Abuse of officials has been a hot talking point in recent weeks.

Aleksandar Mitrovic looks set to be given a hefty ban after he manhandled referee Chris Kavanagh during Fulham's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

The incident came weeks after Bruno Fernandes did something similar to the assistant referee during Manchester United's 7-0 loss to Liverpool.

'Respect' towards officials appears to be at an all-time low.

Which Premier League clubs have been fined the most?

But which clubs are the worst when it comes to the treatment of officials?

Well, a study from The Sun has revealed all.

They've calculated the fines paid by all 20 Premier League clubs this season for abusive or aggressive behaviour towards officials.

In total, the FA have dished out fines to Premier League and Football League clubs that total 1.3million.

Only five Premier League clubs are yet to be fined this campaign.

Take a look at the Premier League fines this season, per The Sun.

Premier League clubs with the most fines for official abuse this season

So, Arsenal are top of the Premier League and also top of the Premier League fine list.

The Gunners have been fined on four separate occasions, totalling £185,000.

On November 2, they were fined £20,000 after their 1-0 win away to Leeds. On January 13, they were fined £40,000 following their draw against Newcastle. Six days later, they were fined £60,000 after their FA Cup victory against Oxford. Finally, they were fined £65,000 following their loss to Manchester City.

All those fines were for "failing to control players".

Manchester United and Everton are two other clubs who have been fined more than £100,000 this season.

However, let's pay credit to Newcastle, Brentford, Leicester, Bournemouth and Southampton who are yet to be fined this season.

What has the FA said about treatment towards officials?

After being asked to comment following The Sun's report, an FA spokesperson said: “Referees and match officials play vital roles in our national sport.

“Any inappropriate behaviour towards them is completely unacceptable.

“Players, coaches, support staff and club officials have a responsibility to treat them with respect, and action will be taken against anyone involved in English football where there is evidence that they have failed to meet that standard."