neil's revolution as Wolves manager, as evidenced by their G-xG surplus of +0.6. Under his guidance, Wolves have shown improvement in their attacking play, creating more scoring opportunities on the pitch.

This positive statistical shift reflects the impact of O'Neil's tactics and management style on the team's performance. With his guidance, Wolves have managed to overcome their previous offensive struggles and achieve a modest surplus in expected goals. The likes of Matheus Cunha and Pedro Neto are to thank for the upturn in fortunes in front of goal. It is clear they are relishing being let off the leash more so than under previous regimes.

8 Fulham

G-xG: +1.6

Fulham have shown resilience despite the loss of Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer, which is reflected in the stats. Under challenging circumstances, they've managed to exceed expectations, perhaps best summed up by the emergence of Rodrigo Muniz.

When promoted last season, many would have expected Fulham to be straight back down, as had been the trend in recent years. Yet, under Marco Silva, this hasn’t been the case. A greater attacking threat has become apparent under the Portuguese’s leadership and has seen them steady the ship in comparison to years gone by.

7 Tottenham

G-xG: +4.5 ​​​​​

The stark contrast between Antonio Conte's Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou's has been there for all to see. The positive thing is that the G-xG has actually come down this season in comparison to 2022/23, suggesting that under the Australian, Spurs are creating more high-quality chances.

This is for the better, not only because it means the North Londoners are more likely to find the net with better chances, but also because they no longer have Harry Kane to bail them out of trouble with a moment of magic. This is just the first phase of the latest era at the New White Hart Lane, but so far the signs seem promising.

6 Luton Town

G-xG: +4.9

Before becoming a manager, Luton Town boss Rob Edwards was a well respected attacking coach for teams such as Wolves and a part of the youth set-ups with England. Therefore, it's little surprise to see Luton being efficient in front of goal. And that has been needed.

The biggest underdogs in the Premier League this season, the Hatters have had to take the most of their limited chances. They have taken points off the likes of Newcastle and Liverpool throughout the campaign through being tough to break through and clinical when their moment comes. With five games left to go, Edwards and Co. will be looking to keep this trend going in order to defy the odds and secure a longer stay in the top flight.

5 West Ham

G-xG: +5.0

West Ham's ability to outscore their expected goals can be attributed to players who are capable of creating magical moments when they have no right to. Whether it be James Ward-Prowse's dead ball specialties, or the flair of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus, the Hammers have got plenty of players who can create moments out of nothing.

Without an out-and-out centre-forward, the pressure on these individuals is increasingly high. But, as the statistics prove, they are hitting the mark. While European qualification for next season might be far-fetched, David Moyes' men are capable of winning any game if everything clicks in front of goal.

4 Newcastle

G-xG: +6.6

The Geordies may have struggled with injuries this season, but they certainly haven't in front of goal. They boast one of the league's top scorers in Alexander Isak, who himself has outscored his xG by 1.1 goals this term.

Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth's ability to find quality attacking talent has to be admired. It is for this reason why the latter is being hounded by Manchester United as part of their ongoing overhaul. Reaching the Champions League is out of the question for Newcastle, but should they have European football next season, their goalscoring threat may see them end their search for continental glory.

3 Manchester City

G-xG: +6.9

When you have players like Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez as your biggest goal threats, you would expect clinical finishing on a regular basis. Interestingly, though, the champions are a little way off with their goal tally in comparison to this time last year. Perhaps this is a reason why this season's title fight is going down to the wire.

The variety of goals that Pep Guardiola's side are capable of scoring is one of their biggest strengths. They can pass through any defence but also have players capable of finding the net in unexpected scenarios, hence why they are in excess of their expected goals.

2 Arsenal

G-xG: +8.1

Much of what can be said for Manchester City applies to the Gunners. Last season they outscored their xG by 12.1 goals, so the decrease this season is indicative of Arsenal creating even more high quality chances than they have done previously. The creativity coming from sources like Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka has allowed for better opportunities to arise.

With Mikel Arteta's men still not having a focal point down the middle, it is imperative that the chances that his young side create have the highest probability of crossing the white line. While they are still producing plenty of improbable moments, the drop is something that on the surface will please the Spaniard.

1 Aston Villa

G-xG: +9.2

Last season, Aston Villa finished with a G-xG of -1.2. This time around, they are at the top of the pile. With an incredible record in front of goal this season, the Villans have outscored their G-xG by nine goals, with Ollie Watkins being the key to this level of finishing.

The Englishman has transformed into one of the most dangerous attackers in the Premier League under the mentorship of Unai Emery. Moreover, the 28-year-old has outperformed his expected goals by 3.6 strikes himself. He is leading the way as Villa push for a Champions League spot that at the beginning of the season would not have been likely.

