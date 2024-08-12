Highlights A glut of modern legends have established themselves as the leading Premier League scorers for their club.

Almost half the division has had players score a century of top-flight goals for them since the competition's inception in 1992.

Only four record goal-getters are still playing for the team that benefitted from their prolific form.

All football clubs, at every level of the game, need goals to be successful. This could be through several different players working together to provide an attacking threat or one prolific striker who attracts all the acclaim.

The form of a centre-forward can be crucial to a team's fortunes and in such a pressurised position, where so much importance rests on output, some have established themselves as the Premier League's finest, while others have fallen well below expectations.

Certain clubs have suffered through well-publicised issues with their 'number 9' position, most notoriously Chelsea, while others have seen numerous world-class forwards in front of their fans. As many as 11 of the 34 players to have scored 100 or more goals in the division's history played for Manchester United at some point in their career. Here is a look at the players that performed best under all that pressure, establishing themselves as the leading Premier League scorer in club history.

Every Premier League Club's Record Goalscorer Club Player Goals Scored Arsenal Thierry Henry 175 Aston Villa Gabriel Agbonlahor 73 Bournemouth Joshua King 48 Brentford Ivan Toney 36 Brighton Pascal Gross 30 Chelsea Frank Lampard 147 Crystal Palace Wilfried Zaha 68 Everton Romelu Lukaku 68 Fulham Clint Dempsey 50 Ipswich Marcus Stewart 25 Leicester Jamie Vardy 136 Liverpool Mohamed Salah 155 Man City Sergio Aguero 184 Man Utd Wayne Rooney 183 Newcastle Alan Shearer 148 Nottingham Forest Bryan Roy 24 Southampton Matt Le Tissier 101 Tottenham Harry Kane 213 West Ham Michail Antonio 67 Wolves Raul Jimenez 40

Arsenal

Thierry Henry

Starting off with one of the greatest footballers of the 21st century, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry plundered a remarkable 175 goals in just 258 games in the Premier League, with an incredible 122 minutes-per-goal ratio. The Frenchman was also adept at creating goals for his teammates, accumulating 75 assists in the division.

The highlights were his 46 goal contributions in the 2002-03 season (24 goals, 22 assists), and 30 goals in the 2003-04 season to help the Gunners complete their 'Invincible' campaign. Henry is seventh on the league's all-time leading goalscorers charts despite only playing in the competition for eight years before his move to Barcelona in 2007. He was known for his ability to score many different types of goals and is responsible for some of the greatest finishes ever witnessed in the division.

Aston Villa

Gabriel Agbonlahor

Best known for his explosive pace, boyhood Aston Villa fan Gabriel Agbonlahor lived every supporter's dream by playing for his club for the majority of his career besides two loan spells. The twice-capped English striker played for Villa in the Premier League across 11 seasons from his debut for the club in 2005 until their relegation in 2016, in which time he made 322 appearances, scoring 73 goals.

Agbonlahor's best years were in the late 2000s, when he was a crucial part of the team that finished sixth in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons under Martin O'Neill, earning a call-up to Fabio Capello's England squad. Injuries and poor form derailed his career in the 2010s, but there's no doubt that the now-pundit is one of Villa's best-ever Premier League strikers. His record is under threat from Ollie Watkins, however.

Bournemouth

Joshua King

Not a prolific goalscorer across his career, Joshua King had two excellent seasons for Bournemouth under Eddie Howe to establish himself as the Cherries' all-time leading Premier League goalscorer. Alongside strike partner Callum Wilson, the pair were crucial in 2016-17 to the club finishing ninth in the league, their best-ever finish in a top-flight campaign. King netted 16 times in that season, including a hat-trick against West Ham in March 2017. Capped 62 times by Norway, the striker has had limited success elsewhere since leaving the south coast, only scoring 11 league goals in three years, although this included another hat-trick, this time for Watford against Everton.

Brentford

Ivan Toney

Brentford's time in the Premier League has been limited, having only been promoted back to the top flight for the 2021-22 season. Despite this, Ivan Toney has scored an impressive 36 league goals for the club, a tally that could have been higher if it was not for the Englishman's eight-month ban for gambling offences.

The Northampton Town academy product has been pivotal to the Bees' fortunes, especially in the 2022-23 season, when his 20 league goals saw the club finish in the top half of the table for the first time, and narrowly miss out on European football. The Bees struggled in his absence and fell to a 16th-place finish. Constantly linked with a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium, Toney would be a huge loss for the club, not least due to his exceptional penalty record.

Brighton

Pascal Gross

Brighton have also had limited time in the top division, but German midfielder Pascal Gross was a major part in the Seagulls establishing themselves as a Premier League regular. Albion have had some well-documented problems with finding the back of the net in their Premier League history, but Gross has always been good value for getting his name on the scoresheet.

