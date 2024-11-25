Football is nothing without its fans, and the COVID-19 years, when matches were played in empty stadiums around the world to adhere to health protocols, made this cliche an undeniable truth. And in today's era of globalisation and advanced technology, a club's fanbase stretches far beyond its local area.

While social media often fuels negativity, with players frequently facing vile abuse after matches, it also offers a glimpse into the global reach of each team's supporters. The distribution of users across various platforms can also be particularly telling. For instance, while more than a quarter of Facebook users are over 45, TikTok’s largest demographic is between 18 and 24.

Below, we rank the 20 Premier League clubs by their combined social media presence, showcasing how many followers they have on each platform, as the results reveal who comes out on top in just one category that helps form the basis for which club is the biggest.

The figures in this article take into account followers from Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, and X (formerly Twitter).

Premier League Clubs With the Most Social Media Followers (2024) Rank Club Combined Following (millions) 1. Manchester United 214.7 2. Manchester City 152.6 3. Chelsea 141.9 4. Liverpool 141.6 5. Arsenal 104.6 6. Tottenham Hotspur 98.5 7. Leicester City 22.8 8. West Ham United 17.7 9. Aston Villa 16.3 10. Newcastle United 13.4 11. Everton 13.1 12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 10.5 13. Brighton & Hove Albion 8.4 14. Southampton 7.5 15. Crystal Palace 6.7 16. Fulham 4.5 17. Brentford 4.3 18. Nottingham Forest 4.2 19. Bournemouth 4 20. Ipswich Town 1.5

Related 15 Football Clubs With the Most Social Media Followers (2024) Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all have more than 100 million followers, but the most popular club on social media comes from Spain.

20-16

Nottingham Forest are surprisingly low

Propping up the rest of the table, and extremely unsurprisingly given they're currently playing out their first Premier League season since 2002, is Ipswich Town. They have just 1.5m followers on social media, although this is set to surge should they find a way to survive the dropzone after holding Manchester United to a draw recently.

In the grand scheme of things, Bournemouth are infants to the top division, too, and so their position in 19th isn't out of the ordinary. However, Nottingham Forest boasting just 4.2m might shock a few. The Tricky Trees are considered one of the biggest clubs in English football, having won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980. However, with their pomp coming before the days of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok, they face an uphill battle to restore their reputation.

Brentford and Fulham are closely matched, with 4.3m and 4.5m followers respectively. Fulham likely gained significant attention from their impressive 2009/10 Europa League run, where they finished as runners-up. Meanwhile, Brentford, under the astute leadership of Thomas Frank, have become one of the most exciting teams to watch in recent years, with standout players like Bryan Mbeumo and the recently departed Ivan Toney in their ranks.

15-11

Everton and Crystal Palace feature

Everton have been relegated from the English top flight on two occasions, and have never played in a league lower than the second division in the club's history. As one of the founders of the old first division, the blue half of Merseyside have cemented themselves as genuine mainstays, and thus their following has always been decent, despite competition from Anfield and over in Manchester.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since Everton's inception in 1887, its only relegations came in 1929-30 and 1950-51.

With 13.1m followers across all social media platforms, they rank just 200,000 followers outside the top 10, leading a distant chasing pack of Wolverhampton Wanderers (10.5m), Brighton & Hove Albion (8.4m), Southampton (7.5m), and Crystal Palace (6.7m). In recent years, most of these clubs have established themselves as Premier League regulars. But the unbelievable rise to prominence of Brighton is a particular highlight.

From being on the brink of extinction in 1999 to Premier League promotion in 2017 and Europa League qualification in the 2022/23 season, a lot of this dramatic ascent is down to the club's never-ending production line of young talent from all four corners of the globe. And with this, there is an influx of fans from all sorts of countries, not least Japan because of Kaoru Mitoma and the Ivory Coast because of Simon Adingra.

10-6

Leicester City and West Ham United surprise additions in top 10

With the recent influx of Saudi Arabian investment benefitting Newcastle United, their following is poised to grow steadily year after year. Known for their passionate fanbase and proud history, the club’s recent performances and newfound financial strength are set to further enhance their popularity as they rank as the 10th most followed Premier League club with 13.4m followers.

Aston Villa, rising without Middle Eastern backing, are following a similar upward trajectory. Last season, they secured a Champions League spot for the first time since 1983, proving that success on the pitch drives fan growth. Over the past three years, they’ve emerged as the strongest challengers to the traditional big six, with one report even suggesting they’ve overtaken Chelsea. If their popularity continues to climb, it may not be long before they surpass their rivals in the digital era.

West Ham United sit in eighth place with 17.7 million followers. Despite their Europa Conference League triumph in 2023, they have struggled to capitalize on the momentum. A similar story applies to Leicester City, who defied the odds to win the Premier League in 2015/16 but have since fallen into the Championship, struggling to re-establish themselves as top-flight regulars. Nevertheless, Leicester still command an impressive 22.8 million followers. However, both clubs remain far behind sixth-placed Tottenham, who boast 99.8 million followers, just shy of breaking into the top five.

5-1

Manchester City have more followers than Liverpool, but there's one clear winner

The top five is determined more or less based on success during the digital era. Arsenal come in at fifth with 104m followers, and this position behind Liverpool and Chelsea reflects the clubs' inability to get their hands on a Premier League or Champions League trophy since Facebook was created back in 2004. The gap between Chelsea in third and Liverpool in fourth is just 300,000.

Manchester City, the Premier League champions for four consecutive seasons—with one of such culminating in a historic treble in 2022/23—are reaping the rewards of their success online. They command 55 million followers on Instagram, 17.9 million on X (formerly Twitter), 52 million on Facebook, and 27.7 million on TikTok. Despite these impressive numbers, City remain second in overall following, trailing their neighbors, Manchester United.

Amazingly, if Manchester United’s social media followers formed a nation, Ruben Amorim’s new club would rank as the seventh most populous in the world. With a staggering 214 million followers across all platforms, their virtual population surpasses those of entire countries like Brazil, Russia, and the UK. In global football, they sit third in follower count, behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid.