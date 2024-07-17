Highlights Most Premier League clubs have existed for more than a century, updating their badges sporadically.

Perennial champions Manchester City have won six top-flight titles since changing their crest in 2016.

Aston Villa unveiled a fifth new design since 2000 ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

One of the most important parts of a football club is its identity. This is painstakingly forged in the image of the fanbase, notable players, the stadium and, most pointedly, the club badge. These designs can make clubs instantly recognisable, even for people not interested in football.

Many teams have updated these key identifiers in the 21st century. Some clubs have included historical references in their logos, while others have changed to mark new eras at the institution. New designs can often be met with mixed reactions from fans, with some club's redesigns being seen as controversial.

Manchester United, Newcastle United and Ipswich Town are the only current Premier League clubs not to have made any alterations to their badges since 2000. The vast majority of the division has been far more proactive. Here's a closer look at the top-flight teams that have made the most noteworthy design overhauls in recent years.

9 Premier League Clubs That Have Changed Their Badge Club Year of Change Arsenal 2002 Chelsea 2005 Tottenham 2006 Brighton 2011 Everton 2014 Manchester City 2016 West Ham 2016 Brentford 2017 Aston Villa 2024

9 Aston Villa

Year of change: 2024

Incredibly, Aston Villa have had five different logos since the start of the new millennium and made yet another change ahead of the 2024/25 season. From 2000 to 2007, the club had a shield design with claret and blue stripes behind its famous yellow lion, with the club name in a bar above and the word 'Prepared' below the big cat.

The first rebrand came in 2007 when then-owner Randy Lerner decided a new, more minimalistic emblem was required. The rebranding saw a slightly different shape, an entirely blue background to replace the stripes and the full name of the club replaced by 'AVFC' at the top of the badge. A star was also added inside the shield to mark Villa's European Cup triumph of 1982.

A minor change was made in 2016, when the word 'Prepared', which had appeared in every logo since 1992, disappeared, and the claret outline was removed. This shield was used until 2023/24, when the club moved to a round logo for its kits, which was a nod to the design used between 1973 and 1992. Confusingly, the previous shield was still used for non-matchday media and items. The rounded badge unusually saw the lion flipped in the opposite direction, as it was intended to show the club 'facing forward'.

Although this crest was initially intended to mark a permanent change, it only lasted one season before another new emblem was announced. The latest design is a slight update on the previous shield, although the full name of the club returned to the bottom, just below the founding year.

8 Brentford

Year of change: 2017

Brentford changed from their former shield logo to their new rounded shape in 2017, when the club decided they needed a new logo to be more "recognisable, iconic and practical to use". The club's previous badge, first used in 1994, incorporated the Middlesex arms within it, which was the only feature removed for the new crest, with every other element of the design making the migration over to the circular iteration.

The crest now features a prominent bee in a nod to the club's nickname, the Bees. The actual name of the club and the year of foundation also appear on either side. The rounded badge has become popular in recent years, and then-Brentford chief executive Mark Devlin said: "The old crest wasn't really fit for purpose in a digital age."

7 West Ham

Year of change: 2016