Known for his versatility across the pitch, having been deployed across the midfield and even at left-back, Gross scored 30 times in the Premier League, in no small part thanks to his prowess from set-pieces. His nine goals in the 2022-23 season were crucial to Brighton finishing sixth and earning a Europa League spot, bringing continental football to the Amex for the first time.

Chelsea

Frank Lampard

One of the best midfielders of the modern era, Frank Lampard was well-known during his playing career for his goalscoring ability, and his strong fitness record. Lampard has the fourth-highest number of appearances in the Premier League in the division's history, racking up 611 top-flight outings, the majority of which for Chelsea after his move from West Ham in 2001.

The Englishman is comfortably the highest-scoring midfielder in the Premier League, having rattled in 177 goals in the competition, including double-digit hauls in 10 consecutive seasons from 2003-04 to 2012-13. His best campaign in a Blues shirt came in 2009-10, where he hit 22 goals and got 16 assists to help Chelsea to the league title.

Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha became synonymous with Crystal Palace during his legendary spell at Selhurst Park before eventually making a free transfer to Turkish giants Galatasaray in 2023. Starting his career with the Eagles in 2009, he helped the club return to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs in 2013 before an ill-fated move to Manchester United, in the last transfer Sir Alex Ferguson made as manager.

The Palace academy graduate would return to the capital in 2014 and regain his form, re-establishing his relationship with the Selhurst Park faithful and becoming a club legend in the process. The Ivory Coast international was crucial in the club consolidating itself as a Premier League regular, with the highlight being his 2021-22 season, where he scored 14 goals to help his boyhood team to 12th in the table. Despite consistently being linked with a move away from the club, Zaha remained loyal to Palace until his move to Turkey, hitting 68 Premier League goals in total.

Everton

Romelu Lukaku

Often criticised for his lack of clinical nature in front of goal, Romelu Lukaku was one of the Premier League's leading strikers during his spell with Everton, following a £25m move from Chelsea in 2013. A member of the Premier League's century club, 68 of those strikes came for the Toffees, including a standout 25 in the 2016-17 season, a tally only beaten by Harry Kane's 29 in the same year, as Everton secured continental football with a seventh-placed finish.

The all-time record Belgian goalscorer was known for his speed and powerful finishing, often leaving defenders and goalkeepers with no chance of stopping him. Lukaku's spells at Manchester United and Chelsea have damaged his reputation in the Premier League somewhat, but he proved during his time at Goodison Park that he was one of the league's finest strikers.

Fulham

Clint Dempsey

American forward Clint Dempsey is Fulham's record Premier League goalscorer, having hit 50 goals for the club between 2006 and 2012. Dempsey's best season was his final full campaign at Craven Cottage, racking up 17 goals as Fulham finished ninth. The part-time rapper had a one-year stint with Tottenham after leaving west London, before moving back to his native US on one of the biggest contracts in MLS history.

'The Deuce' returned to Fulham for a fleeting two-month loan spell at the start of 2014. Dempsey was afforded only five Premier League appearances and failed to extend his record tally of goals before jetting back to Seattle as the Cottagers were relegated in his absence.

Ipswich

Marcus Stewart

Ipswich Town have only spent a handful of seasons in the Premier League ahead of their return for the 2024-25 campaign, but these campaigns have not been devoid of bright moments. The club's best spell in the competition's history was in the 2000-01 season when 19 goals from Marcus Stewart helped the Tractor Boys to a remarkable fifth-place finish.

Stewart was the leading English goalscorer in the Premier League that season. Neither he nor the team could follow it up in 2001-02, however. Stewart could only manage six goals and the club was relegated, but his overall haul of 25 is the best of any Ipswich player in the competition.

Leicester

Jamie Vardy

One of football's great non-league to top-flight stories, Jamie Vardy is known for his on-field antics, but more importantly, his ability to score goals. Possessing explosive pace and power that made him difficult to deal with for any defender, Vardy scored 136 goals for the Foxes between 2014 and 2023, including 24 as Leicester won the Premier League in 2015-16.

The ageing forward struggled in 2022-23 as the club was relegated, but scored 18 Championship goals as the Foxes returned to the top flight at the first attempt. Vardy will be given the chance to add to his goal tally in 2024-25.

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah

One of the best players in Premier League history, Mohamed Salah has scored an unbelievable 155 goals in 250 league games for the Reds since his £36.5m move from Roma in 2017. Salah has never scored less than 18 goals in a single Premier League season for the club, all whilst playing on the wing in Jurgen Klopp's system.

Salah's 32-goal debut season in 2017-18 was record-breaking, and the Egyptian was crucial to Liverpool winning the title two years later, which ended the club's 30-year wait for success in the competition. Statisticians have had to come up with new landmarks for Salah to break and the player prides himself on each accolade. "He knows the numbers," Klopp once revealed, "he knows everything." He certainly knows how to score.

