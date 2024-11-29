As a means of increasing excitement in the lead up to a new season or – as we approach Christmas time, like we are now – plenty of Premier League clubs do their best at marketing the freshest looks, in terms of their club shirts, they have to offer.

Collecting shirts, season upon season, has become an art rather than a hobby, with fans from up and down the country filling their wardrobes with the latest iterations of the club’s threads – whether that be the home kit, the away jersey or the third strip.

Value for money is essentially what supporters look for when browsing the net. But, which Premier League club is offering the best deals for its fans? And which clubs have increased the prices of their shirts over the last decade (since 2014/15)?

Sports equipment retailers Net World Sports have crunched the numbers, thus analysing historical shirt prices across the English top flight, to reveal which clubs charge their fans the most. Here, ranked by their average (%) price increase across both junior and adult sizes, is a list of all 20 current sides.

1-5

Fulham, Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest

Close

West London outfit, Fulham, have seen the highest average price increase across their range of shirts since the 2014/15 campaign, rising by a whopping 74.65% across adult and junior categories. Back in 2014/15, a junior shirt cost just £34.99 – they now set fans back £60.00.

Across the top flight, Bournemouth follow Fulham closely with a 72.92% average price increase, while Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United rank third with a 67.50% rise. The latter have turned their fortunes around from a decade ago and are now regular challengers for the top four spots.

Following in the footsteps of their local rivals, Chelsea have seen the fourth-highest increase (66.24%) of all 20 Premier League teams. In fact, the Blues’ adult shirts are now priced at £85.00, marking them as one of the most expensive in the league.

Topping off the top five, Nottingham Forest – who are flying high under Nuno Espirito Santo’s guidance – have seen an increase in price of 54.76% with their adult shirts now priced at £75.00. A decade ago, they were just £45.00.

Rank Team Adult (14/15) Junior (14/15) Adult (24/25) Junior (24/25) Avg. % increase 1. Fulham £44.99 £34.99 £80.00 £60.00 74.65% 2. Bournemouth £40.00 £30.00 £65.00 £55.00 72.92% 3. Newcastle £44.99 £34.99 £80.00 £55.00 67.50% 4. Chelsea £50.00 £40.00 £85.00 £64.99 66.24% 5. Nottingham Forest £45.00 £35.00 £75.00 £50.00 54.76%

6-10

Tottenham, Everton, Liverpool, Brighton, Aston Villa