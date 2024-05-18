Highlights Premier League clubs facing PSR risk in 2024/25 include Chelsea, Arsenal, and Newcastle United.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been punished with points deductions in 2023/24.

Selling academy products or high-profile players is key for clubs to avoid PSR issues.

Despite Premier League clubs unanimously voting to bring in a spending cap as part of their new financial rules. The current constraints, Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) will remain in place for the 2024/25 campaign. It has sparked fear in the majority of clubs in England's top flight after a historic 2023/23 season with two clubs Everton and Nottingham Forest handed points deductions. This means Premier League clubs are expected to act cautiously in the transfer market again, following an uncharacteristically quiet January transfer window where a total of £96.2 million was spent across the league, the lowest spend in three years during the winter window.

This article looks at the eight Premier League clubs with the highest risk of breaching PSR, which could see further points deductions in the Premier League, and which players may have to depart their current clubs to help stave off PSR fears. The 2024 summer transfer window could see more academy products sold to help Premier League clubs as it provides them with pure profit, and is by far the best way of reducing the threat of any punishment from the authorities. PSR has by no means been popular, though top-flight clubs will have to wait until the 2025/26 campaign for the new rules to be put in place.

Premier League Clubs at Risk of PSR Breaches in 2024/25 # Club Transfer Net Spend SInce 2021/22 PSR Risk 1. Chelsea £722.4m Severe 2. Arsenal £398.3m High 3. Newcastle United £352m High 4. Nottingham Forest £243.3m High 5. Manchester City £171.2m High 6. Aston Villa £127.4m Moderate 7. Leicester City +£29.9m Moderate 8. Everton +£73.9m Moderate

Unsurprisingly, Everton are among the clubs that could breach PSR during the 2024/25 season. The club fell foul of the rules in the 2023/24 campaign; in doing so, they were originally docked ten points, the heaviest points deduction in Premier League history. Following a successful appeal, the club were able to reduce the deduction to six points. With new stadium construction well underway, and scheduled to be completed in time for the opening game of the 2025/26 campaign, Everton have been spending heavily across the entire club. There is uncertainty over their proposed takeover of 777 Partners. The consortium called upon finance engagement experts in May 2024, which cast further doubt on their ability to complete the takeover of the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Before the 2023/24 Premier League season, only two teams had faced a point deduction, Middlesbrough in 1996/97 and Portsmouth in 2009/10.

Everton were helped considerably by the sale of Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United in January 2023. The academy product gave the club pure profit and eased PSR worries to a degree. However, their spending has been consistently high, bringing in players for inflated prices and large wages. An independent commission found that Everton had exceeded permitted losses by £19.5m over an assessment period which ended with the 2021/22 campaign. Whether the Toffees learn from their mistakes in the future remains to be seen. However, with uncertainty continuing to loom over the proposed takeover, the future remains open to question.

Everton Finances Highest Transfer Fee Paid Since 2021/22 £30m - Amadou Onana Biggest Sale Since 2021/22 £49.7m - Richarlison Transfer Net Spend Since 2021/22 +£73.9m

In March 2024, Leicester City were charged by the Premier League for an alleged breach of PSR, which has increased their fears of starting their return to England's top flight with a point deduction. The Foxes allegedly failed to submit their audited financial accounts to the Premier League for the 2022/23 campaign. Following the charges, Leicester released a strong statement expressing their disappointment over the decision and vowed to engage constructively with the Premier League to seek a favourable outcome for the club. The club's relegation to the Championship during the 2022/23 season resulted in the sale of some of their prized assets, such as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes. Those departures, particularly Barnes' move to Newcastle United, did help ease PSR fears as it provided the club with pure profit.

Following Leicester's immediate return to the Premier League, the club are likely to spend heavily in a bid to ensure they avoid relegation during the 2024/25 season. There is hope within the club that should a point deduction be issued, it will not be to the same extent as Everton's ten points during the 2023/24 campaign. The Foxes await a decision from the Premier League and will know of their fate before the opening game of their return to the top flight.

Leicester City Finances Highest Transfer Fee Paid Since 2021/22 Patson Daka - £25.7m Biggest Sale Since 2021/22 Wesley Fofana - £68.9m Transfer Net Spend Since 2021/22 +£29.m

Aston Villa will be playing Champions League football during the 2024/25 season, after an impressive fourth-placed finish under Unai Emery in 2023/24. The demands of European football are harsh, and Villa have coped well with their Europa Conference League excursions, which will stand them in good stead for the riggers of the Champions League. Villa have spent heavily getting to where they are. The club were helped by the sale of Jack Grealish to Manchester City, a transfer that allowed the club to rebuild. However, with Grealish's sale period now over concerning PSR, the club are going to have to sell players to appease the financial constraints. Jacob Ramsey, an academy product, is a player who has been the subject of interest from other clubs, and with PSR becoming a real issue for Premier League clubs, selling another academy product would help boost Villa's transfer budget as they look to build a team strong enough to compete in the Champions League. While the majority of Premier League clubs are becoming cautious in the transfer market to stave off PSR fears, Villa do have saleable assets on their books that will help them avoid any punishments from the authorities.

Aston Villa Finances Highest Transfer Fee Paid Since 2021/22 Moussa Diaby - £47.1m Biggest Sale Since 2021/22 Jack Grealish - £100m Transfer Net Spend Since 2021/22 -£127.4m

Manchester City are currently embroiled in 115 alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP). A trial date has been set by the Premier League for sometime in Autumn 2024, with the exact date to remain out of the public domain along with any other details of the trial. A verdict is expected in the summer of 2025. The ongoing uncertainty of what, if any, punishment the club receives has been incredibly troubling for the club. Looking at the respective point deductions handed to Everton and Nottingham Forest during the 2023/24 campaign suggests that Manchester City's punishment if found guilty, will be a significant one.

Pep Guardiola's side have continued to spend heavily while dominating the Premier League, and are on course to win their fourth consecutive league title, which would be a Premier League record. There has been criticism that the investigation into Manchester City's alleged breaches has taken too long, not just from their rivals but also the club themselves. Manchester City are eager to rid themselves of the dark cloud that languishes over them. If they are found not guilty, it will come as a huge relief to the club and rubber stamp their name as one of the greatest sides in Premier League history.

Manchester City Finances Highest Transfer Fee Paid Since 2021/22 Jack Grealish - £100m Biggest Sale Since 2021/22 Raheem Sterling - £48.2m Transfer Net Spend Since 2021/22 -£171.2m