The Premier League is set to bring disciplinary charges this week against any clubs found to have violated its profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) for the 2021-24 accounting period. As part of a fast-track process introduced 18 months ago, clubs that recorded losses in the first two years of the reporting cycle were required to submit their financial accounts for the year ending June 2024 by December 31.

The Premier League's financial and legal teams have 14 days to examine the books of clubs potentially breaching the PSR, with charges expected to be announced on Monday and Tuesday. A year ago, Nottingham Forest and Everton were charged with exceeding spending limits for the 2020-23 period, resulting in point deductions of four and two, respectively, by independent commissions.

These cases have set a precedent, with a three-point deduction now considered the standard penalty for a PSR breach, with adjustments based on aggravating factors or good behavior. As a result, the six clubs potentially at risk of breaching the rules may be in for a tense 48 hours.

The Six Clubs Most At Risk Have Been Named

Nottingham Forest and Everton Should be safe, but Chelsea will be nervous

According to a report from the Guardian, there is a feeling that, following high-profile sales in the summer, Forest and Everton could have shrewdly avoided punishment. Forest banked £47.5m of immediate PSR profit from the sale of the homegrown striker Brennan Johnson to Tottenham 18 months ago, and their commercial income increased significantly in their first season in the Premier League, helped by lucrative kit deals with Adidas and Kaiyun Sports.

Everton have likely stayed within the PSR limits thanks to the sales of Alex Iwobi, Lewis Dobbin, and Demarai Gray. Leicester City, however, have struggled. They were charged with a £24.4m PSR breach for 2020-23, and although an independent commission ruled they couldn't be charged for submitting their June 2023 accounts after relegation, they now face stricter financial limits of £83m due to their time in the Championship.

Chelsea, despite losses of £211m over the last two years, have claimed they will comply with PSR. They avoided a breach by selling two hotels to a related company, BlueCo 22, for £76.5m. Chelsea also transferred ownership of their women's team to BlueCo 22, valued at £150m, which may still be subject to assessment.

Manchester United’s 2023-24 accounts suggest they won’t breach the PSR either, but their £131m loss last season leaves little financial flexibility. Similarly, Newcastle met PSR by selling players after posting £150m in losses, while Bournemouth and Ipswich, with smaller incomes, are close to the line but confident of compliance.