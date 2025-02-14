It’s called the beautiful game for a reason, isn’t it? For the most part, football is played with intricacy and a fine attention to detail – but there are moments, especially in the hustling and bustling nature of the Premier League, that buck that ever-growing trend.

This season’s iteration of the English top flight is now beyond the halfway stage and proceedings are getting a tad more intense. Whether it’s because top four credentials are up for grabs or a relegation dogfight is on the cards, it’s hotting up.

That has resulted in more fouls being made – but for all 20 teams plying their trade in England’s top flight, who has been the dirtiest? Using statistics from StatMuse and the Premier League’s official database, here are the dirtiest teams in order.

20-11