Manchester City

Sergio Aguero

The highest-scoring foreign player in Premier League history, Sergio Aguero will go down as one of the best strikers of his generation, having racked up an incredible 184 league goals for City in just 275 appearances. The Argentine was known for his clinical finishing, and his minutes-per-goal ratio is the best of any player with over 100 goals in the division. Aguero also holds the Premier League record for the most hat-tricks, with 12 during his stint from 2011 to 2021.

When the legendary Argentine parted ways with the club in the summer of 2021, a tearful Pep Guardiola sobbed: "We cannot replace him. We cannot." Erling Haaland may have something to say about that, but the prolific Norwegian is still a long way short of Aguero's haul (for now).

Manchester United

Wayne Rooney

Not much introduction is required for Wayne Rooney, as during his time as a Manchester United player he established himself as one of the best players of his generation. Having scored 208 goals in total, Rooney is the third-highest scorer in the Premier League's history, although 25 of these strikes were for Everton.

The teenage wonderkid is Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer, an incredible achievement for a club with the success of the Red Devils, and scored one of the best goals the league has ever seen with his famous overhead kick against Manchester City. Despite his staggering statistics, Rooney insists that he was never a "natural" finisher.

Newcastle

Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer is comfortably the Premier League's all-time record goalscorer, having plundered a remarkable 260 goals in the division, comfortably more than Harry Kane (213) in second. However, his record of 148 goals for Newcastle United is less for a single club than a few others on this list, and that is due to his spell with Blackburn Rovers.

During the first four seasons of the Premier League, Shearer scored 112 goals in 138 games for Rovers - including three 30-goal hauls - while winning a Premier League title in the process. Now known for his work as a pundit, Shearer's goalscoring record has stood since his retirement in 2006 and will take some beating.

Nottingham Forest

Bryan Roy

Signed from Italian side Foggia in 1994, Bryan Roy was crucial in Nottingham Forest's remarkable third-placed finish that season. The Dutch winger put up 13 goals in his debut campaign for the newly promoted outfit to see the club qualify for the UEFA Cup. Neither Roy nor Forest hit those heights again during his spell in the league, though, and he could only muster a further 11 goals across the next two seasons before Forest were relegated in 1997. Roy jumped ship to join Hertha Berlin, managing a pitiful tally of just three goals in as many years for the capital club.

Southampton

Matt Le Tissier

One of the most famous 'one-club players' in the Premier League's history, Matt Le Tissier spent his entire professional career with his boyhood club, Southampton. The playmaker's tenure with the Saints began in 1986, before the dawn of the Premier League, and continued until 2002, in which time he made over 400 appearances, scoring 161 goals with 101 of these in the Premier League era. Le Tissier was known for his remarkable technical ability, and was one of the best English players of the 1990s, although he was only afforded eight caps and failed to score even a single goal for his country.

Tottenham

Harry Kane

Tottenham's best-ever player in the Premier League era, Harry Kane is the second-highest scoring player in the competition, having netted 213 goals for Spurs between 2013 and 2023. Kane holds the record for the most goals scored for a single club in the division, and despite falling short of silverware, established himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

Kane's prolific nature in front of goal is indiscriminate. England's all-time leading scorer didn't have to rely upon home comforts, racking up more goals on the road than any other player in the competition's history, and routinely played for a side struggling to crack into the top four.

West Ham

Michail Antonio

Despite having been used in multiple different positions during his time with the club, Michail Antonio is West Ham's record Premier League goalscorer. The Jamaica international has deputised at right-back, right midfielder and as a winger, but found his calling as a number nine under David Moyes, hitting double digits in three successive seasons from 2019 to 2022, and helping West Ham to the Europa Conference League title in 2022-23.

Antonio broke Paolo Di Canio's record haul of 47 goals during a 4-1 thrashing of Leicester City in August 2021 and performed a typically elaborate celebration to mark the occasion. The outspoken forward raced across to the substitutes' bench not to embrace his teammates but to reveal a life-sized cardboard cutout of himself, which he twirled above his head in homage to the iconic sequence from 'Dirty Dancing'.

Wolves

Raul Jimenez

Once one of the Premier League's most prolific strikers before his horror head injury in November 2020, Mexican forward Raul Jimenez made an immediate impression at Molineux, where he scored 30 Premier League goals in his first two seasons with Wolverhampton Wanderers, including 17 in 2019-20 as his side finished in a lofty seventh.

Jimenez's return to football was remarkable after his nine-month lay-off, but he was unfortunately unable to rediscover his form in the Midlands, although he did add 10 league goals to his tally for the club before his move to Fulham in 2023, where he showed signs of the clinical nature that made him Wolves' record scorer in the first place.

Stats via the Premier League. Correct as of 12th August 2024.