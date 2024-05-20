Highlights Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa each get an A after remarkable seasons.

Manchester United and Sheffield United receive F grades after the Red Devils finished eighth and the Blades set a Premier League record for the most goals conceded in a single season.

Bournemouth and Crystal Palace made excellent managerial appointments and enjoyed strong seasons.

The 2023-24 Premier League season ended in familiar fashion, with Pep Guardiola getting his hands on another trophy after a title race with Arsenal that went down to the wire. City have now won the title in six of the last seven seasons, including the last four in a row.

The relegated teams had already been confirmed ahead of the final weekend, with Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town all going straight back down 12 months after making it to the top flight, but European spots were pencilled in, with Tottenham qualifying for the Europa League.

Chelsea will also compete in the Europa League provided Manchester United don't win the FA Cup. If United do spring a surprise against City at Wembley on Saturday, Chelsea will drop into the Conference League, with Newcastle, who are currently set for the Conference League, missing out altogether.

2023-24 Premier League clubs graded A Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa B Liverpool, Tottenham, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace C Newcastle, West Ham, Brighton, Fulham, Wolves D Chelsea, Everton, Brentford, Forest, Luton E Burnley F Manchester United, Sheffield United

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Twelve teams have won the Premier League title with points tallies of 90 or more over the last 32 years, with Manchester City achieving the feat four times.

A - Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa

Manchester City once again ended the season on a relentless winning streak to clinch a fourth title in a row, breaking Arsenal hearts in the process. The Gunners ran them close, though, also winning their final six league games and their final points tally of 89, as well as their plus-62 goal difference, would have been enough to win the title in 19 of the 32 Premier League seasons.

Aston Villa were arguably the story of the season, securing a fourth-place finish and a return to European club football's top competition for the first time in over 40 years. Villa's attack was spearheaded by the England striker Ollie Watkins, who scored 27 goals in all competitions - the most any Villa player has managed in a single season since Andy Gray in 1976-77.

B - Liverpool, Tottenham, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace

It's impossible to say whether the timing of Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he would be leaving Liverpool ultimately derailed their campaign. The Reds were going for four trophies at the time and ended up with one, but that was all irrelevant at Anfield on the final day of the season as fans bade farewell to one of their greatest-ever managers.

The Reds topped the table for a significant period but their title charge was something of a surprise in the first place and they could not keep pace with City and Arsenal. Tottenham missed out on the top four but made significant progress under Ange Postecoglou and the majority of Spurs fans would have taken a fifth-place finish at the start of the season.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, bettered their 2022-23 points tally by nine, and Andoni Iraola was perhaps the breakout manager of the campaign, vindicating the club's decision to bring him in to replace Gary O'Neil. Oliver Glasner proved to be an inspired appointment by Crystal Palace after their early-season struggles under Roy Hodgson.

C - Newcastle, West Ham, Brighton, Fulham, Wolves

Newcastle could not replicate their fourth-place finish from last season but they rallied in the second half of the campaign to finish seventh, securing Conference League football provided Manchester United don't spring an upset in the FA Cup final.

David Moyes' marriage with West Ham had clearly run its course but he still guided them to a respectable ninth-place finish. Brighton had another decent season, although fans might have expected more from their team following the Seagulls' mightily impressive first season under Roberto De Zerbi. Fulham consolidated their place in the Premier League and Wolves also comfortably finished in 14th place on 46 points.

D - Chelsea, Everton, Brentford, Forest, Luton

Chelsea were on course for a lower grade but their form towards the end of the season saw them bumped up. Only Manchester City and Arsenal picked up more points than Mauricio Pochettino's men over the final 10 games of the campaign.

Everton contended with points deductions to end in 15th place on 40 points and struggled to score goals throughout the campaign, with only Sheffield United managing fewer. They were far more impressive in defence, conceding just 51 goals, fewer than any team outside the top three.

Brentford enjoyed a remarkable first season in the Premier League, tallying 59 points and finishing ninth, but could only manage 39 this time around, finishing 16th. Nottingham Forest are statistically the worst team not to have been relegated from the Premier League, staying up with a record-low 32 points. Luton could not avoid the drop but they put up the best fight of the three relegated clubs with the fewest resources.

E - Burnley

Vincent Kompany implemented a radical change to Burnley's style of play when he guided the Clarets back into the Premier League in 2022-23. Burnley were not previously known for their sexy football but Pep Guardiola clearly had an impact on Kompany's philosophy.

Burnley dominated in the Championship but they were unable to achieve results playing the same way in the Premier League, and Kompany left it too late to adapt. Burnley improved towards the end of the season, picking up 11 points from their final 11 games, but they had previously picked up just 13 from 27 and ultimately had left themselves with too much to do.

F - Manchester United, Sheffield United

Manchester United avoided ending the campaign with their lowest-ever Premier League points tally by beating Brighton, but they did record their lowest-ever finish (eighth) since the top flight's 1992 rebrand. Erik ten Hag's future is far from certain, with club bosses set to take a decision on the Dutchman's future in the summer.

Sheffield United never looked like staying up and the decision to bring Chris Wilder back to the club after sacking Paul Heckingbottom was an uninspired one. The Blades finished bottom on 16 points having set a record for the most goals conceded in a single Premier League season.